Tango Luxembourg Using Allot Secure to Launch Consumer Cybersecurity Services

Hod Hasharon, Israel, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, today announced that communications service provider Proximus, under its Tango brand name, has launched cybersecurity services for its mobile residential customers in Luxembourg based on Allot NetworkSecure.

NetworkSecure is a network-based cybersecurity service platform, offering zero-touch, clientless operation, requiring no application installation by the end customer. With NetworkSecure, Tango can offer its customers protection from cybersecurity threats, including malware, viruses, phishing and ransomware. An easy-to-use interface provides branded alerts and reporting that help strengthen brand loyalty.

“We are extremely happy to offer the Allot Network Security solution to our customers, a unique and optimal protection against cyber-attacks,” said Luis Camara, Chief Consumer Market Officer of Tango. “Our brand promise is centered around making things easier for our customers. With the Allot Network Secure solution we are able to offer them a robust cybersecurity product through a simple click in the My Tango app ensuring maximum peace of mind against an ever-growing number of cyber threats.”

“Allot Secure is a zero-touch solution that protects the customer from cyber threats with no technical expertise required on the part of the operator or their customers,” said Vered Zur, Chief Marketing Officer at Allot. “By implementing Allot NetworkSecure, Tango joins a growing number of service providers who are demonstrating concern for their customers’ cyber health at all times and are adopting the Allot NetworkSecure solution.”

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution is already used by over 20 million subscribers globally.

About Tango

Tango, a Proximus Luxembourg brand, is on the market since 1998. Today, more than 276,000 customers place their trust in it.

As the country's leading alternative operator, Tango offers a wide portfolio of products including TV, Internet, fixed and mobile telephony services to residential customers and small businesses. The brand places itself on the side of the user and since its inception has pursued a strong innovation policy in order to provide the best technology at the right price. Close to its customers, it relies on the efficiency of its customer service and a high-performance distribution network comprising 10 Tango shops and 12 partner shops. Tango also works with international partners such as Vodafone to guarantee an optimal communication experience, even abroad.

Forward-Looking Statement

