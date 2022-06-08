U.S. markets open in 2 hours

Tango Therapeutics to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Tango Therapeutics, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • TNGX
Tango Therapeutics, Inc.
Tango Therapeutics, Inc.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX), a biotechnology company committed to discovering and delivering the next generation of precision cancer medicines, today announced that members of the management team are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 15 at 11:20 AM PT in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.

A live webcast of the event will be available under the "Events & Presentations" tab on the “Investors” page on the Company's website on the day of the event. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering novel drug targets and delivering the next generation of precision medicine for the treatment of cancer. Using an approach that starts and ends with patients, Tango leverages the genetic principle of synthetic lethality to discover and develop therapies that take aim at critical targets in cancer. This includes expanding the universe of precision oncology targets into novel areas such as tumor suppressor gene loss and their contribution to the ability of cancer cells to evade immune cell killing. For more information, please visit www.tangotx.com.

Investor Contact:
Sam Martin/Michael Barron
Argot Partners
tango@argotpartners.com

Media Contact:
Joshua R. Mansbach
Argot Partners
tango@argotpartners.com


