Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. Announces New Security Guard Program

PETALUMA, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. ("Tangram"), a Managing General Underwriter and Program Manager, announced today a partnership with Service Lloyds Insurance Company, a national workers compensation carrier, to launch a program for the security guard industry.

Tangram's program is designed to provide comprehensive workers compensation insurance and risk management services for the security guard niche, including those providing both armed and unarmed guard services, a segment that has seen significant growth in the wake of the pandemic. The program's focus is on low-mid risk operations, including, but not limited to, those engaged in private patrol, industrial/business parks, office buildings, construction sites, private security, retail, municipalities, hotels/motels, executive protection, and more. Tangram's program management approach combines a competitive insurance solution with underwriting expertise and consultative risk management around the niche exposures of this industry.

"Our launch into the security guard industry, a nearly $50 billion niche, is a great complement to our existing building services program. Tangram is excited to offer a national program in partnership with our trusted workers compensation partner, Service Lloyds Insurance Company," said Rekha Skantharaja, President and CEO of Tangram Insurance Services. "The ability to cover a broad array of exposures along with meaningful services will provide a competitive, differentiated solution in the marketplace."

About Tangram Insurance Services, Inc.

Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. is a managing general underwriter and national program manager bringing in-depth expertise and specialized program capabilities to a variety of industries. With 20 years of experience in the program space, Tangram partners with top insurance companies to deliver niche insurance solutions. For more information, please visit tangramins.com.

About Service Lloyds

Service Lloyds is a privately owned company specializing nationally in workers compensation and rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best. The company's focus is providing the client with a quality workers compensation product with the support and personal service that makes Service Lloyds a leader in the industry.

