Tania Leil O’Brien Joins Environics Analytics As Chief Marketing Officer

Jan. 24, 2022 -- Experienced marketer, Tania Leil O'Brien has joined Environics Analytics (EA) as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Based in Toronto, Canada, Tania is the newest member of the Environics Analytics leadership team.



“EA is growing rapidly; adding managed services like marketing activation, clean room and campaign effectiveness measurement to our widely used consumer insights, media planning and location analysis offerings,” said Jan Kestle, EA President. “Tania’s extensive experience in transforming the marketing and communication functions of large professional services organizations is just what we need as we invest in these innovative systems and services. I am so excited to welcome Tania. I know Tania and her team will be effective in getting our message out there – communicating about the ways EA can help make our clients more successful as we innovate and grow!”

Tania is thrilled to join EA at a vital time in the company’s growth. “Environics Analytics is renowned for helping their clients understand and reach their markets. EA’s tools and insights solve some of the most complex social and business challenges we face today, and I’m incredibly proud to help tell that story,” she said.

Tania brings more than 20 years of global marketing experience, providing strategic leadership in marketing, communications, strategy development and change management for large, complex corporations. She has held senior global executive roles, acting as Chief Marketing Officer for Ausenco, and with KPMG International as Managing Director, Global Tax Marketing & Communications, where she was responsible for developing and executing marketing and communications strategies and programs across 154 countries. Prior to her international roles, Tania was Executive Director of Functions and Industry Marketing for KPMG in Canada and led national marketing efforts for both Tax and Financial Services at Deloitte Canada.

Tania holds a Bachelor of Arts, Honours from Queen’s University, and a Certificate in International Marketing from INSEAD.

About Environics Analytics

Environics Analytics (EA) is the premier marketing and analytical services company in Canada, helping thousands of customers across every industry sector turn data and analytics into strategy, insights, and results. Established in 2003, we specialize in using best-in-class data, analytics expertise, and purpose-built software to address key challenges in areas such as consumer profiling and segmentation, multichannel media planning and execution, trade area analysis, merchandising strategies and site location decision-making. Our ENVISION platform provides quick and easy access to our comprehensive and privacy-compliant databases—including the latest mobile movement data. Environics Analytics is a Bell Canada company.

