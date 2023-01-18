Tank trucking market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global tank trucking market size is estimated to decline by USD 97.06 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 7.29% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will decelerate. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 30%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tank Trucking Market 2023-2027

Global tank trucking market - Five forces

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global tank trucking market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global tank trucking market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on ownership (for hire and private), and capacity (medium-duty, heavy-duty, and light-duty).

The for-hire segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. It is essential to hire tank trucks for businesses operating in the global tank trucking market since it enables them to keep their fleet up-to-date and involves lower upfront costs than purchasing them. Although the small-scale and mid-scale vendors are generally unable to spend their limited resources on purchasing tank trucks there is a rise in the sales of this segment. The reason behind this is the increase in demand for tank trucking for short-term transport operations. This is a major factor that is expected to boost the growth of this market segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

By geography, the global tank trucking market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global tank trucking market.

North America is estimated to account for 30% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The large-scale investments in infrastructure development and construction activities are the major reasons behind the market's growth in North America. High capital investments have been made in constructing many oil and gas pipelines in the US. As per the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), the natural gas pipeline network in the country is a highly integrated transmission and distribution network that can transport natural gas from and to nearly all the states in the country. In addition, increased oil and gas production due to a surge in unconventional exploration and production (E&P) activities in the region over the last five years has facilitated the availability of cheap feedstock for refineries. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Global tank trucking market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing demand for oil and natural gas is notably driving the market growth.

The global consumption of natural gas over the past decade has increased significantly. The major factor behind the widespread use of natural gas is that it is used as a fuel in heating applications. Growing consumption of fuel in developing countries such as India is also expected to increase the demand for natural gas during the forecast period.

In addition, the gradual recovery of global crude oil prices will also bring new investments into the oil and gas sector. These factors will boost the global market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Technological advancements are an emerging trend in the market. The new developments in technology lead to changes in the proportion, size, and structure of tank transport.

Nowadays, the focus of tanker manufacturers is on lightweight components and parts that are reliable and durable and help improve the performance of their vehicles and also fuel economy. Significant investments are being done by vendors in M&A to expand their product portfolio.

Lucrative growth opportunities will be created with the integration of artificial intelligence into tankers for vendors in the global oil market.

Hence, the rapidly growing global oil and gas industry and continuous technological advancements are expected to play a major role in boosting the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Leakage issues during the transportation of oil and gas are major challenges impeding the market growth. The transportation, storage, and distribution activities of the oil and gas industry involve moving oil and gas from oil wells to refineries and ultimately to fuel retail stores for consumption.

After crude oil is refined, the final products and transported from refineries by tank trucks and by rail to fuel retail stores.

In general, all modes of transportation used to transport oil and gas are at risk of oil spills. It is during loading and unloading that the oil leaks. Various regulations are in place to ensure effective oil spill prevention.

Under the FRP rule, facilities that store oil and gas must have an action plan and be prepared to respond to potential oil spill disruptions. Such factors will hinder the global market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this tank trucking market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the tank trucking market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the tank trucking market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the tank trucking market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of tank trucking market vendors

