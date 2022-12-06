U.S. markets close in 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,930.43
    -68.41 (-1.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,520.59
    -426.51 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,985.38
    -254.56 (-2.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,804.01
    -36.21 (-1.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.34
    -2.59 (-3.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.70
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.20 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0468
    -0.0030 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    -0.0860 (-2.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2137
    -0.0057 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9570
    +0.2720 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,972.74
    +27.89 (+0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    399.58
    -2.23 (-0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.39
    -46.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     

Tank Wagons Global Market to Grow from $69.71 Billion to $85.8 Billion by 2026

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tank Wagons Global Market Report 2022: By Protection Type, By Application" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global tank wagons market is expected to grow from $63.4 billion in 2021 to $69.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The market is expected to grow to $85.8 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.

The main types of tank wagons covered in this report are pressurized railroad tank cars and general-purpose or non-pressurized tank cars. The pressurized railroad tank car was designed to carry chemicals and petroleum products efficiently and safely. It is also segmented by protection type into insulated and non-insulated and by application into crude oil, ethanol, liquefied gases, biofuels, milk, chemicals, and others.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the tank wagons market in 2021. North America was the second largest region in the tank wagons market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Increased demand for liquid and gases as a raw material in residential and petrochemicals sectors that use railways as one of the modes of transportation is contributing to the growth of the tank wagon market. This upswing in need is due to lockdown and ban on traveling which has happened worldwide. For instance, according to the Facts Global Energy (FGE) data, India is expected to buy 15.8 million tons of LPG from abroad in the 2020 year which is 9% more than in 2019. Furthermore, FGE has also estimated that the Asia region will buy 67-69.5 million tons of gas from abroad in 2020, which will be 1-3% more than that of 2019. Due increase in the need for PPE kits and cooking at home is causing a rise in demand for liquid and gas which is fulfilled with help of tank wagons to carry tons of these materials, thus driving the tank wagon market.

The increased rate of accidents due to the high speed of railways is expected to limit the growth of the tank wagon market. These high accident rates can hamper the service provided by the rail tank wagons and also loss of economy and fuel. For instance, in June 2020, in Andhra Pradesh, a state in India, tank wagons carrying oil got derailed due to high speed and caught fire which caused huge combustion of the oil. In February 2020, in Canada, a train with 19 wagons carrying dangerous goods got derailed due to high speed causing an explosive fire. This led to the imposition of trains carrying hazardous goods. Thus, a rise in accidents is hampering the revenues generated for the tank wagons market.

The launch of the internet of things (IoT) to fast-track the safety and compliance of rail tanks have created immense demand in the tank wagons market. The Internet of Things (IoT) empowers rail administrators to use internet-connected communication devices installed across infrastructure and rolling stock to increase safety. Moreover, there are many apps such as the safety lock app, terminal automation app, and anti-roll-away apps rolled out by TCS to digitalize the tank wagons.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Tank Pressure Type: Pressurized Railraod tank car; General Purpose or Non-Pressurized tank car
2) By Protection Type: Insulated; Non-insulated
3) By Application: Crude Oil; Ethanol; Liquefied Gases; Bio Fuels; Milk; Chemicals; Other Applications

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Tank Wagons Market Characteristics

3. Tank Wagons Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Tank Wagons

5. Tank Wagons Market Size And Growth

6. Tank Wagons Market Segmentation

7. Tank Wagons Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Tank Wagons Market

9. China Tank Wagons Market

10. India Tank Wagons Market

11. Japan Tank Wagons Market

12. Australia Tank Wagons Market

13. Indonesia Tank Wagons Market

14. South Korea Tank Wagons Market

15. Western Europe Tank Wagons Market

16. UK Tank Wagons Market

17. Germany Tank Wagons Market

18. France Tank Wagons Market

19. Eastern Europe Tank Wagons Market

20. Russia Tank Wagons Market

21. North America Tank Wagons Market

22. USA Tank Wagons Market

23. South America Tank Wagons Market

24. Brazil Tank Wagons Market

25. Middle East Tank Wagons Market

26. Africa Tank Wagons Market

27. Tank Wagons Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

29. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Tank Wagons Market

29. Tank Wagons Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • American Railcar Industries Inc.

  • GATX

  • National Steel Car

  • The Greenbrier Companies

  • Trinity Industries Inc.

  • Vertex Railcar

  • Union Tank Car Company

  • American-Rails

  • Chongqing ChagnZheng Heavy Industry

  • TrinityRail Products

  • Caterpillar

  • Japan Oil Transportation.

  • Kelso Technologies inc.

  • OmBesco Limited

  • Procor Limited

  • VTG Aktiengesellschaft

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/do4ea5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tank-wagons-global-market-to-grow-from-69-71-billion-to-85-8-billion-by-2026--301695824.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • EV industry faces a ‘red line’ for growth through 2027, analyst says

    Wall Street analysts are busy publishing their 2023 lookahead pieces, and Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne is out with the big one - the firm’s Future of Mobility report. In the nearly 500 page report, Osborne has partnered with 16 other analysts at the firm to map out what’s next in the space - from electrification, to government regulation, to infrastructure, and even 5G and edge computing to give investors the lay of the land. Cowen has also detailed around 50 stocks to target for exposure.

  • Amazon Stock Is Down 45%: 2 Reasons It Could Skyrocket

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has fared worse by shedding 45% of its value in that timeframe. By now, most people are familiar with the much-talked-about slowdown in Amazon's e-commerce segment, which is one of many stay-at-home winners facing difficult comps and overexpansion after the boom years in 2020 and 2021. What is less highlighted, however, is the weakness in cloud services, which now make up 15% of Amazon's revenue and practically all of its operating income amid losses in the other reporting segments.

  • The Chip War Can’t Be Solved by Taiwan Semi’s $40 Billion

    President Joe Biden, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Nvidia's Jensen Huang are celebrating Taiwan Semiconductor's new U.S. investment. Why the benefits are likely to be limited.

  • World will face shortage of liquefied natural gas through 2026, says Exxon CEO

    Russia cut supplies of natural gas to Europe in response to the wave of international sanctions that followed Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Texas’s Crypto Mining Boom Is Starting to Look More Like a Bust

    (Bloomberg) -- The digital gold rush in Texas is losing its luster as Bitcoin miners grapple with financial woes, leaving behind what some fear will be a wasteland of unfinished sites and abandoned equipment. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughEx-Deutsc

  • Oil Markets In Flux As Embargo Deepens; China, India Demand Russian Discounts

    Oil markets swung into a massive redrawing of trade routes Monday as EU's embargo of Russian oil took full effect.

  • Chinese Carmaker BYD Eyes Chilean Lithium Deals in Search for EV Fuel

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-car juggernaut BYD Co. is looking to get into the lithium business in Latin America and Africa after prices of the key battery component surged to “unreasonable” and “not healthy” levels.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineStocks Crushed as Bank CEO Warnings Boost Havens: Markets Wr

  • Streaming: Former Hulu CEO predicts major acquisitions by platforms within 2 years

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal joins the Live show to discuss the timeline for consolidation by competitors within the streaming space.

  • 2023 Could Be a Tough Year for New Warren Buffett Stock Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

    Reports of TSM's fab capacity utilization rates decreasing could cause headwinds for this chip giant.

  • The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Decade of Passive Income

    There is no passive income powerhouse sector that investors overlook more than oil refining stocks. For decades, top-flight refiners have run laps around the broader market. No company better represents the overlooked opportunity in oil refiners than Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO).

  • Where Will Shopify Stock Be in 3 Years?

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) really came into its own during the entrepreneurial explosion that occurred during the lockdown phase of the pandemic. People forced into their homes and looking to create a web presence turned to the cloud-based e-commerce platform provider for the tools to achieve it.

  • Energy Stocks Are A Big Buy Right Now

    Oil prices are currently down by more than 30% from their 52-week highs, but analysts still see opportunity in energy stocks

  • Microsoft could take on FTC over $69 billion Activision Blizzard deal

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses why Microsoft is fighting to acquire Activision Blizzard and where it could lead the Big Tech company.&nbsp;

  • EIA lowers 2022, 2023 U.S. and global oil-price forecasts

    MARKET PULSE The U.S. Energy Information Administration lowered its 2022 and 2023 forecasts for U.S. and global benchmark oil prices, according to a monthly report released Tuesday. The EIA said this year’s Brent crude is expected to average $101.

  • Russian oil sanctions fuel boom for old tankers

    The market for old oil tankers is booming, and it's all down to efforts by Western nations to curb trade in Russian crude. As Western shipping and maritime services firms steer clear of Russian oil to avoid falling foul of sanctions or harming their reputations, new companies have leapt into the void, and they're snapping up old tankers that might normally be scrapped. It also banned companies and individuals in the bloc from providing financing, brokerage, shipping and insurance services to ship Russian oil elsewhere if the crude was bought above a price cap of $60 a barrel that came into effect on Monday.

  • Rising Battery Prices Threaten to Derail the Arrival of Affordable EVs

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineStocks Crushed as Bank CEO Warnings Boost Havens: Markets WrapMiami’s Crypto Scene Partied Through Art Basel Like FTX Never HappenedFalling battery prices have been one of the most consistent trends in the electric vehicle industry for the last decade. Prices drop

  • U.S. oil futures end at lowest price of the year as worries about more Fed hikes rattle market

    Oil tallies a third consecutive loss on Tuesday, as worries about more aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve rippled across markets.

  • Oil Prices and Energy Stocks Are Headed in Different Directions. What Gives?

    The divergence has surprised some on Wall Street, as sputtering crude prices threaten to undermine producers’ profits.

  • California Lawmakers to Consider Penalties on Oil Companies to Fight High Gas Prices

    A draft of the proposal released by Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out a framework that would set an annual maximum profit margin for oil refiners.

  • 3 Top-Ranked Companies With Supercharged Dividend Growth

    On top of strong dividend growth, all three stocks have displayed remarkable relative strength in 2022, outperforming the general market handily.