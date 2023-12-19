What Tanker and Energy Companies Are Saying About Red Sea Route

(Bloomberg) -- South Korean shipping company HMM Co. has instructed its container ships to avoid the Suez Canal, while Taiwan’s Evergreen Line also temporarily halted its Israel import and export services as Houthi attacks off Yemen’s coast begin shutting down merchant shipping in the Red Sea.

Companies from BP Plc to A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S have already imposed similar measures after the violence affected the vital waypoint for ships using the canal to cut between Europe and Asia.

This list will be updated as information becomes available.

SHIPPING

HMM Company instructed 16 container ships to re-route around the Cape of Good Hope from Dec. 15 Vessels were sailing to Europe via the Red Sea once or twice a week

Evergreen Line Evergreen Line has suspended its “Israel import and export service due to rising risk and safety considerations with immediate effect until further notice” Pause is due to “escalation of war situation in recent days”

Frontline Company is weighing whether to halt Red Sea tanker voyages BP’s stand on the issue is greatly appreciated among owners as it is the charterer that controls the routing of their cargoes

Maersk Maersk instructed its vessels heading for the southern entrance of the Red Sea to pause their voyages after one of its carriers came under attack “We have instructed all Maersk vessels in the area bound to pass through the Bab al-Mandab Strait to pause their journey until further notice,” it said on Dec. 15

Euronav Euronav is insisting its vessels have an option to sail around the Cape of Good Hope and avoid the Red Sea after a spate of vessel attacks in the waterway

Hapag-Lloyd Hapag-Lloyd won’t use the Red Sea until Dec. 18 after one of its vessels was attacked while sailing close to the coast of Yemen, it said in a statement Dec. 15

V. Group The company, which has access to a pool of more than 44,000 seafarers and manages close to 600 vessels, is advising all of its customers to consider alternatives including diversions



ENERGY

BP “In light of the deteriorating security situation for shipping in the Red Sea, BP has decided to temporarily pause all transits through the Red Sea” “In our trading & shipping business, as in all BP businesses, the safety and security of our people and those working on our behalf is BP’s priority” “We will keep this precautionary pause under ongoing review, subject to circumstances as they evolve in the region”

Shell and TotalEnergies declined to comment Monday

Equinor “We are following the situation closely and are in dialogue with owners of ships carrying goods on our behalf, and with other actors in the industry” “We have chosen to reroute ships in the area”

Trafigura Monitoring the situation

Ineos None of its ships are heading in the direction of the Red Sea Its vessels moves ethane from the US to Europe and to China

Following companies also declined to comment: Gunvor; Vitol; Glencore; Neste; Cheniere

--With assistance from Stephen Treloar, Francois de Beaupuy, Anna Shiryaevskaya, Alex Longley, Ruth Liao, Heejin Kim and Sharon Cho.

