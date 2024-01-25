Tanner, Elkmont make football hires

Jan. 25—Two Limestone County schools announced the hiring of new football coaches Tuesday evening.

The Tanner Rattlers promoted former player and longtime assistant coach and teacher Matt Smith, while Elkmont hired former Falkville and Hazel Green head coach Joel Schrenk to lead its program.

Both schools made the hires official on their respective Facebook pages.

For Smith, his hiring was a special moment.

"This is my dream job," Smith said. "I was born and raised here. I played here, graduated from here and I've coached here. This job is everything I've ever wanted."

Smith is a 2007 graduate of Tanner High School and former player, having played for former head coach Laron White, who coached the Rattlers from 2003-16 and won two state championships. After graduation Smith played football at Miles College before an injury ended his career. He then returned to Tanner to coach under White.

Smith followed White in a volunteer role when the latter left for Sparkman in 2017, where he's coached football ever since. However, he remained at Tanner as a teacher. Smith is also the school's head soccer coach, leading the Rattlers to the school's first state championship last season.

Smith will take over a Tanner football team that's coming off its best season since 2016. Former head coach Oscar Bonds led the Rattlers to an 8-4 record in 2023 and their first region championship since 2016. Bonds resigned from the job following the season to spend more time with family.

"Coach Bonds did a great job restoring Tanner to its old traditions, He really started from the bottom and built it back up," Smith said. "I'm looking forward to building on what he did and continuing to bring back the old Tanner values of being a hard nosed, physical and disciplined football team."

Smith said he will be bringing a full staff with him.

At Elkmont, the Red Devils went the established route, scooping up Schrenk, who has had three previous stops as a head coach in Alabama: Falkville, Hazel Green and most recently Woodlawn, compiling a 60-66 record.

Schrenk's most successful stint came at Falkville, where he had a 49-27 record from 2012-18. He led the Blue Devils to five playoff appearances, three playoff wins and two region championships.

Schrenk fills the void left when former head coach Chris Bunio resigned at midseason this past year. The Red Devils finished 4-6 last season, which was their most wins since 2014, when they finished 8-3. Their 3-0 start to the year was their best since 2014.

Schrenk and Elkmont Principal Graham Aderholt could not be reached Wednesday.

According to Elkmont High School's Facebook page, the school will host a meet-and-greet for Schrenk on Sunday at 3 p.m.

