Tantus Tech Wins Contract to Support $151 Billion in Federal Retirement Trust Funds

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tantus Technologies, Inc. (Tantus) announced a contract award to provide Financial Management Support Services to the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Office of the Chief Financial Officer (OCFO).

Tantus Technologies is an IT and management consulting firm specializing in Health IT, Strategy and Program/Project Management, and System Development solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Tantus Technologies, Inc.)

OPM's financial systems environment maintains a vital mission as the financial and accounting foundation for managing an estimated $151 billion in Federal Retirement Trust Funds by fiscal year 2025. Under this contract, Tantus leverages functional and technical expertise with Federal accounting, financial, and procurement systems to support Operations and Maintenance, Development, Modernization, and Enhancements, and Security Assessments for OPM's financial systems.

"Tantus is a long-time OPM partner, and we are thrilled to continue supporting their Financial Management needs," said Tantus CEO, Buck Keswani. "Our ability to support such a complex and high visibility program solidifies our position as a trusted provider of financial and procurement systems services."

Since inception, Tantus has focused on delivering solutions to improve financial, accounting, grants, procurement, and claims payment systems across a variety of federal focus areas including Health, Defense, and Transportation.

About Tantus Technologies, Inc.

Tantus provides leading edge solutions to solve the federal government's health, financial, and transportation challenges. The company brings nearly two decades of experience collaborating with government to make "Our World, Better," delivering solutions that span Artificial Intelligence, Agile, Human Centered Design, DevOps, Strategy Realization, Program/Project Management, and Cybersecurity. Recognized by The Washington Post as a "Top Workplace" two years in a row, Tantus realizes its core value of "Do the Right Thing" with a robust community service program focused on improving the lives of children and young women diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening medical conditions.

