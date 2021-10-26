U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,574.79
    +8.31 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,756.88
    +15.73 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,235.71
    +9.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,296.08
    -16.56 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.44
    +0.68 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.10
    -12.70 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    -0.38 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    -0.0160 (-0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3764
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1120
    +0.4130 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,000.24
    -985.34 (-1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,498.92
    -6.23 (-0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

TAOP Reports Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Taoping Inc.

Hong Kong, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP), a provider of blockchain technology and smart cloud services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Revenue was $6.4 million for the first six months of 2021 as compared to $3.7 million for the same period of last year, representing an increase of $2.7 million, or 71.9%. The increase was primarily due to the increase of the sale of high-end data storage servers and software, the addition of advertising revenue as a result of the acquisition of Taoping New Media Co., Ltd. (“TNM”) on June 9, 2021, and the new revenue stream from cryptocurrency mining that the Company initiated in March 2021.

Gross profit was $2.1 million for the first six months of 2021, an increase of $0.6 million, compared to $1.5 million for the first six months of 2020. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 33.3% for the first six months of 2021, decreased from 39.3% for the same period of last year. The increase in the overall gross profits was primarily contributed by the increase of software revenue. The decrease in the overall gross margin was primarily resulted from lower margin of cryptocurrency mining and advertising as a result of new business developments for these two newly added business operations.

Net loss attributable to the Company was $14.1 million for the first six months of 2021, compared to a net loss attributable to the Company of $7.7 million for the same period of 2020. Most of the increase in loss was attributed to the share-based compensations granted to the Company’s employees and amortization of service compensation related to warrants issued to the consultants for their services, and loss from equity method investment of TNM, a company acquired on June 9, 2021.

Excluding share-based compensation expenses and loss from equity method investment of TNM, the adjusted net loss attributable to the Company was $8.4 million for the first six months of 2021, compared to the adjusted net loss of $7.4 million for the same period of 2020.

“In 2021, we made a series of strategic decisions including the investment in digital asset business and the acquisition of Taoping New Media. The new actions led to a $2.7 million year-over-year revenue increase for the first six months of 2021. We believe the new businesses will keep ramping up in the rest of 2021,” said Mr. Jianghuai Lin, CEO and Chairman of TAOP.

Mr. Lin added, “We are glad to see the cryptocurrency mining business generating new revenue stream in the first half of 2021 and its subsequent significant growth. We have acquired additional cryptocurrency miners to boost our mining capability and expect our computing power of Ethereum to reach a total of 1000GH/s by the end of 2021, which will generate about 700 Ether per month by then. In addition to Hong Kong facility, we are in the process of constructing new data center and cryptocurrency mining sites in Kazakhstan. We believe that our devoted efforts in the cryptocurrency mining business will provide additional value to the Company’s shareholders.”

Digital Assets Business Progress and Plan

On August 27, 2021, the Company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Taoping Digital Assets (Asia) Limited (“TDAL”) and a Kazakhstan company, Aral Petroleum Capital LLP (“APC”), have signed a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) to establish a joint venture to operate a cryptocurrency mining site in Kazakhstan, of which TDAL and APC will own 51% and 49%, respectively.

On August 11, 2021, the Company signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Dennver Group Holdings Limited, a British Virgin Islands company, to purchase Ethereum mining machines with a total hash rate of 500 GH/s. Both parties aim to reach a definitive purchase agreement in the fourth quarter of 2021.

On July 30, 2021, the Company entered into a strategic cooperation agreement (the “Agreement”) with Shenzhen IntelStrat Technology Co., Ltd. (“IntelStrat”). Pursuant to the Agreement, TAOP and IntelStrat will seek in-depth collaboration in data service center and investments in blockchain company. It is expected that the parties will initiate the R&D cooperation on certain blockchain technology related projects by the end of 2021.

On May 5, 2021, the Company launched “Taoping G Cloud Hong Kong Data Center” in Hong Kong. The Company would deploy a total of 1,000 general-purpose servers suitable for Ethereum and cloud desktops at the data center, with a total hash rate of 480,000 MH/s, by the end of 2021. The Company has accomplished most of its planned deployment for the data center.

On May 3, 2021, the Company entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Singapore-based ZNDS Global Technology PTE. LTD. (“Zionodes”), a leading computing power trading platform for a 5-year term from May 1, 2021, to April 30, 2026. Pursuant to the strategic cooperation agreement, TAOP plans to increase the supply of computing power to Zionodes in stages totaling at least $10 million. The two parties will work together to develop the GPU cloud computing market. The cooperation is expected to be formally implemented in 2022.

Digital Culture (Advertising) Business Progress

On August 6, 2021, the Company entered into a letter of intent with the majority shareholder of Yunnan Taoping IoT Limited (“Yunnan Taoping”) to acquire additional equity interests to increase its ownership interest of Yunnan Taoping to 51% or more. Pursuant to the letter of intent, the purchase price, to be determined by the two parties after the completion of due diligence, will be paid in the form of ordinary shares of TAOP. The letter of intent will be terminated if no definitive agreements are entered into between the parties before March 31, 2022.

On July 28, 2021, the Company entered into a letter of intent with the shareholders of Zhenjiang Taoping IoT Technology Limited (“Zhenjiang Taoping”) to acquire 51% or more of the ownership interest of Zhenjiang Taoping. Pursuant to the letter of intent, the purchase price, to be determined by the parties after the completion of due diligence, will be paid in the form of ordinary shares of TAOP. The letter of intent will be terminated if no definitive agreements are entered into among the parties before December 31, 2021.

Dissolution of VIE Structure and Change of Corporate Headquarters to Hong Kong

On September 18, 2021, the Company’s wholly owned Chinese subsidiary, Information Security Technology (China) Co., Ltd. (“IST”), exercised the option to acquire 100% equity interests in iASPEC Technology Group Co., Ltd., the then variable interest entity (“VIE”) of the Company (“iASPEC”) from iASPEC’s sole shareholder, Mr. Jianghuai Lin, the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company. The Company believes that the dissolution of VIE structure in China will improve corporate governance and transparency for TAOP shareholders. The equity transfer was completed on September 24, 2021.

In addition, the Company relocated its global corporate headquarters from Shenzhen, China to Hong Kong as part of the implementation of its global growth strategy. As a result, the executive offices of the Company are now located at Unit 3102, 31/F, Citicorp Centre, 18 Whitefield Road, Hong Kong. TAOP’s Shenzhen office will serve as TAOP’s regional headquarter in Mainland China.

Financial Results for the First Six Months of 2021

Revenue

Revenue was $6.4 million for the first six months of 2021, compared to $3.7 million for the same period of last year, an increase of $2.7 million, or 71.9%. The increase was primarily due to the increase of $0.7 million of the product sale of high-end data storage servers, the increase of $0.6 million of the software sales, the addition of $0.6 million of advertising revenue, and $0.8 million revenue from cryptocurrency mining, a new business the Company initiated in March 2021. The Company expects that revenue for the second half of 2021 would increase as a result of the growth of cryptocurrency mining and advertising businesses.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $2.1 million for the first six months of 2021, an increase of $0.6 million, compared to $1.5 million for the first six months of 2020. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 33.3% for the first six months of 2021, decreased from 39.3% for the same period of last year. The increase in the overall gross profits was primarily contributed by the increase of software revenue. The decrease in the overall gross margin was primarily resulted from lower margin of cryptocurrency mining and advertising. The Company expects that the gross margin for the remaining of 2021 would decrease slightly due to new business developments in cryptocurrency mining and advertising businesses.

Administrative, R&D and Selling Expenses

Administrative expenses increased by $6.5 million, or 92.6%, to $13.6 million for the first six months of 2021, from $7.1 million for the same period of 2020. Such increase was mainly caused by an increase in share-based compensation of $3.0 million to certain employees and $2.1 million amortization of service compensation related to warrants issued to certain consultants, and an increase of $0.9 million in allowance for credit losses. As a percentage of revenue, administrative expenses increased to 212% for the first six months of 2021, from 189% for the same period of 2020. The Company expects that the administrative expenses for remaining of 2021 would decrease as a result of the decrease of allowance for credit losses and share-based compensation to employees。

Research and development (“R&D”) expenses increased by $0.5 million, or 25.4%, to $2.3 million for the first six months of 2021, from $1.8 million for the first six months of 2020. Such increase was primarily due to the increase in payroll and benefits to R&D staff newly employed for the Blockchain Technology business segment, and the increase of depreciation expenses of purchased software. As a percentage of revenue, R&D expenses decreased to 35.2% for the first six months of 2021, from 48.2% for the same period of last year. R&D expense for the remaining of 2021 is expected to be consistent with the first half of the year.

Selling expenses increased by approximately $50,000, or 34.5%, to $0.19 million for the first six months of 2021, from $0.14 million for the first six months of 2020. This increase was primarily due to the increased commission and payroll expenses of sales department which was in line with the increase in revenues. Selling expense for the remaining of 2021 is expected to slightly increase in line with revenue increase.

Net loss attributable to Company

For the first six months of 2021, net loss attributable to the Company was $14.1 million, compared to a net loss attributable to the Company of $7.7 million for the same period of last year. The increase of net loss was the result of the foregoing factors, especially the increase in administrative expenses as discussed above.

Adjusted Net loss attributable to the Company

Excluding the two major reconciliation items, which are $5.1 million share-based compensation expenses and $0.6 million loss from equity method investment of TNM, the adjusted net loss was $8.4 million for the first six months of 2021, compared to the adjusted net loss of $7.4 million for the same period of 2020.

Cash and Financial Position

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $0.8 million, compared to $0.9 million of cash and cash equivalents and $0.2 million of restricted cash as of December 31, 2020. Working capital deficit was $2.7 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to working capital deficit of $17.4 million as of December 31, 2020.

Net cash used in operating activities was $16.3 million for the first six months of 2021, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $1.2 million for the first six months of 2020.

About Taoping Inc.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) is a blockchain technology and smart cloud services provider. The Company provides cloud-based ads display terminal, digital advertising distribution network and new media resource sharing platform in the Out-of-Home advertising market in China. TAOP is also dedicated to the research and application of blockchain technology and digital assets, a new business segment the Company initiated in 2021. With multiple cloud data center deployed overseas, the Company continues to improve computing power and create value for the encrypted digital currency industry. Relying on its self-developed smart cloud platform, TAOP provides solutions and cloud services to industries such as new media and artificial intelligence. To learn more, please visit http://www.taop.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the business of Taoping Inc. and its subsidiaries. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are “forward-looking statements” in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, often identified by the use of forward-looking terminologies such as “believes”, “expects” or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, statements regarding our expected growth and financial performance, our strategies to drive growth, anticipated effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, expectations regarding our businesses and anticipated progress and benefits of the Company’s digital assets and digital culture (advertising) transactions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, which are adjusted from results based on U.S. GAAP to exclude share-based compensation expenses and loss from equity method investment of TNM, a company acquired on June 9, 2021. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to U.S. GAAP financial measures are set forth in table at the end of this release, which provide more details on the non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of the Company’s continuing operations and prospects for the future. Non-GAAP financial information should not be considered a substitute for or superior to U.S. GAAP results. In addition, calculations of this non-GAAP financial information may be different from calculations used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Attributable to the Company and EPS are provided in the table at the end of this press release.

For further information, please contact:

TAOPING INC.

Chang Qiu

Email: chang_qiu@taoping.cn

Or

Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC

Tel: +1 (646)-801-2803

Email: taop@dgipl.com

TAOPING INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
JUNE 30, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020

June 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

(unaudited)

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

849,519

$

882,770

Restricted cash

-

214,144

Accounts receivable, net

2,707,994

4,264,257

Accounts receivable-related parties, net

166,012

2,919,215

Advances to suppliers

10,950,271

3,177,678

Prepaid expenses

9,891,376

24,635

Inventories, net

1,366,594

254,678

Cryptocurrencies, net

175,487

-

Loan receivable - related party

-

519,331

Other current assets

2,629,046

173,026

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

28,736,299

12,429,734

Non-current accounts receivable, net

-

1,839,230

Non-current accounts receivable-related parties, net

-

1,323,196

Property, plant and equipment, net

18,599,830

10,851,899

Long-term investments

818,266

30,592

Right-of-use assets

926,689

-

Other assets, non-current

3,790,167

4,302,000

TOTAL ASSETS

$

52,871,251

$

30,776,651

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Short-term bank loans

$

5,949,005

$

6,210,176

Accounts payable

14,985,772

14,857,436

Accounts payable-related parties

-

69,585

Advances from customers

653,804

315,924

Advances from customers-related parties

100,636

161,063

Amounts due to related parties

3,380,197

137,664

Accrued payroll and benefits

222,086

231,598

Other payables and accrued expenses

4,991,801

6,636,097

Convertible note payable, net of debt discounts

689,502

1,180,908

Lease liability-current

418,546

-

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

31,391,349

29,800,451

Lease liability

580,917

-

TOTAL LIABILITIES

31,972,266

29,800,451

EQUITY

Ordinary shares, 2021 and 2020: par $0; authorized capital 100,000,000 shares; shares issued and outstanding, June 30, 2021: 13,646,360 shares; December 31, 2020: 8,486,956 shares*;

154,316,011

131,247,787

Additional paid-in capital

26,914,305

15,643,404

Statutory reserve

14,044,269

14,044,269

Accumulated deficit

(206,310,884

)

(192,212,544

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

23,675,886

23,612,413

Total equity (deficit) of the Company

12,639,587

(7,664,671

)

Non-controlling interest

8,259,398

8,640,871

TOTAL EQUITY

20,898,985

976,200

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

52,871,251

$

30,776,651

* On July 30, 2020, the Company implemented a one-for-six reverse stock split of the Company’s issued and outstanding ordinary shares. Except for shares authorized, all references to number of shares, and to per share information in the consolidated financial statements have been retroactively adjusted.

TAOPING INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020

Six Months
Ended
June 30, 2021

Six Months
Ended
June 30, 2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenue – Products

$

2,971,899

$

2,056,805

Revenue – Products-related parties

67,612

217,813

Revenue – Software

1,621,534

1,049,377

Revenue – Advertising

576,310

-

Revenue – Cryptocurrency mining

814,772

-

Revenue – Other

319,429

371,381

Revenue – Other-related parties

54,021

41,974

TOTAL REVENUE

6,425,577

3,737,350

Cost – Products

2,696,207

1,970,154

Cost – Software

237,986

296,190

Cost – Advertising

683,835

-

Cost – Cryptocurrency mining

661,753

-

Cost – Other

7,555

4,001

TOTAL COST

4,287,336

2,270,345

GROSS PROFIT

2,138,241

1,467,005

Administrative expenses

13,606,688

7,064,286

Research and development expenses

2,260,274

1,802,747

Selling expenses

193,484

143,816

(LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS

(13,922,205

)

(7,543,844

)

Subsidy income

136,393

223,391

(Loss) from equity method investment

(578,619

)

-

Other income (loss), net

378,831

(302,336

)

Interest expense and debt discounts, net of interest income

(478,439

)

(387,761

)

(Loss) before income taxes

(14,464,039

)

(8,010,550

)

Income tax (expense) benefit

(871

)

69,858

NET LOSS

(14,464,910

)

(7,940,692

)

Less: Net loss attributable to the non- controlling interest

366,570

264,047

NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY

$

(14,098,340

)

$

(7,676,645

)

Loss per share - Basic and Diluted*

Basic

$

(1.34

)

$

(1.12

)

Diluted

$

(1.34

)

$

(1.12

)

NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY*

Basic

$

(1.31

)

$

(1.08

)

Diluted

$

(1.31

)

$

(1.08

)

* On July 30, 2020, the Company implemented a one-for-six reverse stock split of the Company’s issued and outstanding ordinary shares. Except shares authorized, all references to number of shares, and to per share information in the consolidated financial statements have been retroactively adjusted.

TAOPING INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020

Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021

Six Months Ended
June 30, 2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net loss

$

(14,464,910

)

$

(7,940,692

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Provision for credit losses on accounts receivable and other current assets

6,697,608

5,875,044

Provision (reversal) for obsolete inventories

48,589

(15,255

)

Depreciation and amortization

2,713,008

1,605,201

(Gain) on sales of cryptocurrencies

(41,345

)

-

Impairment on cryptocurrencies

42,447

-

(Gain) on business acquisition

(12,345

)

-

Loss on equity method investment

578,620

-

Loss on disposal of equipment and inventories

44,705

50,428

Stock-based compensation for consulting services

2,142,892

204,443

Amortization of convertible note discount

257,430

163,833

Stock-based compensation to employees

2,950,070

92,308

Write-off of long aged payables

(330,991

)

-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

1,460,535

(1,225,284

)

Accounts receivable - related parties

744,732

803,982

Prepaid expenses

(701,611

)

-

Inventories

(1,193,956

)

27,762

Cryptocurrencies – mining

(814,772

)

-

Other non-current assets

-

342,269

Other current assets

(139,076

)

1,601,902

Advances to suppliers

(8,488,625

)

(1,685,458

)

Other payables and accrued expenses

(741,892

)

305,903

Advances from customers

322,214

(48,317

)

Advances from customers - related parties

(62,356

)

18,491

Amounts due to related parties

(140,447

)

-

Accounts payable to related party

(70,299

)

-

Accounts payable

(7,065,510

)

(1,283,642

)

Lease liability

(62,818

)

-

Income tax payable

-

(69,858

)

Net cash used in operating activities

(16,328,103

)

(1,176,940

)

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

38,974

-

Purchases of property and equipment

(769,751

)

(150,470

)

Acquired cash in connection with a business acquisition

7,644

-

Proceeds from sales of cryptocurrencies

638,183

-

Repayment of loan receivable-related party

170,909

43,708

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

85,959

(106,762

)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from short-term bank loans

4,172,283

4,029,193

Borrowings from related party

3,090,580

-

Repayment of short-term bank loans

(4,512,247

)

(5,696,201

)

Capital injected by minority shareholders in joint venture

4,047

-

Proceeds from issuance of convertible note, net of debt issuance costs

-

1,344,000

Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance cost

13,071,998

576,000

Net cash provided by financing activities

15,826,661

252,992

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

168,088

(4,092

)

NET DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

(247,395

)

(1,034,802

)

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING

1,096,914

1,519,666

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH, ENDING

$

849,519

$

484,864

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

Cash paid during the year

Income taxes

$

-

$

-

Interest

$

195,469

$

346,042


Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021

Six Months Ended
June 30, 2020

Reconciliation to amounts on consolidated balance sheets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

849,519

$

286,795

Restricted cash

-

198,069

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$

849,519

$

484,864

TAOPING INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Attributable to the Company and EPS

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

Net (loss) attributable to the Company

$

(14,098,340

)

$

(7,676,645

)

Share-based compensation for consulting services

2,142,892

204,443

Share-based compensation to employees

2,950,070

92,308

Loss from equity method investment

578,620

-

Adjusted net (loss) attributable to the Company

$

(8,426,758

)

$

(7,379,894

)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

Basic

10,761,008

7,075,611

Diluted

10,761,008

7,075,611

(Loss) per share

Basic

$

(1.31

)

$

(1.08

)

Diluted

$

(1.31

)

$

(1.08

)

Adjusted (loss) per share

Basic

$

(0.78

)

$

(1.04

)

Diluted

$

(0.78

)

$

(1.04

)


Recommended Stories

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed by 12%

    Shares of defense industry giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) tanked Tuesday morning, trading down by 12.1% as of 12:32 p.m. EDT even though the company reported a sizable earnings beat. Lockheed Martin's earnings plunged by 65% year over year to $2.21 per share in the third quarter -- a result that easily surpassed analysts' consensus projection for earnings of $1.97 per share. Without that charge, it would have earned nearly $7 a share and grown its earnings nearly 11% when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 22.1% higher as of 11:28 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The big jump came as investors anxiously awaited a meeting today of the World Health Organization's technical advisory committee.

  • Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping MP Materials Corp. (MP)

    Although the masses and most of the financial media blame hedge funds for their exorbitant fee structure and disappointing performance, these investors have proved to have great stock picking abilities over the years (that’s why their assets under management continue to swell). We believe hedge fund sentiment should serve as a crucial tool of an […]

  • Microsoft smashes earnings expectations with strong cloud performance

    Microsoft beat analyst expectations for the quarter.

  • Why General Electric Stock Jumped Tuesday

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) stock soared Tuesday morning, jumping 5.4% as of 9:55 a.m. EDT after the industrials giant didn't just beat analysts' estimates with its third-quarter numbers but also raised its full-year guidance. Continuing generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings per share (EPS) were $0.54 versus a loss of $1.04 per share in the year-ago quarter. Delving deeper, General Electric reported a strong order flow across all its segments.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Cathie Wood responds to Elon Musk: Tech will 'bend curve' on inflation

    Cathie Wood responded to Elon Musk flagging the surge in price pressures. Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi share the details.&nbsp;

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • Why AEye Stock Exploded Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of AEye (NASDAQ: LIDR) surged sharply higher Wednesday, skyrocketing as much as 106.5%. The catalyst that sent the maker of light detection and ranging (LiDAR) systems and advanced driver-assist systems exploding higher was bullish commentary issued by a Wall Street analyst who began covering the stock. Roth Capital analyst Suji Desilva initiated coverage on AEye with a buy rating, while also issuing a price target of $15.

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping BlackBerry Limited (BB)

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of June 30th. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • Twitter reports Q3 earnings

    Dan Howley, Yahoo Finance, talks the social media platform's recent earnings and advertising impact after the company misses revenue expectations slightly.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Nio Stock?

    The Nio customer experience is working in China, and investors hope that will be the case in European markets, too.

  • Robinhood revenue misses expectations, shares sink

    Robinhood (HOOD) reported third quarter revenue on Tuesday which missed Wall Street analyst expectations.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) fell 2% as of 1:39 a.m. EDT Monday after the cruise company got hit with a downgrade from analysts at Citigroup. Citi cut its rating on Carnival stock from buy to neutral and slashed its price target to $24.50. Citi's price target cut implies there's still about 12% upside in Carnival stock -- that's the good news.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Facebook shares fall as UPS surges to record high

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why some retail traders are pouring into a Trump-tied SPAC

    Digital World Acquisition (DWAC), the blank check company tied to former President Trump's new social media venture, has become a so-called 'meme stock' favorite.

  • Does Dutch Bros Deserve Its $11 Billion Price Tag?

    Hot off of its IPO, Dutch Bros is already commanding quite a price. Is it worth paying up for this steady compounder?