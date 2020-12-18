U.S. markets close in 4 hours 4 minutes

Tap Network raises $4M for its customizable rewards program

Anthony Ha
·2 min read

Tap Network is providing a new approach to loyalty rewards programs that it describes as "rewards as a service."

You may recognize the Tap Network name, as well as its co-founder and CEO Lin Dai, from Hooch, a startup that offered a drink-a-day subscription service before shifting focus to a broader rewards program. Dai told me he "learned a lot from the Hooch experience" but ultimately "decided that Tap is a much bigger opportunity, we're really looking at rewards in general."

So Tap Network is a new startup, one that recently raised $4 million in funding from investors including Revelis Capital, Nima Capital, the Forbes family office, Warner Music Group, Access Industries, Bill Tai, Bob Hurst, Edward Devlin and others.

Dai said that normal rewards programs are only accessible to the top 10% or 20% of a company's customers. So in his view, businesses have an opportunity to "super serve the average customers who 40 years ago might not have been considered important customers, but who today could be building a loyalty behavior pattern."

Tap Network
Tap Network

Image Credits: Tap Network

He added that making rewards programs accessible to more customers has an added benefit for many businesses, because "whether it’s a major bank or major travel company, they are starting to accrue billions of dollars
that are locked up in these wallets." Those points might never be redeemed, but they're still considered liabilities from an accounting perspective.

Tap Network aims to solve this problem by allowing customers to spend those points through a broader network of rewards, which can usually be redeemed at a lower point level. It's offered as a white-label addition to an existing rewards program, with each program choosing the rewards that might be the best fit for their customers.

For example, Uber recently worked with Tap Network to expand its Uber Rewards program, offering new Tap Network-powered rewards like free Apple Music or HBO Max, as well as the option to donate to causes like World Central Kitchen. And the minimum number of points needed to claim a reward fell from 500 points to 100 points.

Other companies using Tap Network include Warner Music Group (which, as previously mentioned, is also an investor) and privacy-focused browser company Brave.

Dai said that in the future, Tap could even allow consumers to combine rewards points from different programs: "If I want to redeem something, I might be able to take a little bit of my Uber points, a little bit of my Warner points, a little bit of points from another program" and combine them.

The Brave browser launches ads that reward users for viewing

  • Bank Of America Names Top 11 Stock Picks For 2021

    Bank of America just unveiled its top stocks for next year among the 11 S&P 500 sectors. But the bank might hope its picks do better than they did in 2020.

  • How Biden's student loan forgiveness could blow up your tax bill

    If the stars don't align, the resulting "tax bomb" would cost you thousands.

  • Bill Gates-backed electric car battery startup is on the cusp of changing the industry

    QuantumScape founder and CEO Jagdeep Singh chats with Yahoo Finance about the company's big battery breakthrough.

  • I’m 55, tired of ‘soul-crushing jobs,’ have $1 million invested poorly — can I retire now?

    See: I’m 63, unemployed since March, and have $220,000 in retirement savings — should I claim Social Security early? The same can be said for housing — rent prices may fluctuate and rise much faster than your income, said Nadine Burns, president and chief executive officer of A New Path Financial. Believe it or not, a retirement in the near future is feasible, some financial advisers said.

  • Why Robinhood’s $65M fine is a cautionary tale for retail investors. ‘You’re saving a penny to lose a nickel.’

    ‘If you’re not paying for something, you are going to pay for it in a way you can’t see,’ says one consumer advocate.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%; Wells Fargo Says ‘Buy’

    Step back, take a look at the bigger picture. The markets are up this week, with gains in all three main indexes amid optimism over a coronavirus stimulus bill.At times like this, it is tempting to jump on a bandwagon and buy up the growth stocks, aiming to capitalize on the broader trends. But is that really the best play? Analysts from Wells Fargo are pointing out stocks with sky-high dividend yields from companies that have also demonstrated their commitment to keeping the payout reliable.This type of high-yield reliable dividend payer is generally seen as a defensive portfolio move, shoring up income streams during the fat times, to be ready for the lean. After the year we’ve just had, perhaps it’s time to take Wells Fargo’s advice, and get into some old-school portfolio protection. The TipRanks database sheds some additional light on two of Wells Fargo's picks – stocks with dividends yielding 8% – and that the investment firm sees with 15% upside or better.TC Pipelines LP (TCP)Starting in the energy industry, TC Pipelines is, as its name suggests, a player in the midstream sector. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of natural gas pipelines in the US and Canada, and is responsible for transporting as much as 25% of all the natural gas used in North America. The company’s network links northern British Columbia and Alberta with the Great Lakes region and the Appalachian gas regions, and extends to ports on the US Gulf Coast.TCP’s shares tumbled during this ‘corona crisis’ year, showing a 21% year-to-date loss. Revenues, however, have shown much lower volatility. The top line dropped 10% from the end of 2019 to its trough in 2Q20, and in Q3 bounced back to $99 million, a 4.2% sequential gain. Q3 earnings, at 90 cents per share, showed a 13% sequential gain and an 18% year-over-year gain. During the quarter, the company also reported paying out cash distributions totaling $47 million. This included the 65-cent dividend per common share, a payment that has been held steady for over two years. In the longer view, TCP has a 21-year history of dividend reliability. At the current payment, the dividend annualizes to $2.60 per share and yields 8.2%.Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish wrote the review on TC Pipelines, saying, “TCP reported solid Q3 results. For the most part, flows and utilization levels have remained unchanged throughout the pandemic and expansion projects are largely on schedule/budget… We view the stock as fundamentally undervalued, given attractive yield, robust coverage and improved balance sheet.”In line with these comments, Satish rates the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy) and sets a $41 price target that implies an upside of 35% for the year ahead. (To watch Satish’s track record, click here)The analyst consensus on TCP is not unanimous, but almost. The Strong Buy consensus rating is supported by 3 Buys against a single Hold. Shares sell for $30.39, and the average price target of $40.33 indicates an upside of ~33%. (See TCP stock analysis on TipRanks)Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)The second stock today is Golub Capital, a business development company in the middle market. Golub makes financing and lending solutions available to mid-market companies that might otherwise have difficulty accessing capital markets. Golub’s portfolio totals more than $30 billion in assets under management.The company saw a steep and deep share price loss last winter, when the corona crisis hit the economy. Shares remained depressed until the beginning of May, but since then have been rising slowly. Starting from the May 4 trough, GBDC is up 53%. Year-to-date, however, the stock remains down 17%.Quarterly results have been volatile this year. Q1 saw deep losses, Q2 saw a recovery, and Q3 showed a sequential drop-off to $98.1 million. EPS was solid, at 57 cents, a great improvement from the year-ago EPS loss of $1.02.Golub paid out its common share dividend at 29 cents per share in Q3, the third quarter in a row at that level. The company has a reliable payout history, going back over a decade, and a habit of adjusting the dividend payment to keep it sustainable. The current payment annualizes to $1.16 per common share, and gives a yield of 8.4%.Among the fans is Wells Fargo analyst Finian O’Shea. In his latest note on Golub, the analyst noted, “GBDC continues to see portfolio-level operating performance, constructive sponsor support, and improvement in those companies most affected by shutdowns as the economy reopens… In our view, GBDC is a high-quality Quartile 1 BDC with a shareholder friendly structure, strong asset quality, and scale through resources of the Golub Capital platform.”In line with these upbeat comments, O’Shea rates Golub shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $16 price target suggests the stock has room for 16% growth next year. (To watch O’Shea’s track record, click here)The Moderate Buy consensus rating on Golub comes from an even split between Buy and Hold reviews. The stock’s average price target is $16, matching O’Shea’s, and the current trading price is $13.75. (See GBDC stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy Now As Extra Capital Raised For Next Stage Of EV Boom?

    Supercharged Nio stock taps demand for electric cars. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying Nio shares now.

  • What Tesla's entry to the S&P 500 means for index investors

    Tesla is the biggest company ever added to the S&P 500. Here's what it means and how it'll affect the index.

  • What Is the Roth IRA 5-Year Rule?

    The Roth IRA 5-year rule applies in three situations and dictates whether withdrawals get dinged with penalties.

  • I’m retired and won’t live to see my mortgage paid off. Should I refinance to lower my monthly payment?

    'I need to lower the principal to help me stay in my home, because the cost of living is increasing every year.'

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Sometimes, following a leader makes the best investment strategy. And corporate insiders have long been popular leaders to follow. Their combination of responsibility to their stockholders and access to ‘under the hood’ information on their companies gives their personal investment choices an air of authority.The most important thing about these insiders is that whatever else they do, they are expected to shepherd their companies to profitability. Shareholders want a return on investment, Boards of Directors want accountability, and company officers are held to both standards. So, when they start buying up their own company’s stock, it’s a sign that investors should investigate further.Government regulators, in an effort to level the informational playing field, have required that insiders regularly publish their stock transactions, making it a simple matter for investors to follow them. Even better, TipRanks collates the information in the Insiders’ Hot Stocks page, and provide tools and data filters to easily browse through raw data. We’ve picked three stocks with recent informative buys to show how the data works for you.Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)We’ll start with the popular Del Taco, the California-based taco chain. Del Taco boasts a $344 million market cap, over 600 restaurants, and a loyal fan base, giving it a solid foundation in the fast-food franchise market. Most of the company’s locations are west of the Mississippi, but the company has been making inroads to the eastern US.Like many brick-and-mortar, traffic-dependent businesses, Del Taco has had a hard year. The coronavirus crisis had dampened traffic, social and economic lockdown policies have reduced income streams. The company has started to recover, however. After heavy net losses early in the year, EPS has returned to positive numbers, and revenue in Q3, $120 million, was up more than 15% sequentially. The share price, which fell by two-thirds at the height of the economic crisis last winter, has regained its losses. TACO is now trading up 17% for the year.The insiders are bullish on the stock. The most recent purchase, helping tip the sentiment needle into positive territory, is from Board member Eileen Aptman, who bought up 88,952 shares, shelling out over $650,000. Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan covers Del Taco, and he rates the shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy). His $13 shows the extent of his confidence, indicating room for 40% upside growth. (To watch Setyan’s track record click here)Backing his stance, Setyan wrote, “We believe TACO's current valuation is predicated on an overly pessimistic assessment of its medium- to long-term fundamentals in a post-COVID QSR environment… Even with what we believe are conservative comp, unit growth, and margin assumptions through 2022, we estimate 12% EPS growth in 2022. We estimate 1% of incremental comp would equate to $0.04-0.06 in incremental EPS and every 10 bps of incremental margin equates to $0.01 in incremental EPS in our model.”Overall, there is little action on the Street heading Del Taco's way right now, with only one other analyst chiming in with a view on the stock. An additional Hold rating means TACO qualifies as a Moderate Buy. The average price target is $11, and implies a potential upside of ~19%. (See TACO stock analysis on TipRanks)CuriosityStream (CURI)Next up is CuriosityStream, an online video streaming channel in the educational segment. CuriosityStream specializes in factual video content, and offers services by subscription. The channel claims over 13 million subscribers globally. Its founder, John Hendricks, first gained fame creating the Discovery Channel, a similarly themed cable TV channel, in 1985.CuriosityStream is new to the public markets, having IPO’d earlier this year through a merger with Software Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed as a ‘blank check’ company to make the deal. It’s no surprise to see insiders make large purchases in new stocks, but the moves on CuriosityStream deserve note. John Hendricks made three large purchases earlier this month, buying up blocs of 15,473 shares, 26,000 shares, and 11,684 shares over a four-day period. Hendricks paid $473,561 for the new shares.Covering the stock for B. Riley, analyst Zack Silver wrote, “We see CURI as well positioned to capitalize on the burgeoning global streaming market by establishing itself as the go-to factual programmer for the post pay TV era. CURI's subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service is differentiated not only by the sheer volume of curated factual titles available on the platform but also by its compelling price point… we expect that CURI’s strategy of monetizing its content through multiple revenue streams will enable a more efficient path to scale…”Silver rates the stock a Buy, and his $16 price target implies a 40% one-year upside. (To watch Silver’s track record, click here)CURI has a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating based on 2 recent Buy reviews. The average price target is $14, suggesting this stock has room to grow ~23% from the current trading price of $11.50. (See CURI stock analysis on TipRanks)Allegheny Technologies (ATI)Last but not least is Allegheny Technologies, a metallurgy company based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Allegheny has two business segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which specializes in titanium-based and nickel-based alloys, and Advanced Alloys & Solutions, which includes stainless and specialty steels, electrical steels, duplex alloys, and zirconium, hafnium, and niobium alloys. The company’s metal technology is used in the electrical industry, automotive sector, aerospace, and in oil & gas production.Allegheny’s revenues and shares are down this year, as the company has been buffeted by the corona crisis. Disruptions in supply chains, distributions networks, and customer orders have all had a negative impact, as have social and economic shutdown policies. Quarterly revenues have fallen by 37%, from $955 million in Q1 to $598 million in the third quarter. Shares are down 21% year-to-date.All of this would seem to make ATI a poor stock choice, but the company has used the time to retrench wisely, and reorient its production models.Benchmark analyst Josh Sullivan pointed this out when he bumped his stance earlier this month from Neutral to Buy. He wrote, “We are upgrading ATI to Buy from Hold following the Company’s planned exit from commodity stainless. This move alters ATI’s historical risk profile by removing the most volatile vertical… Parting with ATI’s heritage in stainless has been a long sought-after investor goal; exiting now also allows ATI to avoid maintenance and a potential inventory overbuild during the recovery phase.”In addition, Sullivan notes that business in the aerospace sector will likely recover soon, providing a boon for Allegheny: “with the 737-MAX return to service, Airbus A320 production upward pressure, and vaccines at hand the more focused aerospace ATI core will directly correlate to an aero recovery.”Sullivan's Buy rating comes with a $21 price target that implies room for 27% growth over the coming 12 months. (To watch Sullivan’s track record, click here)Turning to the insider trades, we find that the company’s CFO and SVP, Donald Newman, purchased 12,500 shares this month, paying over $210K for the bloc. His total holding is now 80,042 shares, valued at $1.3 million.All in all, Allegheny gets a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on an even split among 4 reviews, of 2 Buys and 2 Holds. The shares are priced at $16.32 and the $18.25 average price target implies ~12% upside potential.(See ATI stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Fastest-Growing Stocks: Square Stock Among 8 Stocks Expecting Up To 144% Growth In 2021

    What are the fastest-growing stocks to watch in 2021? Here's a list featuring GRWG stock, Square, Micron and five other stocks expecting up to 144% growth.

  • Things Will Get Worse From Here for AT&T Stock, Analyst Says

    The analysts raised concerns over a range of issues, including whether the company will be able to keep up with rivals that have more ability to spend.

  • Dow Jones Falls, But Small Caps Rise; McConnell Says Stimulus Deal Is Close

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell early Friday as Wall Street waits to see if lawmakers will reach agreement on a stimulus bill.

  • Moderna’s Vaccine Is Close to Getting a Thumbs-Up. Its Stock Is Taking a Hit.

    The vaccine would be the first product delivered by Moderna, and sales of it could bring in more than $8 billion in revenue next year.

  • Jim Cramer: These Two Surprise Stocks Would Fit Any Portfolio

    I rolled up my sleeves to tamp the froth and slay the euphoria, and here's what I found instead.

  • The one instance when you should ignore Warren Buffett

    A reader recently wrote to challenge my belief in diversification, citing a couple of accomplished investors who said, in effect, that anybody who diversifies an investment portfolio must be an idiot or a moron. If they are right, then I’ll plead guilty, because I’m a firm believer in diversification — both for myself and for almost all the investors I’ve helped over the past half-century as an adviser and educator. Diversification is one of the most important steps every investor should take.

  • It’s unusual for a big company like Nike to announce earnings on a Friday after the bell

    Nike raised eyebrows when it announced that it would report its second-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings at the market’s close on Friday, December 18, 2020. What piqued some investors’ interest isn’t the date, but that the sportswear giant decided to report after the bell on a Friday — something the company or most companies of its size rarely do.

  • 8 Tax Breaks That Are Set to Expire on Dec. 31

    As year-end rapidly approaches, a bevy of federal tax breaks is set to expire on Dec. 31. Then Congress retroactively resurrected the deduction to cover qualified college expenses incurred in 2018-20. * Taxpayers with modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) up to $65,000, or up to $130,000 if you’re a married joint filer, can deduct qualified expenses up to $4,000.

  • Watch Out, Elon Musk. These EV Startups Are Trying To Take On Tesla

    With a $145.9 billion fortune at press time Elon Musk, the founder of the electric car manufacturer Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), has added more than $100 billion to his net worth since January 2020. Tesla's shares have been going up, beating every analyst's expectations and common sense, while its market capitalization reached $600 billion on Dec. 7. The company is aiming to sell 500,000 battery-powered vehicles by the end of this year. Tesla's automotive products include Model 3, Model Y, Model S, and Model X. Model 3 is a four-door sedan. Model Y is a sport utility vehicle (SUV) built on the Model 3 platform. Model S is a four-door sedan. Model X is an SUV.Tesla has changed the auto industry. But it isn't the only electric car manufacturer in the global market. Some of the large, established automakers are making fully electric, and hybrid-electric cars aiming to keep Tesla at bay and are getting ready to enter the automotive industry - to take a pie out of Tesla's growing business. Lucid MotorsEstablished in 2007, electric vehicle provider Lucid Motors is based in the state of California. The company develops software for monitoring individual battery cells, mechanical packaging, and controls for battery packs in plug-in vehicles, automobiles, and aircraft. Expected to launch in early 2021, its first model, the Lucid Air price, will start at $69,000. According to Bloomberg, the customer deliveries of the Lucid Air Dream Edition will be produced at Lucid's new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, and will begin in the spring of 2021. The manufacturer has planned to open eight showrooms by the end of this year, out of which five showrooms will be in California. Peter Rawlinson, CEO of Lucid Motors, says the company has the technology, cash, and talent to compete with Tesla, and promises to change the world by bringing new electric vehicles into the market, CNBC reports. Nikola CorpBased out of Phoenix, Arizona, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) designs and plans to manufacture hydrogen-electric trucks, targeting the commercial trucking market. With the hydrogen fuel cell technology, Nikola plans to build vehicles with similar benefits to electric vehicles. The advantage, which it's counting on, is that it will take less time to recharge the vehicle and will have a longer range. The company is a manufacturer of battery-electric and electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure.Nikola's first model Nikola Tre semi-truck, a pioneer battery-electric semi-truck for the short-haul trucking sector, will be available to customers by 2021, the company claims.The vehicle manufacturer was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015. Interestingly, he named the startup after Nikola Tesla, taking the famous inventor's first name, as the last name was already taken by Elon Musk.Recently Nikola has been in the news for all the wrong reasons, which could hinder its progress in terms of getting further investment and growth. According to short-selling firm Hindenburg Research, the company was misleading its investors about its electric vehicle technology. According to Bloomberg, The Schall law firm has announced a class-action lawsuit against Nikola in connection with false and misleading information about the company's technology. Nikola has denied the accusations and said the information was baseless. Milton resigned in September following the allegations.NIO IncNio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) is a Chinese automobile manufacturer specializing in designing and developing electric vehicles.The company, which was launched in 2014, is headquartered in Shanghai. NIO is one of the top Chinese companies in the EV segment founded by a Chinese entrepreneur William Li. NIO's vehicles are large battery-powered SUVs. What makes NIO's cars different from others is its subscription purchasing model to simplify the ownership of the battery part. It offers to lease it, and if updated batteries are released, you can have them fitted in your car. It also provides a three-minute battery swap-out service, which it calls BaaS. Talking about NIO's revenue, the Q3 numbers reached $666.60 million, a 146.4% gain, by the end of September 2020. The gross profit rose 87.1% sequentially to $86.30 million. The company's stock position in the market is also noticeable as it announced the completion of the offering of 101,775,000 American depositary shares in September. The company is planning to use the net proceeds to repurchase equity interests, reports Yahoo! Finance. NIO started the deliveries of its electric SUV in 2018 and the 6-seater ES8 in 2019 in China. It officially launched the EC6 electric coupe SUV in 2019. Rivian AutomotiveCalifornia-based Rivian Automotive, founded in 2009, offers lightweight and aerodynamic platform cars, SUVs, and trucks. With investment from Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), Rivian is set to deliver its two electric vehicles, RT1 pickup truck and R1S SUV by mid-2021 with the price range of around $67,500, TechCrunch reported. The company has committed to 100,000 electric delivery vehicles to Amazon by 2030 as a part of the e-commerce giant's Climate Pledge. In a recent statement, Rivian has said that it will make its hands-free driver assistance system standard in every vehicle it builds. The driver assistance system will automatically steer, adjust speed, and change lanes on command. The vehicles will have a driver-monitoring system with a cabin-facing camera helping the drivers for a better driving experience. Rivian raised $2.5 billion in early 2020 to strengthen its electric vehicle market position and beat Tesla and Nikola, CNBC has reported. The company recently went through a bumpy ride, as it received criticism from Michigan auto dealers for selling vehicles directly to the customers, which Tesla has already been doing.FiskerFounded by Henrik Fisker in 2016, California-based Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) focuses on creating luxury plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Fisker's first model, The Ocean, is an all-electric SUV expected to begin production in 2022. The Ocean will be available to consumers through a leasing package, optimized for driver convenience and accessibility. Its starting price is $37,499, and it has a long driving range up to 300 miles.With a focus on solid-state battery technology, Fisker aims for smaller battery packs and faster charging times.The automotive designer Henrik Fisker has been in the electric vehicles business for more than a decade. Back in 2012, Fisker designed an ultra-luxury electric car called the Fisker Karma. He later stopped the production and sold assets to a Chinese firm after its battery supplier A123 Systems filed for bankruptcy. The company plans to launch three new electronic passenger vehicles by 2025, including a sports sedan based on the EMotion concept, a sports crossover, and a pickup truck.Fisker claims it will deliver each vehicle with platforms, battery packs, and component systems.XpengHeadquartered in China, Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) is China's leading smart electric vehicle company. It designs, develops, and manufactures smart vehicles that are integrated with advanced Internet, AI, and autonomous driving technologies. In China, the Xpeng vehicles are considered to be an alternative to Tesla models. Founded in 2015, the current market valuation of the company is around $35.3 billion. In August, the company raised $1.5 billion in its IPO in the US. Xpeng has announced that it is going to implement LiDAR senses into its cars. It says it will improve its next-generation autonomous driving architecture with the vehicle's high-precision object recognition performance. New vehicles will be produced with upgraded hardware, HD cameras, millimeter-wave radars, ultrasonic sensors, Lidar, high-precision positioning, and mapping systems powered by a high-performance computing platform. Tesla sued its former engineer in 2019.for allegedly stealing the Autopilot program secrets and using them at Xpeng. The former employee later admitted to uploading its code to his iCloud.In September 2020, for the first time, Xpeng exported its vehicle outside its home country China. It entered the Norway market with G3 electric SUVs, marking the beginning of the competition with Tesla in Europe.Image: Courtesy of Lucid MotorsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * UK Braces For Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout, Calls It 'Biggest Civilian Logistical' Effort(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.