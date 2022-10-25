U.S. markets close in 1 hour 27 minutes

Tapestry’s kate spade new york Team Encourages Prioritizing Mental Health and Well-Being

Tapestry, Inc.
·1 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / October 10 is world mental health day. Our kate spade new york team continues to inspire us to prioritize mental health and well-being with a number of their initiatives, including:

  • Mental Health First Aiders program: two years ago, kate spade new york began partnering with the National Council for Mental Wellbeing to certify employees as Mental Health First Aiders. This training teaches employees how to recognize the signs that someone may be struggling with their mental health, and how to take action when they encounter someone in need. Earlier this year, we expanded the program to Tapestry, Coach, and Stuart Weitzman corporate and retail employees in North America and Europe, and to date, over 100 employees are certified.

  • A conversation with the kate spade new york Social Impact Council on mental health: hear from Social Impact Council members as they discuss the importance of empowerment, mental health, community, and the power of gratitude. The kate spade new york social impact mission is to empower women and girls around the world by putting mental health at the heart of their approach with the goal of providing 100,000 women and girls with empowerment and mental health support by 2025. Click to learn more: https://lnkd.in/esdAjqSq

Tapestry, Inc., Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Press release picture
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tapestry, Inc. on 3blmedia.com

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Tapestry, Inc.
Website: https://www.tapestry.com/
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tapestry, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/722237/Tapestrys-kate-spade-new-york-Team-Encourages-Prioritizing-Mental-Health-and-Well-Being

