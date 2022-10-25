Tapestry’s kate spade new york Team Encourages Prioritizing Mental Health and Well-Being

Reuters

(Reuters) -Biogen Inc on Tuesday said the Alzheimer's disease drug it is developing with Japan's Eisai Co Ltd would be used by doctors in a competitive market as investors wait for data from rival therapies made by Eli Lilly and Co and Roche. The drug, lecanemab was shown to slow the progress of the disease by 27% in a trial last month, and additional data is expected next month. Lecanemab and experimental drugs for the mind-wasting disease from Lilly and Roche belong to a class of treatments that reduces amyloid beta proteins in the brain believed to be an underlying cause of Alzheimer's.