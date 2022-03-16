U.S. markets closed

Tapinator Announces Dividend of Common Stock

3 min read
  • TAPM

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapinator, Inc. (OTC: TAPM) ("Tapinator," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us"), a developer and publisher of category leading games for mobile platforms and a collector and publisher of fine art NFTs, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has approved and declared a common stock dividend which we believe will make stock ownership more accessible to investors. Each stockholder of record on March 1, 2022 will receive a dividend of four additional shares of common stock for each then-held share, to be distributed after close of trading on March 16, 2022. Trading will begin on a stock split-adjusted basis on March 17, 2022. Stockholders will not need to take any action to receive their stock dividend. Subsequent to the stock dividend, Tapinator will have 2,824,810 shares of common stock issued and outstanding. The Company's CUSIP number will not change as a result of the stock dividend and will continue to be 876037 201.

Tapinator Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tapinator, Inc.)
Tapinator Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tapinator, Inc.)

About Tapinator
Tapinator Inc. (OTC: TAPM) develops and publishes category leading games for mobile platforms. Tapinator's library includes more than 300 titles that, collectively, have achieved over 500 million mobile downloads, including notable properties such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Revolution Blockchain and the NFT500 platform, we have amassed a significant collection of what we believe are "blue-chip" fine art NFT's, and we have developed and launched a mobile application that extends the utility of these digital asset investments. We generate revenues from our mobile games via consumer transactions, including in-app purchases and subscriptions, and through the sale of branded advertisements. We also generate revenue from publishing and selling NFTs in partnership with select artists. Founded in 2013, we are headquartered in New York, with product development, design and marketing teams located in North America and Europe.

Forward Looking Statements
To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Tapinator, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "goal," "seek," "plan," "feel," "opinion," "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "target," and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include our belief that the stock dividend will make stock ownership more accessible to investors. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Tapinator undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The quoting and trading of the Company's common stock on the OTC Marketplace is often thin and characterized by wide fluctuations in trading prices, due to many factors that may have little to do with the Company's operations or business prospects. As a result, there may be volatility in the market price of the shares of the Company's common stock for reasons unrelated to operating performance. Moreover, the OTC Marketplace is not a stock exchange, and trading of securities on it is often more sporadic than trading of securities listed on a national securities exchange. Accordingly, stockholders may have difficulty reselling any of their shares. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the Company, please see the Company's Supplemental Information Report as filed with the OTC Markets on October 20, 2021 and as updated from time to time.

CONTACT:
Tapinator Investor Relations
investor.relations@tapinator.com
914.930.6232

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tapinator-announces-dividend-of-common-stock-301504463.html

SOURCE Tapinator, Inc.

