Tapioca Market size to grow by 2.47 million tons from 2020 to 2024|Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The tapioca market size is set to grow by 2.47 mn tons from 2020 to 2024, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 0.68%.

Attractive Opportunities in Tapioca Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Read Free Sample Report to explore more growth opportunities.

The tapioca market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Tapioca Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

For more information on various segments of the tapioca market, Download a Free Sample

Tapioca Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the tapioca market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include American Key Food Products LLC, AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Cargill Inc., Emsland Group, Grain Millers Inc., Emulift Iberica SL, Ingredion Inc., Parchem fine & specialty chemicals Inc., Tate & Lyle Plc, and Venus Starch Suppliers.

The report also covers the following areas:

The health benefits of tapioca will offer immense growth opportunities. However, complexities related to overconsumption will hamper the market growth.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Tapioca Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist tapioca market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the tapioca market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the tapioca market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tapioca market vendors

Related Reports:

  • Processed Potatoes Market: The processed potatoes market has been segmented by geographic landscape (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA), product (potato chips, potato flakes, potato starch, frozen French fries, and others), end-user (foodservice sector, retail sector, and industrial sector), and distribution channel (offline and online). Download Free Sample Report

  • Wasabi Market: The wasabi market has been segmented by application (food and beverages and medical and nutraceuticals) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Download Free Sample Report

Tapioca Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 1%

Market growth 2020-2024

2.47 mn tons

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

(2.35)

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South Africa, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 59%

Key consumer countries

China, US, France, Thailand, and Indonesia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

American Key Food Products LLC, AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Cargill Inc., Emsland Group, Grain Millers Inc., Emulift Iberica SL, Ingredion Inc., Parchem fine & specialty chemicals Inc., Tate & Lyle Plc, and Venus Starch Suppliers

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes and get additional tapioca market highlights.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tapioca-market-size-to-grow-by-2-47-million-tons-from-2020-to-2024technavio-301398583.html

SOURCE Technavio

