Tapioca market size to Grow by 6,972.08 thousand tons, Growth opportunities led by American Key Products Inc. and Authentic Foods - Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tapioca market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many global and regional vendors. The increasing demand for foods and beverages in developing countries, such as China, India, Indonesia, Chile, Brazil, and Mexico, has led to the growth of regional vendors. The major players focus on expansions and collaborations to expand their businesses. Collaborations and acquisitions help vendors leverage technology and product portfolios to increase their market shares.
The tapioca market size is forecasted to grow by 6,972.08 thousand tons from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market is estimated to decelerate at a CAGR of 1.88%, according to Technavio - Request latest PDF sample report
Tapioca market 2023-2027: Scope
The tapioca market report also covers the following areas:
Tapioca market 2023-2027: Segmentation
Type
Application
Region
Tapioca market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis
American Key Products Inc., Authentic Foods, Cargill Inc., Ciranda Inc., Ekta International, Emsland Starke GmbH, Hunan Kang pharmaceutical Ltd., Ingredion Inc., Jayavel Sago Factory, KengSeng Group of Co., Malt Products Corp., Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals Inc., PT Budi Starch and Sweetener Tbk, Royal Ingredients Group BV, Sonish Starch Technology Co. Ltd., SPAC Starch Products India Pvt. Ltd., Tapioca Vietnam, Tereos Group, Venus Starch Suppliers, and Tate and Lyle Plc are among some of the major market participants.
What are the key data covered in the tapioca market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the tapioca market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the tapioca market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the tapioca market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of tapioca market vendors
Tapioca Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
159
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 1.88%
Market growth 2023-2027
6,972.08 thousand tons
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
1.88
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 55%
Key countries
US, China, Thailand, Indonesia, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
American Key Products Inc., Authentic Foods, Cargill Inc., Ciranda Inc., Ekta International, Emsland Starke GmbH, Hunan Kang pharmaceutical Ltd., Ingredion Inc., Jayavel Sago Factory, KengSeng Group of Co., Malt Products Corp., Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals Inc., PT Budi Starch and Sweetener Tbk, Royal Ingredients Group BV, Sonish Starch Technology Co. Ltd., SPAC Starch Products India Pvt. Ltd., Tapioca Vietnam, Tereos Group, Venus Starch Suppliers, and Tate and Lyle Plc
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's consumer staples market reports
