Tapping Sleeves Market to Hit USD 3.09 Billion by 2028 - Pipeline Products, Material, Installation, Application, Market Projections & Roadmap Completion: The Brainy Insights

Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.

North America region is anticipated to maintain its major share in the tapping sleeves market because of increasing demand for municipality water and sewage water systems pipeline.

Dallas, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global tapping sleeves market is expected to grow from USD 1.77 billion in 2020 to USD 3.09 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.21% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The tapping sleeves market is driven by market trends, with the primary driving force of rising the water delivery pipeline network, mainly in developing countries. Moreover, the lack of water supplies in several regions, contributing to greater initiatives initiated by authorities to implement piping systems branching, is also anticipated to fuel market growth.

Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12540

A tapping sleeve provides entry to an existing water main and branching off it. Tapping sleeves are extra piping elements that are mounted on the piping systems to divert water supply/flow from the main pipes. The word 'tapping' implies penetrating the current water main.Such sleeves are classified as having two parts for attachment and finishing purposes, wherein one portion is attached to the saddle to be combined with the current pipe, and another is linked to the opposite pipe.

Major players operating in the global tapping sleeves market are AMERICAN (American Cast Iron Pipe Company), JCM Industries Inc., Everett J. Prescott, Inc., Mueller Water Products, Petersen Products Co., PowerSeal Corporation, Robar Industries Ltd., Romac Industries, Inc., The Ford Meter Box Company, Inc. and UTS Engineering among others.The key players are now concentrating on implementing strategies like adopting new technology, product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, alliances, and partnerships to improve their market position in the global tapping sleeves industry.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/tapping-sleeves-market-12540

• In May 2019, AMERICAN declared that they have founded a new company concentrated on valve and hydrant research and development. "AMERICAN Flow Control Center for Innovative Excellence" will be established in Crawfordsville, Indiana, USA. For its construction, the building would be constructed over thirty-thousand square-foot costs in the USD 9-12 million range.This plant would concentrate on advances and technological advancement with the new valve-and hydrant-related equipment and products to be utilized in a broad variety of applications.

The steel segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of around 48% and a market value of around 851.25 million in 2020
The type segment is divided into steel, ductile iron and cast iron. Steel offers additional safety for larger diameter pipes and is also utilized due to significant applications requiring reinforcement of the pipes. Therefore, the steel segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of around 48% and the market value of around 851.25 million in 2020.

The 21-30 inches segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of around 8.2% over the forecast period

The inches segment includes 1-10, 11-20, 21-30, 31-40 and above 40 inches. When the usage of natural gas improves, lower-diameter pipes are gradually being installed, leading to higher sales of tapping sleeves. Low-pressure and small-diameter pipelines are used for transportation pipeline networks composed of gathering systems.These factors are projected to drive the growth of tapping sleeves of 21-30 inches range. Therefore, the 21-30 inches segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of around 8.2% over the forecast period.

The liquid segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of around 8.0% over the forecast period

The fluid motion segment includes liquid, gas and oil. Increasing population growth combined with extreme water stress is projected to affect the availability of freshwater. Water infrastructure is now projected to expand further, and it is essential to maintain the aging water network with a growing demand for water. This factor is primarily responsible for a significant growth of the liquid segment in the tapping sleeves market. Therefore, the liquid segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of around 8.0% over the forecast period.

The drinking water distribution segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of around 8.6% over the forecast period

The application segment includes drinking water distribution, wastewater systems, gas solution and petroleum solution. The U.S. municipality's pipeline water and waste treatment systems is steadily rebounding. The majority of demand for pipes is due to the need for fixing and installing drinking systems. Therefore, the drinking water distribution segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of around 8.6% over the forecast period.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12540

Regional Segment Analysis of the Tapping Sleeves Market

• North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)
• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)
• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions evaluated for the tapping sleevesmarket include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America region is anticipated to continue its dominant share in the tapping sleeves market with around 32% and a market value of around 0.62 billion in 2020.The U.S. holds more than 70 per cent market share in the tapping sleeves market in the North American region.The Asia Pacific market for tapping sleeves is expected to have the fastest growth over the projected period. Due to the growing demand for pipelines for different purposes, the industry will experience tremendous growth.

About the report:

The global tapping sleeves market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion), volume (units), consumption (units), imports (units) and exports (units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

Access research repository of Research Reports at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


