U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,902.50
    -11.25 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,588.00
    -82.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,146.75
    -38.75 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,799.20
    -6.70 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.42
    -0.21 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.80
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.70
    -0.17 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0735
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5170
    -0.0520 (-1.46%)
     

  • Vix

    21.97
    +0.84 (+3.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2167
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8200
    -0.0460 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,207.17
    -3.28 (-0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.49
    +0.19 (+0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.94
    +25.45 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,139.95
    +166.10 (+0.64%)
     

Tarena to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

·2 min read

BEIJING, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarena International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TEDU) ("Tarena" or the "Company"), a leading provider of IT professional education and IT-focused supplementary STEAM education services in China, announced that the Company will present at the following conference in January 2023:

Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference on January 19, 2023, at 08:30 a.m. Eastern Time (09:30 p.m. Beijing Time).

Ms. Ping Wei, Tarena's chief financial officer, will also host virtual one-on-one or group meetings for investors and analyst during the conference. There will be a presentation on the Company's recent financial and business highlights, followed by a question-and-answer session.

To register for the Sidoti conference, please visit https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_F2_miIqnSQWdbBETN-vwBg.

About Tarena International, Inc.

Tarena is a leading provider of IT professional education and IT-focused supplementary STEAM education services in China. Through its innovative education platform combining live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules, Tarena offers professional education courses in IT and non-IT subjects. Its professional education courses provide students with practical skills to prepare them for jobs in industries with significant growth potential and strong hiring demand. Tarena also offers IT-focused supplementary STEAM education programs, including computer coding and robotics programming courses, etc., targeting students aged between three and eighteen. Aiming to encourage "code to learn," Tarena embraces the latest trends in quality education and technology to develop children's logical thinking and learning abilities while allowing them to discover their interests and potential.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tarena International, Inc.
Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@tedu.cn 

The Piacente Group, Inc.

In China
Yang Song
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: tedu@tpg-ir.com

In the U.S.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: tedu@tpg-ir.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tarena-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conference-301717209.html

SOURCE Tarena International, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla price cuts a ‘strategic poker move by Musk,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Managing Director & Senior Equity Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla price cuts in China, whether Tesla stock is a buying opportunity after a major sell-off, Elon Musk moving more and more operations from California to Texas, and the outlook for EVs and the Tesla Cybertruck.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and ChargePoint Shares Jumped Today

    U.S.-based electric vehicle (EV) company stocks took off today after what had been a relatively rough start to 2023. After the first week of the year, stocks of EV makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) along with charging network company ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) were down between 5% and 11%. Lucid and ChargePoint stocks were up 7% and 13.6%, respectively, at that time.

  • Cannabis: Tilray has to ‘depend upon its own future’ amid regulation uncertainties, CEO says

    Tilray Brands Chairman and CEO Irwin Simon joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the cannabis company's second-quarter earnings and growth outlook, while also commenting on the prospects of marijuana legalization amid a new Congress.

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Got Mashed on Monday

    Specialty tech stock Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) didn't have such a special start to the trading week. Apparently, that customer is none other than Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). On Monday, Bloomberg reported that Apple will replace third-party components in its iPhones and iPads with its own goods.

  • Why AMD, Intel, and Nvidia Stocks Popped Monday

    Certain semiconductor stocks do look attractive at their present prices. Intel stock, for example, costs less than 9 times trailing earnings currently. AMD and Nvidia, at 39 times and 60 times trailing earnings, respectively, may not be objectively cheap, but they are at least about 50% cheap-er than what they were selling for a year ago.

  • Why Novocure Stock Is Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) are sinking today, down by 15.4% as of 10:44 a.m. ET. The decline came after the company announced its preliminary full-year and fourth-quarter 2022 net revenue numbers.

  • Elon Musk Sends Subtle Message to Disenchanted Tesla Shareholders

    Elon Musk is used to facing critics, haters and detractors. He even likes these battles very much. Sometimes he even tends to provoke his supposed enemies. The Techno King, as he's known at Tesla , likes to turn his opponents' attacks into counterattacks.

  • Why EV Stocks Charged Higher on Monday

    Electric vehicle stocks came to life on Monday morning as the market rose and investors poured back into growth and higher-risk stocks. It didn't hurt that an analyst made positive comments about Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), giving bullish investors even the slightest reason to buy a stock that's been crushed in the last few months. Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) are leading the way jumping as much as 14.4%, while Nio (NYSE: NIO) was up 7.2%, and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) rose 3.7%.

  • 3 Revolutionary Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    While the day-to-day machinations of the financial markets have left many investors feeling discouraged lately, stocks can still be a fantastic way to build and sustain wealth over a period of many years. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is at the forefront of cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment, a space on track to eclipse $17 billion by the end of the decade. Therapeutic drugs designed to target the root cause of CF and enhance a patient's quality of life, known as CFTR modulators, remain key to managing the disease for thousands of people globally.

  • Nvidia, AMD stock named top tech picks for 2023 by Wells Fargo

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down a Wells Fargo report that named chip makers Nvidia and AMD the top tech picks for this year.

  • Stocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A rally in stocks fizzled out after two Federal Reserve officials signaled that interest rates could top 5%, throwing some cold water on traders who saw a peak below that mark.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After S

  • Why Riot Platforms Is Absolutely Skyrocketing Today

    As of 2:45 p.m. ET, RIOT stock has rocketed 15.4%, among the leaders in the tech-heavy Nasdaq. The price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has continued to move higher, appreciating 2.3% over the past 24 hours. For Bitcoin miners such as Riot, this is a key fundamental metric, which is typically the directional driver for price movements on a given day.

  • 3 Stocks Staging Breakouts

    Monday, markets added to Friday's strength as leadership broadened. Today, we cover 3 stocks breaking out technically with stellar fundamentals.

  • Here's Why Snowflake Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) were up about 10% as of 2:15 p.m. ET on Monday, after an analyst had some positive things to say about this investment opportunity. Technically speaking, Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin lowered the price target for Snowflake stock from $200 per share to $194 per share, according to The Fly. In other words, Bracelin's price target takes negatives into consideration and still implies roughly 56% upside from where Snowflake stock traded before this morning's jump.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Says the Bear Market Is Expected to Continue in 2023 — Here Are 2 ‘Safe Haven’ Stocks That Analysts Like

    Feeling optimistic the new year will usher in a change in stock market dynamics and shift sentiment from bear to bull? Well, Leon Cooperman has some bad news for you. The billionaire investor has been a fully-fledged bear for a while now and 2023 has done little to change his stance. "Anybody looking for a new bull market any time soon is looking the wrong way,” Cooperman said. In fact, Cooperman thinks there’s only a 5% chance the S&P 500 sees out 2023 above the 4,400 mark (up 13% from current

  • ‘Impending Recession Will Be Shallow and Short’: Evercore Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI Chief Equity & Quantitative Strategist. Emanuel sees clues for an impending downturn, pointing out that the last market trough, this past fall, came before overall economic indicators turned south. In his words, “[No] bear market has ever bottomed before the recession started. So from that perspective, we don't think Oc

  • New Law Allows Tax-Free 529 Rollovers to Roth IRAs

    Using a 529 plan to save for a child's education comes with a lot of advantages. All earnings generated by the after-tax investments are tax-free for qualified educational expenses, multiple plans are available in each state, contribution limits are high, … Continue reading → The post New Law Allows Tax-Free 529 Rollovers to Roth IRAs appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The energy crisis may force drivers in the 'best country in the world' to 'think twice' about electric vehicles — here are 3 big plays to gas up your portfolio

    Wake up and smell the diesel.

  • Baxter (BAX) Plans to Form Standalone Kidney Care Company

    Baxter (BAX) plans several strategic actions, including spin-off of Renal Care and Acute Therapies global business units into an independent, publicly traded company to simplify its operating model.

  • Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Down 49% in a Year: What's Ailing It?

    Persistent supply-chain disruptions, foreign currency headwinds and a weak demand environment are weighing on Zebra Technologies' (ZBRA) operations.