U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,373.94
    -10.71 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,892.60
    -166.15 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,751.40
    +56.78 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,048.09
    +7.16 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.00
    +0.28 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,908.20
    +7.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    24.49
    +0.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1215
    -0.0057 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    -0.1470 (-7.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3420
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0410
    -0.5190 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,194.84
    +5,492.78 (+14.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.89
    +76.15 (+8.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Targa Resources Corp. Announces Form 10-K Available

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Targa Resources Corp.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TRGP
    Watchlist
Targa Resources Corp.
Targa Resources Corp.

HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) ("TRC" or the "Company") has filed its Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the year ended December 31, 2021. The report may be accessed at www.sec.gov.

The report is also available in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.targaresources.com, or by going directly to https://www.targaresources.com/investors/financial-information/sec-filings. Hard copies of the report may be ordered free of charge by contacting the Company's investor relations department by email at investorrelations@targaresources.com, or by phone at (713) 584-1133.

About Targa Resources Corp.

Targa Resources Corp. is a leading provider of midstream services and is one of the largest independent midstream infrastructure companies in North America. The Company owns, operates, acquires, and develops a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream infrastructure assets and its operations are essential to the efficient, safe, and reliable delivery of energy across the United States and increasingly to the world. The Company’s assets connect natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) to domestic and international markets with growing demand for cleaner fuels and feedstocks. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of: gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and purchasing and selling natural gas; transporting, storing, fractionating, treating, and purchasing and selling NGLs and NGL products, including services to LPG exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, and purchasing and selling crude oil.

Targa is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 400.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.targaresources.com.

Sanjay Lad
Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations

Jennifer Kneale
Chief Financial Officer


Recommended Stories

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Why EPAM Systems Is Crashing Today

    The software outfit relies heavily on workers located in the areas most impacted by recent military conflict.

  • Zoom stock falls despite Q4 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down fourth-quarter earnings for Zoom.

  • Upstart Holdings Stock Popped Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Investors are optimistic about the loan approval platform company again, and there are more than a few reasons why.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car leader Nio (NYSE: NIO) jumped in early trading Monday after the company announced, Sunday night, that it will conduct a secondary listing of its Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Nio stock is up a solid 7% as of 10:40 a.m. ET. Nio says its shares will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10, in lots of 10 shares.

  • Why Nordic American Tankers Stock Jumped 26% Today

    Shares of oil tanker owner Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) jumped by as much as 27.6% in trading on Monday after it was announced that an insider was buying shares. The big news was that on Monday, board of directors member Alexander Hansson -- son of founder and CEO Herbjorn Hansson -- bought 250,000 shares of Nordic American stock for $2.05 per share. Alexander Hansson's purchase came on the heels of the delivery of the company's fourth-quarter earnings report Friday.

  • Here's Why Viatris Stock Is Sliding on Monday

    Shares of Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS), the biopharmaceutical company behind the Epi-Pen and Lipitor, are falling in response to the company's fourth-quarter earnings call. The average investment bank analyst following Viatris expected a $0.23 per share profit in the fourth quarter. The average analyst who follows Viatris expected the company to forecast $17.6 billion.

  • Plug Power Skyrocketed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    The market is high on this hydrogen stock today. Does that mean that fuel-cell investors should stay away?

  • Why Occidental Petroleum Skyrocketed Today

    Concerns over Russia sanctions leading to a spike in oil prices sent oil higher and Occidental's stock with it. The company is also rapidly paying down debt.

  • Novavax’s Revenue Falls Short. Management Expects a Surge.

    The Covid-19 vaccine maker Novavax expects revenue of between $4 billion and $5 billion in 2022, That compares with $1.1 billion for 2021.

  • Lordstown stock falls on plans to produce just 3,000 vehicles through 2023

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses Lordstown Motors' stock performance after it announced its production forecast.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    What to make of the markets today? After steep drops in January, February has seen increased volatility, with sharp swings up and down. That, combined with geopolitical tensions, stubbornly high inflation, and a Federal Reserve that is looking to raise rates more aggressively have made the markets – already tough to predict – more uncertain than ever. In times like these, investors could use some clear guide toward the stocks that are primed for gains, but finding one is the trick. Investors wil

  • Looking at Alibaba's Latest Nail In Its Coffin

    Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) has dabbled in controversy over the past year. China's willingness to intervene in how its technology companies operate has driven investors away from the stock, bringing its price down more than 50% from its highs. Here's what investors need to know.

  • Why Maxar Technologies Stock Popped Today

    There was no obvious news to explain the move -- no analyst upgrades or price target hikes, nor any press releases from the defense and aerospace company. Over the past week, digital images of Russian troop movements, and digital analyses of the destruction wreaked by Russian artillery bombardments and missile strikes have proliferated across Twitter. It's clear that as war spreads across a country where civilian aircraft no longer fly, Maxar's satellites are proving an invaluable tool for seeing in real time what is happening on the ground.

  • As Russian Market Goes Dark, U.S. ETFs Show Extent of Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- With Russia’s stock market closed, U.S. exchange-traded funds are signaling the scale of the rout facing the nation’s equity market.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldPutin Retaliates as Sanctions for Invasion Swell: Ukraine UpdateSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysUkraine Fighting Overshadows Chance of Russia Talks’ SuccessThe VanEck Russia

  • Lucid Stock Sinks As Tesla Rival Slashes 2022 Production Outlook

    Lucid Motors significantly missed earnings estimates for its fourth quarter late Monday and slashed 2022 production outlook. Earlier, Lordstown Motors joined Nikola in reporting smaller-than-feared losses. Lucid stock fell hard in afterhours trade.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks To Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Master limited partnerships (MLPs) can be great for generating passive income. While these vehicles have more tax complications -- they issue a Schedule K-1 for tax purposes instead of the more familiar Form 1099 -- they must distribute 90% of their taxable income to investors to maintain their tax advantages. Three MLPs that provide big-time yields that they should be able to sustain in the coming years are Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP), Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • What Does AMD’s Buyback Mean for Its Stock

    Investors love a bit of share buyback action, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has been partaking in plenty of it recently. Last week, the chip giant disclosed it had authorized a new $8 billion share repurchase program which comes hot on the heels of last May’s $4 billion authorization – for which the company has already purchased $3 billion worth of shares over the last 4 quarters. “Overall,” said Deutsche Bank’s Ross Seymore, “We believe the expansion of AMD's share repurchase program reflect

  • Luminar Stock Is Holding Steady. Guidance Met Expectations.

    Luminar Technologies, a maker of lidar, which enables autonomous cars, expects to generate more than $40 million in sales during 2022.

  • Plunging ruble sends Russians scrambling to withdraw their cash from banks

    The move against the Bank of Russia’s international assets may be more important than cutting off SWIFT access.