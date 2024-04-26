Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Two Days

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) is about to go ex-dividend in just 2 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Targa Resources' shares on or after the 29th of April will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of May.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.75 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.00 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Targa Resources has a trailing yield of 2.5% on the current stock price of US$117.68. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Targa Resources paid out 54% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out more than half (52%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Targa Resources's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Targa Resources has grown its earnings rapidly, up 55% a year for the past five years. The current payout ratio suggests a good balance between rewarding shareholders with dividends, and reinvesting in growth. With a reasonable payout ratio, profits being reinvested, and some earnings growth, Targa Resources could have strong prospects for future increases to the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Targa Resources has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.5% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Targa Resources is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Targa Resources? It's good to see earnings are growing, since all of the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. However, we'd also note that Targa Resources is paying out more than half of its earnings and cash flow as profits, which could limit the dividend growth if earnings growth slows. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Targa Resources from a dividend perspective.

While it's tempting to invest in Targa Resources for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Targa Resources you should be aware of.

