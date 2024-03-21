Target Bringing Back 10 Items or Less Self-Checkouts — Will It Save You Money?

hapabapa / Getty Images

Target began rolling out express self-checkout at almost 2,000 stores as of late — and these checkouts limit the number of items shoppers can buy to 10 items or fewer, according to a company news release. Previously, there was no limit at self-checkout.

The retailer will also open more traditional lanes staffed by team members across all stores. Store leaders have the flexibility to open more lanes and set self-checkout hours depending on the needs of the store. The company stated that express self-checkout will be available during the busiest shopping times.

These changes were guided by guest feedback, Target said. The retailer tested its express self-checkout in 200 stores last fall and found it to be twice as fast as normal self-checkout. These changes were made chain-wide on March 17.

Target has also seen the use of its full-service checkout increase by 6 percentage points since the company invested in its front-end experience with additional staff, Target COO John Mulligan said during the company’s third quarter earnings call, per Supermarket News.

According to the company, this change was introduced to help improve efficiency and customer experience. During the pandemic, Target noted that many guests preferred using self-checkout for all purchases because it offered them a contactless option. Today, customers prefer it for its ease and convenience.

Experts Weigh In on Target Self-Checkout Move

GOBankingRates spoke with retail experts to discuss Target’s announcement and how it could influence shoppers’ wallets.

Jeremy Bowman, a contributing retail analyst for The Motley Fool, said limiting self-checkout to 10 items or less seems like a smart move for Target.

Recently, Target has been dealing with more theft and honest shoppers accidentally not paying for items — or paying the right amount. “Limiting the number of items that consumers can buy at the self-checkout is one way to reduce the ‘error rate’ as it will be easier for store employees to monitor self-checkout purchases,” he said.

The move also seems designed to improve the customer experience and could encourage shoppers who use self-checkout for large trips to shop online and take advantage of Target’s same-day fulfillment options like Drive Up. “Overall, self-checkout is better suited to smaller shopping trips,” Bowman added.

Some have also questioned whether bringing back a “10 items or less” lane at Target can help shoppers avoid impulse purchases and save money. But Bowman doesn’t think it’ll have that much of a meaningful impact. “It’s just limiting it to the situations where it makes the most sense for both the company and its customers,” he said.

Keith Carpentier, managing partner and CEO at Qbuster Technologies, also doesn’t see it impacting these types of shoppers. “Target shoppers often admit to adding unplanned items to their cart during their in-store visit,” Carpentier said. “These customers will choose traditionally-manned checkouts to meet the needs of a larger purchase order.”

