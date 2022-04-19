U.S. markets closed

Target Capital Files Financial Statements and Applies for Revocation of Cease Trade Order

1 min read
CALGARY, AB, April 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Target Capital Inc. (NEX: TCI.H) (the "Company") announces the filing of its financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the financial years ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021, all interim periods from June 30, 2020 to December 31, 2021 and re-filed financial statements and MD&A for the interim period ended December 31, 2019, all of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company has submitted an application to the Alberta Securities Commission to revoke the cease trade order originally issued on November 4, 2020 due to the Company's failure to file continuous disclosure documents, a situation which the Company believes has now been remedied.

About Target Capital

The Company is a Calgary, Alberta based entity with a recently appointed interim leadership team possessing the requisite skills and experience to pursue a new corporate direction and leverage the Company's existing assets, public listing and business to consummate one or more accretive and strategic transactions that support a new corporate direction. The Company's common shares are listed on the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "TCI.H".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provides (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Target Capital Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/18/c6303.html

