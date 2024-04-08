Target Circle Members Can Buy Target Gift Cards for 10% Off on April 13





Last month, Target announced it would overhaul its Target Circle Rewards program in April. One positive change is that deals will be automatically applied to members' accounts, so they no longer miss out on discounts that could save them money. Previously, members had to activate deals to save. This is likely a welcome change for busy shoppers who may be forgetful.

The revised Target Circle Rewards program launched on April 7. From April 7 through April 13, the popular retailer is hosting its Target Circle Week event to celebrate the updated program. Shopping during this sale could be a win for your wallet. Target shoppers can buy Target gift cards for 10% off on April 13 as part of the celebration. Here's what you need to know about this promotion.

Score discounted Target gift cards on April 13

Gift cards are a convenient payment solution. If you like buying gift cards from your favorite retailers when they're discounted or stocking up on gift cards so you always have presents for loved ones, you don't want to miss this deal.

On Saturday, April 13, 2024, Target Circle Rewards members can buy Target gift cards for 10% off. This deal applies to Target-branded gift cards purchased in-store at Target and online at Target.com.

Rewards members can buy up to $500 in gift cards at a discount for a maximum of $50 in savings. This gift card sale doesn't apply to other gift cards, like restaurant and dining gift cards from other retailers.

This sale could be a perfect opportunity to keep more money in your checking account while purchasing the gift cards you've been meaning to buy anyway. You must be a Target Circle Rewards member to take advantage of this deal. If you're not a member, you can join for free.

Other ways to save money during Target Circle Week

The above gift card deal isn't the only sale happening during Target Circle Week. From April 7 through April 13, Target Circle Rewards members can take advantage of other deals.

Here are a few highlights:

40% off floorcare

30% off outdoor living

20% off all hair, nail, and suncare

30% off bedding and bath

30% off tees, tanks, shorts, and dresses for the family

Spend $50 on home care products and receive a $15 Target gift card

Spend $50 at Ulta Beauty at Target and receive a $15 Target gift card

Don't ignore your finances

Ready to shop? Whether you plan to scoop up discounted gift cards for future gifts or shop for other deals, keep your finances in mind and only buy what you can afford. You want to avoid racking up credit card debt. Credit card interest fees are costly and can add up quickly.

Your best bet is to outline a shopping list to stay on track and avoid overbuying. Setting and honoring a shopping budget before adding items to your cart is also wise. It can be easy to feel tempted to purchase items you don't need during a sale like this.

If you're new to budgeting, we recommend using one of the best budgeting apps. Digital tools like this can make it easier to monitor your spending and set spending limits, helping you feel less stressed about money. For additional tips, review our personal finance resources.

