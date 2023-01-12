U.S. markets open in 2 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,991.00
    +1.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,132.00
    +22.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,466.00
    -10.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,856.50
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.43
    +1.02 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,889.10
    +10.20 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.39 (+1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0767
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.71
    +1.13 (+5.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2164
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8790
    -1.5460 (-1.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,198.79
    +756.62 (+4.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    428.69
    +17.97 (+4.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,782.17
    +57.19 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.82
    +3.82 (+0.01%)
     

Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

·1 min read

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.08 per common share.  The dividend is payable March 10, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business February 15, 2023.  The 1st quarter dividend will be the company's 222nd consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center and by following @TargetNews.

 

Target Logo (PRNewsfoto/Target Corporation)
Target Logo (PRNewsfoto/Target Corporation)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/target-corporation-declares-regular-quarterly-dividend-301719872.html

SOURCE Target Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • How a Janitor Built an $8 Million Fortune Without Touching Cryptos, Stock Options or Leverage

    Ronald Reid was the last person you would expect to be a millionaire. He used safety pins to hold his old coats together and cut his own firewood well into his 90s. He drove a second-hand Toyota Yaris and resisted new purchases. To stay updated with top startup investments, sign up for Benzinga’s Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter His only real indulgence may have been his daily English muffin and a cup of coffee at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Vermont, where a friend rem

  • Coinbase Strikes a Massive Blow to Bankman-Fried and FTX

    Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong does not mince words. Nearly two months after rival Sam Bankman-Fried's empire went bankrupt, he's just delivered a massive blow to what until recently was the institutional face of crypto. Bankman-Fried's empire consisted of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Inflation will surprise investors again in 2023: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

  • Why Thursday’s U.S. CPI report might kill stock market’s hope of inflation melting away

    A mild stock market rally to kick off the new year will be put to the test Thursday when investors face a highly-awaited inflation reading which could well help determine the size of the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate increase.

  • With This Big Transition Ahead, Is Novavax a Buy?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares crashed last year after the COVID-19 vaccine maker disappointed investors more than once. The late arrival to market meant Novavax lost out on initial demand for the vaccine. Novavax revised its annual sales forecast lower during the most recent earnings report.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock is going haywire amid bankruptcy bets, short covering

    The insane trading activity in Bed Bath & Beyond persists.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars amid ongoing meme stock rally

    The current meme stock rally has Bed Bath & Beyond shares surging amid bankruptcy speculation while Party City's stock slides lower.

  • Why Plug Power Shares Jumped Today

    Shares of growth and technology companies are leading the market higher today, but alternative energy company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) was outpacing even the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index. While the Nasdaq was up by 1.1% as of 12:45 p.m. ET, Plug Power stock was higher by 6% at that time. Investors have been feeling better about growth stocks over the past few days as they anticipate inflation data to keep heading in the right direction, which could mean the Federal Reserve will slow interest rate hikes.

  • ‘My adviser insists this is a good, low-risk investment.’ I’m semi-retired at 63 with $2 million saved. My financial adviser wants me to sink half my money in an annuity. Should I do it?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Prior to that, I had managed my investments passively. Is a variable annuity a good option for me?

  • TSMC Stock Higher On Record Profits, But Muted Outlook May Cloud Apple Earnings

    "Moving into first quarter 2023, as overall macroeconomic conditions remain weak, we expect our business to be further impacted by continued end market demand softness,' said CFO Wendell Huang.

  • The inflation report is coming: Here are 2 blue-chip stocks to shockproof your portfolio

    Inflation chat is once again this week’s hot topic. December’s consumer price index (CPI) will be released on Thursday with analysts hoping a repeat of last month’s positive declaration in inflation levels. The forecast is for core CPI to have climbed 0.3% in December. While this is a touch higher than November, it would still be in line with the quarter’s average, and less than the 0.5% average exhibited between January and September against a backdrop of the highest inflation in decades. The r

  • Time To Worry? Analysts Just Downgraded Their Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Outlook

    Today is shaping up negative for Devon Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DVN ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a...

  • Stocks moving ahead of the close: Airbnb, Crocs, Lucid, Affirm

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith details some of the top trending stocks ahead of Wednesday's closing bell.

  • 2 Highly-Ranked Stocks to Buy While They're "Cheap"

    Here are two highly-ranked stocks that could end up being bargains from their current levels as we progress through 2023.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 400% Upside on the Horizon

    Let’s take a moment to talk about opportunity, share price, and risk/reward considerations. These are some of the factors investors must consider when moving into penny stocks – and we haven’t even touched on the fundamental soundness of the company or its business model. Penny stocks – as their name suggests, they once traded for just a pennies per share, but these days are considered those equities trading at less than $5 – are a challenging market niche. The penny stock critics make valid poi

  • Why GE HealthCare Technologies Surged Higher Today

    General Electric spinoff GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) Shares were up 8.6% by 11:30 a.m. today. According to the release, organic fourth-quarter revenue growth will be a whopping 12%. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) will come in above the $2.6 billion forecast on the investor day in December.

  • UBS Says These 2 Stocks Offer Attractive Risk-Reward Right Now — Here’s Why

    Risk and reward should be on every investor’s mind right now, and for good reason. The risks of market investing are piling up; according to Nadia Lovell, senior US equity strategist with UBS, we’re almost certain to see a recession hit this year. The chance of a hard downturn, in her view, is somewhat mitigated by a hot labor market and an excess in consumer savings – but even so, Lovell believes that the S&P 500 will drop to 3,700 this year before rebounding to 4,000 by year’s end. Lovell sees

  • FTSE 100 and European stocks higher ahead of key US inflation figures

    Markets rise in early trading.

  • Stocks Climb, US Futures Becalmed Before CPI Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street futures were steady and European stocks rose as traders braced for a report due later that may show US inflation is cooling, reducing pressure for aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileMexican President’s 28-Minute Monologue Had Biden, Trudeau Staring

  • Chip Giant TSMC Plans to Cut Spending to Offset Falling Near-Term Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is bracing for weaker-than-expected sales by reducing spending, deepening concerns the technology industry’s slump is yet to bottom.Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileMexican President’s 28-Minute Monologue Had Biden, Trudeau Staring at FeetRental Housing Is Suddenly H