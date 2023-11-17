Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 16, 2023

John Hulbert: Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us on our third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. On the line with me today are Brian Cornell, Chair and Chief Executive Officer; Christina Hennington, Chief Growth Officer; John Mulligan, Chief Operating Officer; and Michael Fiddelke, Chief Financial Officer. In a few moments Brian, Christina, John and Michael will provide their insights on our third quarter performance along with our outlook and priorities for the fourth quarter. Following their remarks we'll open the phone lines for a question-and-answer session. This morning we're joined on this conference call by investors and others who are listening to our comments via webcast. Following the call, Michael and I will be available to answer your follow-up questions.

And finally, as a reminder, any forward-looking statements that we make this morning are subject to risks and uncertainties including those described in this morning's earnings press release and in our most recently filed 10-K. Also in these remarks we refer to non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted earnings per share. Reconciliations of all non-GAAP numbers to the most directly comparable GAAP number are included in this morning's press release which is posted on our Investor Relations website. With that I'll turn it over to Brian for his thoughts on the third quarter and his priorities for the remainder of the year. Brian?

Brian Cornell: Thanks, John. For many years now we have focused on building a durable business model that allows us to meet guests where they are developing and enhancing the right tools and capabilities while investing heavily in our team, all in the service of providing an affordable, easy and joyful guest experience. And the flexibility of our multi-category model has served us incredibly well over the last few years, delivering unprecedented growth in both traffic and sales. Today, our business generates well over $100 billion in annual revenue and is successfully navigating through a very challenging environment, as consumers continue to rebalance their spending between goods and experiences and make tough choices in the face of persistent inflation.

Even as our P&L is being impacted by multiple top line and bottom line challenges including soft industry trends in discretionary categories, moderating inflation rates in Essentials and Food and Beverage and higher inventory shrink. We've seen a meaningful improvement in profitability compared with last year. More specifically, our EPS through the first three quarters of 2023 was more than 40% higher than last year and more than 26% higher than in 2019. Importantly, even beyond this year's rapid progress, we believe we have a significant opportunity to grow both the top line and bottom line in the years ahead. So even as we remain cautious in our near-term outlook, we're not standing still. We're playing the long game, investing in our stores, our supply chain, our team, our digital capabilities and our assortment to provide the newness, value and convenience, our guests want for this holiday season and beyond.

At the heart of it all is our focus on being our guests' happy place and delivering the joyful shopping experience that makes Target. In the third quarter, Target's comparable sales were down 4.9% in line with our expectations. Consistent with prior quarters and overall industry trends discretionary categories were the driver of this decline, partially offset by net sales growth in our frequency categories. Between sales channels, store comp trends were somewhat stronger than in the digital channel. Among our digital fulfillment capabilities, same-day services saw high single-digit comp growth led by Drive-Up, which expanded 12%. Strength in these services was offset by continued softness in brown box delivery, which is most affected by the pullback in discretionary categories.

On the bottom line, our third quarter EPS of $2.10 was well above our expectations and more than 36% ahead of last year. This increase reflected the continued benefit of lower freight costs, disciplined inventory management by our team, favorable category and channel mix and the continued benefit of our work to enhance efficiency, which offset multiple pressures throughout our business. This is outstanding profit performance in the face of a very challenging environment, and I want to thank our entire team for their tireless efforts in support of our guests, our business and each other. As you know, one of our top priorities this year was to rebuild our profitability, following the unique challenges we faced in 2022. And while there's lots more work ahead of us, I'm really pleased with the progress the team has delivered so far this year.

At the same time, I want to make it clear. We are not satisfied with the top line trends we've been seeing. Our number one priority is to get back to sustainable growth in both traffic and sales and we're committed to investing in long-term initiatives to deliver this growth. As we assess the external environment, it's clear that consumers have been remarkably resilient. Yet, at the same time, our research indicates that themes like uncertainty, caution, managing my time and budget and focusing on essentials while still finding ways to celebrate are all top of mind. Overall consumers are still spending, but pressures like higher interest rates, the resumption of student loan repayments, increased credit card debt and reduced savings rates have left them with less discretionary income, forcing them to make trade-offs in their family budgets.

For example, this year we've seen more and more consumers delaying their spending until the last moment. Guests who previously bought sweatshirts or denim in August or September, are deciding to wait until the weather turns cold before making a purchase. This is a clear indication of the pressures they're facing, as they work to stretch their budgets until the next paycheck. Consistent with these pressures, as we look at recent trends across the retail industry, dollar sales are being driven by higher prices, with consumers buying fewer units per trip. In fact, overall unit demand across the industry has been down 2% to 4% in recent quarters. And the industry has experienced seven consecutive quarters of declines in discretionary dollars and units.

And while we're happy to see inflation rates moderating this year, if you compare industry pricing in key categories back to 2020, food at home pricing for families has increased 25% overall and in some areas up to 30%. And if you're a parent raising a baby, you're facing increases of more than 30% on baby food and formula too. And that's in addition to persistent increases in a variety of other categories. So when you layer on the impact of higher energy prices, it all puts pressure on discretionary spending. As a result this holiday season, we're focusing on highlighting the amazing value we've always provided in our end caps, promotions and the price points we feature in our marketing. As we built our plans for this holiday season, we maintained our cautious inventory positioning in markdown-sensitive categories.

This provides our team the necessary flexibility to quickly adjust to volatile trends, something that has served us well all year. But I want to be crystal clear. That does not mean, we're backing off on newness. While we're cautious about the size of our inventory commitments, we're leaning into the amount of innovation featured in our assortment. And after several years in which our vendors were focused on raising production volumes in the face of unprecedented demand, we're encouraged by the focus on newness and innovation we're seeing from them. And as I've mentioned throughout this holiday season, we'll be focused on highlighting value, helping families to celebrate the joy of the season, in a way that fits their budget. Beyond our assortment, as we work to provide a great guest experience, we've enhanced our training of retail fundamentals to our teams.

This is an important shift after years of operating in an environment that was anything but normal. After all, given the large number of team members we've hired over the last few years, a meaningful number of them have never experienced ordinary sales trends. As we've said many times, investments in our team are the most important ones we make. And today, we remain on our front foot, investing to ensure they can deliver a joyful industry-leading shopping experience. This holiday season, we'll be supplementing our existing team by hiring nearly 100,000 seasonal team members to meet expected demand and ensure we can deliver a joyful shopping experience. So now, as I get ready to hand the call over to Christina, I think it would be useful to pause and assess how this year has progressed in comparison to our expectations.

As a reminder, at the beginning of this year, we said we were expecting a challenging environment with the sales guidance range centered around flat comparable sales. In terms of profitability, we said we expected to grow our full year operating income by $1 billion or more with an expected EPS range of $7.75 to $8.75. So today with three quarters of the year behind us top line trends have obviously been tougher than expected and we're firmly focused on getting back to growth. But the story on profitability has been very different. Through the first three quarters of this year we've already grown operating income by more than $1 billion compared with last year despite unexpected headwinds from higher-than-expected shrink and softer-than-expected sales.

We're encouraged with this performance against a challenging backdrop which demonstrates the resilience of both our team and our business. I'm incredibly proud to be a member of this great team and excited about the growth we're positioned to deliver in the years ahead. Now, I'll turn the call over to Christina.

Christina Hennington: Thanks, Brian, and good morning, everyone. As we've shared for the past several quarters, now even as our guests face tough choices as they manage their budgets, they're also continuing to celebrate seasonal moments, while showing their excitement for new product offerings and compelling value. After all, consumers are feeling the weight of multiple economic pressures and discretionary retail has borne the brunt of this weight for many quarters now. In addition, consumers are facing newly emerging headwinds, including higher interest rates and the return of student loan payments. In the face of this mental and emotional tug of war consumers are looking for a respite which is why we are relentless in our pursuit to provide ease, inspiration, joy and comprehensive value every day.

And while we are not satisfied with our current performance, I'm confident that, our team's empathy and their continued focus on serving our guests' wants and needs will pay dividends in the years ahead. As Brian mentioned, our third quarter comparable sales decline reflected continued softness in discretionary categories, partially offset by growth in Beauty. Notably comps within frequency categories slowed between Q2 and Q3 driven entirely by a deceleration in the comp benefit from growth in average retail. More specifically in both Food and Beverage and Beauty and Essentials, the benefit from average pricing decelerated by about three percentage points between the second and third quarters as we move beyond the period of peak inflation from a year ago.

As we've said, a lower inflation rate is welcome news as it will reduce pressure on consumer budgets, making room for them to expand back into discretionary categories over time. Beauty-led performance in the quarter, with comparable sales growth in the high single digits driven by strength across core Beauty and our Ulta Beauty at Target offerings. We're excited to launch Fenty Beauty by Rihanna in the third quarter and it has quickly become one of our top-selling beauty brands across the chain. In Food and Beverage, comp sales were down slightly to last year. Seasonal candy snacks and hosting solutions performed particularly well. Comp sales in Essentials declined in the low single digits despite strength in health care and baby categories.

Comp sales in our discretionary categories remained soft in the third quarter, with declines ranging from the high single digits to low double digits. However, trends improved markedly compared with the second quarter thanks to the agility of our team and their focus on listening and responding to our guests. Home saw a high single-digit comp decline, an improvement of more than six percentage points from the second quarter. Most notably, we saw strength in Back-to-School and college categories and a great response to our assortment of Stanley drinkware. Additionally, within kitchenware we launched our most recent owned brand Figmint and received an enthusiastic response from our guests. Figmint offers more than 250 items ranging from enameled cookware, to ceramic mixing bowls, to kitchen gadgets all at a quality aesthetic and value that can't be topped.

Apparel comparable sales also declined high single digits, an improvement of nearly three percentage points when compared with Q2. The business was strongest within new offerings, including our partnership with Kendra Scott jewelry the latest All In Motion performance wear and new fall fashion sets within our women's categories. Hardlines comparable sales were down in the low teens. While we were encouraged by Back-to-School performance demand for electronics remains particularly soft. This quarter's performance demonstrates that, while the results are not immune to macro conditions when we focus on retail fundamentals offer exciting new products at incredible value and respond to our guests' wants and needs in a timely manner we remain relevant with our guests even against the challenging backdrop.

By leaning into seasonal moments like Back-to-School, Back-to-College and Halloween we not only drove sales in the current quarter, we helped to build lasting affinity with our guests. This focus on celebrating the season creates an engaging experience that keeps Target top of mind. And that's why we continue to offer events like our latest Target Circle week in early October, which added another 500,000 members to our loyalty platform, providing future opportunities to engage with these guests in deeper ways. Our goal this holiday season is to create the perfect combination of incredible value, inspiring and fresh products and a joyful shopping experience, as you stroll the aisles in our stores, or on the recently refreshed Target website and app.

We aim to deepen the relationships with our guests, as they look to deck the halls and celebrate the joys that the holidays bring. As we do year round, we are leaning into the power of and this holiday season by not focusing only on one aspect of our strategy, but celebrating how they all work together to create a unique offering in a crowded retail landscape. Our plans start with a celebratory experience that you feel the moment you walk into our stores or open the Target website or app featuring on-trend and inspiring color pallets imagery and in-store marketing that complements all the excitement and joy we are creating with our national marketing campaigns. Guests will feel the holiday spirit before they even add their first item to the cart.

The excitement builds with our assortment at unbeatable value only at Target-exclusive merchandise and our easy and convenient holiday solutions. And through it all, we'll remain diligent on executing the necessary retail fundamentals our guests want and expect from us, including being in-stock on the must-have items of the season offering unmatched value and pricing, highlighting our inspiring and differentiated merchandise assortment and making each trip easy and convenient regardless of where, when and how guests chooses to shop. Whether a guest knows exactly what they're looking for or needs a bit of inspiration, we want to make the trip joyful, easy and welcoming. And we know families want to celebrate the holidays, but they're relying on us to help them do so affordably.

With a combination of everyday low prices, compelling promotions and exciting savings events all season long, we aim to be the holiday destination for affordable joy. So with Thanksgiving right around the corner, guest shopping for food and beverage area will discover how we're helping families celebrate with a Thanksgiving meal that includes all the family favorites for under $25, featuring $0.99 per pound Good & Gather turkeys and the must-have sides for just $5. As they explore our assortment, guests will discover exciting gifting options for every loved one. In toys, guests will find the characters and items their kids want at prices designed to fit every budget with over two-thirds of this season's toy assortment priced under $25. In addition, around one in four toy items is a Target exclusive featuring everyone's favorite properties including Barbie, Paw Patrol, Pokemon, Marvel, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, LEGO and so much more.

And so far among the most popular toys in our assortment are All Things Target, including plush Bullseye dogs, Barbie First Job at Target Dolls and Target cash register and shopping cart toys, a nod to the Target brand love even among our youngest guests. And back by popular demand, we have an exciting array of toys from FAO Schwarz, including only-at-Target exclusives with 50% of the assortment under $20. With so many options to choose from, we are making it easier than ever to help narrow in on what will bring the biggest smiles this holiday season through exciting in-store displays and experiences. And on target.com as well as the Target app, guests can immerse themselves in a digital 360-degree room filled with the hottest toys for kids of all ages to try before they buy.

When the presents are taken care of, it will be time to deck the halls, and we're offering an array of holiday decor at even lower prices than ever before. Nearly two-thirds of the assortment will be priced under $20 with in-store and digital signing and displays making it easy for guests to see how they can refresh their holiday decor affordably with $15 ornament sets, family baking solutions and Mondo Llama craft sets $10 throw pillows and tree skirts and still much more. And of course, the season is all about gathering with loved ones. Guests will find all the best entertaining gifting and gathering solutions in this year's assortment, and we're launching more than 100 new items in Good & Gather and Favorite Day with over half of these priced under $5.

Throughout the holiday season, guests can rest assured that they'll get the best price and quality wherever and however they shop. We'll be offering incredible deals, leading up to Black Friday, including four weeks of deals on tens of thousands of items with many up to 50% off. Target Circle members will receive exclusive promotions and offers to reward and deepen their love of All Things Target. Plus, we've added more personalization than ever before, giving them even more options to earn rewards. And of course, we'll offer our season-long price match guarantee which assures guests that no matter when they shop, they'll get the best price of the season. The holidays are so special to so many families and they are made even brighter by everything our team members do for our guests and for each other.

I'm so inspired by how each of our teams from marketing to merchandising, to stores, to supply chain are bringing their best to create something truly magical and uniquely target this holiday season. I want to thank the entire Target team around the world for being the not-so-secret weapon that will help us to win the holiday season. As I get ready to end my remarks, John, I want to pause and thank you and acknowledge your countless contributions to the Target brand and team. I've greatly appreciated getting to work alongside you for so many years and know your legacy will be felt for many more. With that, I'll turn the call over to you.

John Mulligan: Thanks, Christina. Over the last 3.5 years, our operations have continually faced unusual and rapidly changing external conditions. In 2020 and 2021, after the onset of the pandemic, we couldn't secure enough inventory to satisfy the explosion in demand for our products and we saw operating margin rates grow well beyond normal levels. Then in early 2022, the period of rapid growth in discretionary categories suddenly reversed and we quickly moved from having too little inventory to having way too much. As a result, both our distribution centers and store backrooms filled up well beyond optimal levels and operating margin rates quickly moved to historical lows. So this year, as Brian mentioned, a key priority was to optimize our inventory position, so it was better aligned to the current size and growth rate of our business.

We were confident that if we were successful in that effort, our operations will become more efficient, markdowns will come back down and we'd see our profit rate recover back toward more sustainable long-term levels. And through the first three quarters of the year, despite unexpectedly soft top line trends, the team has delivered a more rapid recovery in our profitability than we'd even planned at the beginning of the year. Looking ahead, we've maintained this cautious inventory posture and planning for the fourth quarter as well. More specifically, at the end of the third quarter, total inventory on our balance sheet was 14% lower than a year ago with discretionary category inventory down 19%. And importantly, while this ending inventory position was 29% higher than at the end of Q3 2019, that's aligned with growth we've seen on the sales line over those four years, making us feel really good about both the size and the health of our inventory position as we enter the holiday season.

In addition, even though we own a lot less inventory than a year ago, the team has delivered meaningfully improved reliability and in-stock metrics this year and they made additional progress in Q3. More specifically, overall in-stocks in the third quarter improved nearly one percentage point compared with Q2 and more than three percentage points from a year ago. And notably, in-stocks in our highest volume stores saw an even greater year-over-year improvement. In terms of our top-selling items, while the in-stock rate remained consistent between Q2 and Q3 that was after we grew the size of that list by about 75%, meaning that today our top item list accounts for more than one-third of our total sales. Beyond these broader metrics, we also saw meaningful improvements in our seasonal in-stocks and a more than six percentage point improvement in new item in-stocks.

In our smaller stores, which on average have less shelf capacity and turn faster than the chain, in-stocks have improved by more than two percentage points between the first and third quarters. And today, our in-stock levels in those stores are slightly better than the overall chain. And finally, in the digital channel, the percent of items available for purchase has improved by more than two points compared with last year, reflecting an improvement of nearly eight percentage points in Apparel. Beyond the work of our team to deliver these outstanding improvements, we're benefiting from a more than two-week reduction of import lead times compared with last year, and a nearly 10 percentage point improvement in purchase order fill rates compared with a year ago.

And with the combined benefit of a faster supply chain and a simultaneous reduction in inventory levels, all of our supply chain facilities stayed at or below our desired capacity thresholds through all 13 weeks of the third quarter this year compared with only three of 13 weeks in Q3 of 2022. So while we'll continue to focus on ways to consistently deliver higher in-stocks and reliability, I'm incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished so far this year. So now, before I turn the call over to Michael, I want to highlight how our team continues to deliver on their efforts to improve execution of everyday retail fundamentals, as we prepare for the busiest shopping season of the year. One of the key areas of focus for our store teams this year was to ensure priority items remained available on our sales floors throughout the day.

And this year, through these efforts, we've increased the amount of inventory available on our sales floors by more than $0.25 billion. In addition, we've seen improvements in metrics relating to backroom inventory accuracy and the percent of new assortments set on time. In the digital channel, the percentage of orders picked and shipped on time and the average Drive-Up wait time have all improved from last year. Also, in support of the digital business, the percent of items ordered but not found has declined from a year ago, meaning that we are fulfilling more items per order and canceling fewer, a key factor in guest satisfaction. Since our goal is for Target to be the easiest place for our guests to shop, our teams have been focused on the front of store experience, with the goal of providing consistently great service through the in-store checkout experience, along with drive-up and in-store pickup.

And because our guests tell us they enjoy interacting with our team, since we've refocused on the front-end experience, we've seen more than a six percentage point increase in the usage of full service lanes across the chain. And we've seen sustained month-over-month improvement in the Net Promoter Score relating to interactions with our team at checkout. In addition, compared with last year, we've seen improvements in Net Promoter Scores for both Drive Up and in-store pickup on top of already high levels a year ago. Beyond the front of store, in support of our efforts to highlight value and affordability, our team has been working to increase the number of store end caps, featuring one or two price points. As a result, going into this holiday season, nearly two-thirds of our end caps were meeting the standard and conveying a simple, compelling and easy-to-understand value message.

Finally, I want to provide a quick update on our goal of hiring 100,000 seasonal team members to join our team and provide a great guest experience during the holiday season. I'm happy to report that our hiring stats this year have improved relative to last year. I'm confident our entire team will be energized and ready to support our guests throughout the busiest season of the year. So now, as I get ready to turn the call over to Michael, I want to quickly thank all of you for your continued interest and engagement with Target. I've been fortunate to meet and interact with many of you over the years, beginning with my time as CFO and continuing with my time leading operations. I also want to say to the entire Target team, thank you for everything I've learned from you, for your enduring passion for retail and for your love of this iconic brand.

I'll continue to be a huge supporter of this company and this team, when I'm no longer on these calls. Because of all of you, I know that the company and our guests are in very good hands and I'll be cheering on your efforts from the sidelines. Now, I'll turn the call over to Michael.

Michael Fiddelke: Thanks, John. Before I begin my formal remarks, I want to thank you for the positive impact you've made on this company, our strategy, our team and on me personally. I've been fortunate to work with you and learn from you since I first arrived at Target 20 years ago. In the third quarter, total revenue was down 4.2%, reflecting a 4.3% decline in total sales and a 0.6% decline in other revenue. Within the other revenue line, declines in credit card revenue and a few smaller items were nearly offset by growth in Roundel ad revenue. Among the drivers of our third quarter comparable sales, traffic was down 4.1%, combined with a 0.8% decrease in average ticket. While we're encouraged that our Q3 comp trend improved 0.5 point compared with Q2 and the traffic trend recovered a little bit faster, we're not at all satisfied with this result and we're laser-focused on moving both traffic and sales trends back into positive territory.

As Christina mentioned, our guests continue to shop around seasonal moments. So not surprisingly, Q3 comp performance was strongest around the Back-to-School and Back-to-College seasons. For the remainder of the quarter, we saw variability week by week with periods of relative strength around promotions. Our third quarter gross margin rate of 27.4% was more than 2.5 points better than last year, driven by multiple benefits within merchandising, including meaningfully lower freight costs and favorable clearance markdowns. In addition, we benefited from year-over-year favorability in digital fulfillment and supply chain costs. And perhaps surprisingly, merchandise mix drove a small rate benefit compared with last year, as we continue to benefit from growth in higher-margin categories like Beauty and we saw the softest performance in very low-margin categories like electronics.

Partially offsetting these tailwinds, the rising cost of inventory shrink represented a 40-basis point headwind to our third quarter gross margin rate. While we're encouraged that this impact was smaller than expected and better than we faced earlier in the year, growth in shrink remains a significant financial headwind and we're determined to continue making progress in the years ahead. While our Q3 guidance anticipated significant improvement in our gross margin rate, our actual performance was well above our expectations, as the team delivered greater-than-expected progress on several fronts. At the top of that list is their continued agility in managing inventory, which delivered compelling benefits on both the gross margin and SG&A expense lines.

In addition, our team's ongoing efforts to identify long-term efficiency opportunities is already contributing to this quarter's better-than-expected performance. Beyond those drivers, a couple of macro factors came in better than expected including freight costs and the impact of inventory shrink. On the SG&A line, our third quarter rate of 20.9% was just over one percentage point higher than last year. This growth reflected cost increases throughout our business, including continued investments in our team, along with the deleveraging impact of lower sales, partially offset by disciplined cost management throughout the organization. Our Q3 depreciation and amortization expense rate of 2.4% was about 10 basis points higher than a year ago, reflecting dollar growth of about 3%.

Altogether, our third quarter operating margin rate of 5.2% was more than a percentage point higher than last year. And notably, this year's rate was only about 20 basis points lower than the 5.4% our business delivered prior to the pandemic in the third quarter of 2019, despite the cumulative 110 basis point drag from shrink we faced since then. Also important, given the growth in revenue that our team has delivered over that four-year period. this year's Q3 operating margin dollars were more than 30% higher than in 2019. As a result, on the bottom-line, both GAAP and adjusted earnings per share of $2.10 in this year's third quarter were more than 36% ahead of last year and more than 50% higher than in 2019. Important to note while the backdrop today remains tough because of the long-term investments we continue to make and the efforts of our team to identify efficiency opportunities throughout our business, we have a lot more opportunity to grow both our topline and increase our profitability in the years ahead.

And our team is already delivering strong profit performance, both compared to a year ago and versus our longer term history as well. Now, I'll turn to capital deployment and reiterate our priorities which have remained consistent for decades. We first look to fully invest in projects that meet our strategic and financial criteria. Then we look to support the dividend and build on our record of annual increases which we've maintained for more than 50 years. And finally, we deploy any excess cash within the limits of our middle A credit ratings through share repurchase over time. Regarding the first priority, capital investment through the first three quarters of the year was just under $4 billion and we expect full year CapEx will be near the high end of the $4 billion to $5 billion range we laid out for the year.

While we're still in the early stages of developing next year's capital plan, our current expectation is that next year's CapEx will be somewhat lower than this year in the $3 billion to $4 billion range, reflecting our current view of the optimal timing for key investments we're planning over the next several years. Regarding our second capital priority, we paid dividends of just over $0.5 billion in Q3, $10 million higher than last year, reflecting a per share dividend increase of 1.9%. Regarding the last priority, we didn't repurchase any shares in the third quarter as we continue to focus on strengthening our balance sheet and restoring our debt metrics to levels that support our middle A credit ratings. And we continue to make meaningful progress on that journey as the combined benefits of higher profits and lower working capital have led to a meaningful improvement in operating cash flow.

More specifically, our operations have generated more than $5.3 billion in cash through the first three quarters of the year, up dramatically from about $550 million through the first three quarters of 2022. As always, I'll conclude my review of the quarter with our trailing 12-month after-tax ROIC, which was 13.9% in the third quarter, down from 14.6% a year ago. While an after-tax return in the low teens is quite healthy in absolute terms, it's meaningfully lower than the returns we expect to deliver over time. Importantly, we've seen sequential improvement in this metric over the last couple of quarters and we're focused on continuing that momentum in the years ahead. Now, I'll turn to our guidance for the fourth quarter. On the topline, our expectations reflect our continued near-term caution leading us to maintain our prior guidance for a mid-single-digit decline in Q4 comparable sales.

On the bottom-line, we're also maintaining a cautious posture, particularly because the fourth quarter is typically a very promotional season. As such we're planning a wide range for our fourth quarter EPS of $1.90 to $2.60, which represents approximately flat growth to last year on the low end and growth of about 37% on the high end. I also want to note that 2023 is a 53-week year. So, the fourth quarter will include an extra week of sales and profits. We estimate that extra week will add about $1.7 billion in sales and result in about 30 basis points of operating margin rate leverage on the quarter. Note that it will not affect our comparable sales as we base that calculation on periods of equal length. On top of the results our team has already delivered through Q3, our fourth quarter guidance implies a full year EPS range that's very close to the original guidance range we provided at the beginning of the year with a midpoint less than $0.05 from the center of the original range.

That's an amazing outcome against the backdrop of a tougher-than-expected top-line and it's a testament to the tireless efforts of our team to stay nimble and successfully navigate through a volatile and unpredictable period. In fact given how strong our profit rate performance has been so far this year we've been getting some questions about whether we're only focused on increasing our profit rate and I want to pause and address that question head on. As John mentioned earlier coming into this year we were confident our team would deliver a significant increase in our profit rate by achieving better alignment between our inventory and our sales. In addition, a year ago we first talked about the significant long-term efficiency opportunities we're pursuing given that we've grown our revenue to more than $100 billion per year.

While that work is still in its early stages the team has already delivered hundreds of millions of dollars of efficiency savings so far this year significantly benefiting our profitability. But I want to make it clear we are focused on growing profit dollars. And if we saw an opportunity to invest a portion of our current profit rate to gain sustainable long-term growth in dollars we would gladly do that. Even more fundamentally our first priority is to deliver long-term top line growth because the only way a retailer can sustainably deliver bottom-line growth is by delivering top-line growth as well. At the same time we're not interested in making any investments that might boost the top line in the short term but which wouldn't lead to any sustainable growth.

In fact our experience has shown that many times those kinds of short-term decisions are actually harmful over time. So today we remain focused on the long-term strategies that have been so successful in driving top line growth over the last half decade including our work to enhance our assortment of both owned brands and national brands our investments in our store assets and our team to deliver a reliable and differentiated shopping experience investments in new stores and markets we've not previously served and in existing stores to keep them fresh and enhancing our digital experience beginning with the website and Target app all the way through to the fulfillment services we provide. As we pursue those long-term initiatives we also have opportunity to further grow our operating margin rate in the years ahead and we don't believe those efforts are incompatible with each other.

But more directly based on where we are today we believe we can successfully deliver both top-line growth and rate improvement over time. And as always the basis for my confidence starts and ends with the Target team. They have delivered unprecedented growth over the last several years. And this year they've made amazing progress in moving our profitability back toward the optimal level all while focusing on building and maintaining long-term relationships with our guests. Our team is truly the best team in retail. Now I'll turn the call back over to Brian.

Brian Cornell: Thanks, Michael. Before we turn to your questions I want to pause and acknowledge John's incredible record of service to Target and thank him for his profound impact he's had on this company. I'm sure he'll be glad to know I'm not planning to recap his entire 27-year career this morning. But I do want to highlight the impact he's had since I arrived in 2014 an impact that literally began on my first day when John handed me a large binder a recap of the comprehensive strategy review he and the Board conducted during his time as interim CEO. That body of work was an invaluable resource that allowed me to hit the ground running. It serves as a blueprint for all the strategic changes we made in those early years. One of those changes was the creation of a Chief Operating Officer role the first time we've had one at Target.

And while John was already an outstanding CFO I knew he was the right person for this new position. Since becoming COO in 2015 and John has led the transformation of our store portfolio from new stores or remodels through the operating model within those buildings. Similarly, John is leading the transformation of our upstream supply chain completely changing the way our distribution network serves our stores. And of course John's team developed and implemented our stores as hub strategy. When we launched stores as hubs it was a completely unique approach in retail. It's a model that has changed the way we serve our guests, including Drive-Up service now accounts for well over $7 billion in annual sales $7 billion is larger than the total sales of some other prominent retailers.

But beyond the tangible operational changes John has led, it's his focus on team development and its impact on individual leaders that's been the most notable. John has served as both a formal and informal mentor to countless members of our team and he's hired and developed an extraordinary group of leaders, including Mark Schindele in our stores and Gretchen McCarthy in our supply chain, both of whom are ready and well prepared to continue leading the work after John steps down. Perhaps, the strongest complement I can pay John is to say, he will be missed as a colleague, and I will personally miss his partnership. But I know our operations will not miss a beat given how masterfully he's prepared everyone around him. And that goes for me too.

Since the day I arrived, John has been a trusted advisor whose only goal was to do what was best for our guests, for this great company and for our team. I should also reiterate that John will remain in his role through the end of this fiscal year and has agreed to continue in advisory role until February of 2025. We'll share additional information on our succession plans for John early next year. I'm sure I speak for all of us when I sincerely thank John for all he's done for Target, and wish him only the best in his retirement. With that, we'll turn to Q&A. Christina, John, Michael and I will be happy to take your questions.

