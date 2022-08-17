U.S. markets open in 2 hours 9 minutes

Target Corporation Reports Second Quarter Earnings

·10 min read
Target Corporation Reports Second Quarter Earnings
Target Logo (PRNewsfoto/Target Corporation)
MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Comparable sales grew 2.6 percent, on top of 8.9 percent growth last year.

  • Operating margin rate of 1.2 percent reflected gross margin pressure from actions to reduce excess inventory as well as higher freight and transportation costs.

  • As a result of the Company's inventory actions in the second quarter, the Company reduced its inventory exposure in discretionary categories while investing in rapidly-growing frequency categories. Additionally, Fall season receipts in discretionary categories were reduced by more than $1.5 billion.

For additional media materials, please visit:
https://corporate.target.com/article/2022/08/q2-2022-earnings

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced its second quarter 2022 financial results, which reflected continued sales and traffic growth on top of unprecedented increases over the last two years, and profit pressure driven primarily by the Company's inventory reduction efforts.

The Company reported second quarter GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39, down 89.2 percent from $3.65 in 2021. Second quarter Adjusted EPS1 of $0.39 decreased 89.2 percent compared with $3.64 in 2021. The attached tables provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures. All earnings per share figures refer to diluted EPS.

"I'm really pleased with the underlying performance of our business, which continues to grow traffic and sales while delivering broad-based unit-share gains in a very challenging environment," said Brian Cornell, chairman and chief executive officer of Target Corporation. "I want to thank our team for their tireless work to deliver on the inventory rightsizing goals we announced in June. While these inventory actions put significant pressure on our near-term profitability, we're confident this was the right long-term decision in support of our guests, our team and our business. Looking ahead, the team is energized and ready to serve our guests in the back half of the year, with a safe, clean, uncluttered shopping experience, compelling value across every category, and a fresh assortment to serve our guests' wants and needs."

Fiscal 2022 Guidance

While the Company is planning cautiously for the remainder of the year, current trends support the company's prior guidance for full-year revenue growth in the low- to mid-single digit range, and an operating margin rate in a range around 6% in the back half of the year.

Operating Results

Comparable sales grew 2.6 percent in the second quarter, reflecting comparable store sales growth of 1.3 percent and comparable digital sales growth of 9.0 percent. Total revenue of $26.0 billion grew 3.5 percent compared with last year, reflecting total sales growth of 3.3 percent and a 14.8 percent increase in other revenue. Operating income was $321 million in second quarter 2022, down 87.0 percent from $2.5 billion in 2021, reflecting a decline in the Company's gross margin rate.

Second quarter operating income margin rate was 1.2 percent in 2022, compared with 9.8 percent in 2021. Second quarter gross margin rate was 21.5 percent, compared with 30.4 percent in 2021. This year's gross margin rate reflected higher markdown rates, driven primarily by inventory impairments and actions taken to address lower-than-expected sales in discretionary categories, as well as higher merchandise, inventory shrink, and freight costs. Additionally, gross margin rate was pressured by increased compensation and headcount in our distribution centers, the costs of managing excess inventory, and higher per-unit last-mile shipping costs. Second quarter SG&A expense rate was 19.2 percent in 2022, compared with 19.3 percent in 2021, reflecting the impact of lower incentive compensation, partially offset by cost increases across our business, including investments in hourly team member wages.

Interest Expense and Taxes

The Company's second quarter 2022 net interest expense was $112 million, compared with $104 million last year, reflecting higher commercial paper and average long-term debt levels.

Second quarter 2022 effective income tax rate was 15.8 percent, compared with the prior year rate of 23.4 percent, reflecting the impact of tax benefits on lower pre-tax earnings compared with last year.

Capital Deployment and Return on Invested Capital

The Company paid dividends of $417 million in the second quarter, compared with $336 million last year, reflecting a 32.4 percent increase in the dividend per share, partially offset by a decline in average share count.

Final settlement of an Accelerated Share Repurchase (ASR) arrangement, which the Company initiated during the first quarter of 2022 occurred in early June. As a result, the Company recorded the repurchase of $2.6 billion worth of its shares through the ASR, reflecting the retirement of 12.5 million shares of common stock at an average price of $211.58. As of the end of the second quarter, the Company had approximately $9.7 billion of remaining capacity under the repurchase program approved by Target's Board of Directors in August 2021.

For the trailing twelve months through second quarter 2022, after-tax return on invested capital (ROIC) was 18.4 percent, compared with 31.7 percent for the trailing twelve months through second quarter 2021. The decrease in ROIC was driven primarily by lower profitability in second quarter 2022. The tables in this release provide additional information about the Company's ROIC calculation.

Webcast Details

Target will webcast its second quarter earnings conference call at 7:00 a.m. CT today. Investors and the media are invited to listen to the meeting at Investors.Target.com (click on link under "Upcoming Events"). A replay of the webcast will be provided when available. The replay number is 1-866-430-8795.

Miscellaneous

Statements in this release regarding second half and full year revenue growth and operating margin rates are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actions to differ materially. The most important risks and uncertainties are described in Item 1A of the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

1Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes the impact of certain discretely managed items. See the tables of this release for additional information about the items that have been excluded from Adjusted EPS.

TARGET CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations




Three Months Ended




Six Months Ended



(millions, except per share data) (unaudited)


July 30, 2022


July 31, 2021


Change


July 30, 2022


July 31, 2021


Change

Sales


$ 25,653


$ 24,826


3.3 %


$ 50,483


$ 48,705


3.7 %

Other revenue


384


334


14.8


724


652


10.9

Total revenue


26,037


25,160


3.5


51,207


49,357


3.7

Cost of sales


20,142


17,280


16.6


38,603


33,996


13.6

Selling, general and administrative expenses


5,002


4,849


3.1


9,764


9,358


4.3

Depreciation and amortization (exclusive of
depreciation included in cost of sales)


572


564


1.5


1,173


1,162


0.9

Operating income


321


2,467


(87.0)


1,667


4,841


(65.6)

Net interest expense


112


104


8.0


224


212


5.8

Net other (income) / expense


(8)


(7)


5.2


(23)


(350)


(93.5)

Earnings before income taxes


217


2,370


(90.8)


1,466


4,979


(70.6)

Provision for income taxes


34


553


(93.8)


274


1,065


(74.3)

Net earnings


$ 183


$ 1,817


(89.9) %


$ 1,192


$ 3,914


(69.6) %

Basic earnings per share


$ 0.40


$ 3.68


(89.2) %


$ 2.57


$ 7.89


(67.4) %

Diluted earnings per share


$ 0.39


$ 3.65


(89.2) %


$ 2.55


$ 7.82


(67.4) %

Weighted average common shares
outstanding













Basic


461.5


493.1


(6.4) %


463.8


495.8


(6.5) %

Diluted


463.6


497.5


(6.8) %


466.8


500.4


(6.7) %

Antidilutive shares


1.3





1.0




Dividends declared per share


$ 1.08


$ 0.90


20.0 %


$ 1.98


$ 1.58


25.3 %

TARGET CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position


(millions, except footnotes) (unaudited)


July 30, 2022


January 29, 2022


July 31, 2021

Assets







Cash and cash equivalents


$ 1,117


$ 5,911


$ 7,368

Inventory


15,320


13,902


11,259

Other current assets


2,016


1,760


1,604

Total current assets


18,453


21,573


20,231

Property and equipment







Land


6,161


6,164


6,148

Buildings and improvements


33,694


32,985


32,133

Fixtures and equipment


6,744


6,407


5,892

Computer hardware and software


2,684


2,505


2,260

Construction-in-progress


2,245


1,257


944

Accumulated depreciation


(21,708)


(21,137)


(20,133)

Property and equipment, net


29,820


28,181


27,244

Operating lease assets


2,542


2,556


2,503

Other noncurrent assets


1,655


1,501


1,407

Total assets


$ 52,470


$ 53,811


$ 51,385

Liabilities and shareholders' investment







Accounts payable


$ 14,891


$ 15,478


$ 12,632

Accrued and other current liabilities


5,905


6,098


5,600

Current portion of long-term debt and other borrowings


1,649


171


1,190

Total current liabilities


22,445


21,747


19,422

Long-term debt and other borrowings


13,453


13,549


11,589

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities


2,543


2,493


2,462

Deferred income taxes


1,862


1,566


1,146

Other noncurrent liabilities


1,575


1,629


1,906

Total noncurrent liabilities


19,433


19,237


17,103

Shareholders' investment







Common stock


38


39


41

Additional paid-in capital


6,502


6,421


6,332

Retained earnings


4,421


6,920


9,200

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(369)


(553)


(713)

Total shareholders' investment


10,592


12,827


14,860

Total liabilities and shareholders' investment


$ 52,470


$ 53,811


$ 51,385

Common Stock Authorized 6,000,000,000 shares, $0.0833 par value; 460,236,393, 471,274,073 and 489,651,196 shares issued and outstanding as of July 30, 2022, January 29, 2022, and July 31, 2021, respectively.


Preferred Stock Authorized 5,000,000 shares, $0.01 par value; no shares were issued or outstanding during any period presented.

TARGET CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows




Six Months Ended

(millions) (unaudited)


July 30, 2022


July 31, 2021

Operating activities





Net earnings


$ 1,192


$ 3,914

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash (required for) provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization


1,329


1,300

Share-based compensation expense


122


138

Deferred income taxes


227


143

Gain on Dermstore sale



(335)

Noncash losses / (gains) and other, net


108


7

Changes in operating accounts:





Inventory


(1,418)


(606)

Other assets


(179)


3

Accounts payable


(784)


(311)

Accrued and other liabilities


(644)


(831)

Cash (required for) provided by operating activities


(47)


3,422

Investing activities





Expenditures for property and equipment


(2,523)


(1,338)

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment


4


15

Proceeds from Dermstore sale



356

Other investments


1


(5)

Cash required for investing activities


(2,518)


(972)

Financing activities





Change in commercial paper, net


1,545


Reductions of long-term debt


(113)


(72)

Dividends paid


(842)


(676)

Repurchase of stock


(2,821)


(2,850)

Stock option exercises


2


5

Cash required for financing activities


(2,229)


(3,593)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents


(4,794)


(1,143)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


5,911


8,511

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period


$ 1,117


$ 7,368

TARGET CORPORATION

Operating Results


Rate Analysis


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended

(unaudited)


July 30, 2022


July 31, 2021


July 30, 2022


July 31, 2021

Gross margin rate


21.5 %


30.4 %


23.5 %


...

