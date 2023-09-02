Are Target, Costco, Walmart open on Labor Day? Store hours for Home Depot, TJ Maxx, more

Whether you're looking to do some leisurely shopping or working on a home improvement project, you'll have plenty of shopping options this Labor Day.

Most major retailers will be open Monday, Sept. 4, although some will have reduced or limited hours, so it is always best to check online with your local store, as most companies have store hours that vary by location.

The holiday is "an annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers," says the U.S. Department of Labor.

The holiday traces its roots back to the late nineteenth century, when labor activists pushed for a federal holiday to recognize the many contributions workers have made to American's strength, prosperity and well-being, according to the department.

Here's a list of which retailers are open and closed on Labor Day in 2023.

Is Target open on Labor Day?

Target stores will be operating under normal store hours on Labor Day. Store hours vary by location, so check with your local store for their specific hours.

Is Walmart open on Labor Day?

Yes, Walmart will be open on Labor Day. Check hours at your location here.

Is Costco open on Labor Day?

Costco will be closed on Labor Day.

Will Home Depot and Lowe's be open on Labor Day?

Both Home Depot and Lowe's will be open regular hours on Labor Day.

You can find specific hours for your local Home Depot here and Lowe's here.

Will pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens be open on Labor Day?

Most CVS locations will be open regular business hours, but some may have reduced or limited hours. Check the hours for your local CVS here.

Most Walgreens locations will be open regular business hours, but customers are encouraged to check the hours for your local pharmacy. You can do that here.

What's open on Labor Day? See the full list of restaurants, grocery stores and retail

Retailers open on Labor Day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Stores open Labor Day 2023: Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Lowe's hours