Target will test curbside returns and Starbucks order pickups this fall

Target claims that its free, app-powered Drive Up curbside pickups is one of its customers' favorite services, and the company plans to test more features this fall. In select markets, customers will be able to pick up a Starbucks order or make a return without having to enter the store.

The option to place a Starbucks order has been a frequent request from customers, according to Target . When you're on the way to a store, you'll be able to order items from the Starbucks menu through the Target app. A Target employee will bring your order to your car when you arrive. You can set up a return through the Target app as well and complete the process in the Drive Up lane.

On top of those features, Target plans to expand its backup item program with categories like beauty products and household essentials. Customers will be able to select a wider range of secondary items in case their first choice isn't available. The company claims that, since it started offering backup options for grocery orders, its employees have been able to substitute backup items 98 percent of the time. So, even if you don't get your preferred item, it's highly likely you'll get something pretty close.