Target gift card discount day 2023 is almost here. Get 10% off gift cards this weekend.

Target has an early gift for holiday shoppers. It’s bringing back its annual discount on gift cards.

Target shoppers can get a 10% discount on gift cards.

How do Target gift card deals work?

The 10% discount is available in stores and online for Target gift card purchases.

You can get 10% off store gift card purchases up to $500. Savings top out at $50.

How to join Target Circle loyalty program

The special offer is only available to members of Target Circle, Target’s loyalty program. The loyalty program is free to join. Here's a guide to how to save money with Target Circle.

When will Target gift cards go on sale?

The annual gift card sale used to last one day, but in 2020, Target extended the sale to two days.

Gift cards are popular holiday presents.

The National Retail Federation says gift cards were one of the top gifts over Thanksgiving weekend.

The top gifts were clothing and accessories (bought by 49% of those surveyed), toys (31%), gift cards (25%), books, video games and other media (23%), and personal care or beauty items (23%).

More than half of holiday shoppers – 55% – said they would like to receive gift cards this year.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Target gift card discount is back: Get 10% off this weekend only.