U.S. markets open in 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,636.75
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,530.00
    -22.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,915.25
    -9.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,158.40
    +0.90 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.05
    -0.68 (-0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.70
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.91
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1273
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4430
    +0.0050 (+0.35%)
     

  • Vix

    21.89
    +1.58 (+7.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3255
    +0.0025 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8720
    +0.1420 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,703.01
    +430.00 (+0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,202.95
    +18.83 (+1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.06
    -15.58 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,459.72
    +27.08 (+0.10%)
     

Target Global leads $3.5M pre-seed in Nigerian online learning platform Edukoya

Tage Kene-Okafor
·6 min read

For years, offline test preparation centers in Nigeria have provided after-school guidance and tutoring to students who seek to pass entrance examinations. Edtech platforms such as Edukoya have sprung up with the intent to take these models online and maintain affordability for students.

Today, the Lagos- and London-based startup, which builds online education content and offers online tutoring for students and their parents, raised $3.5 million in pre-seed funding led by European VC firm Target Global.

The platform offers a range of features such as a 24/7 exam preparation and homework help, a question bank with step-by-step workings and personalized performance tracking systems.

Edukoya was founded by CEO Honey Ogundeyi in May. She told TechCrunch that the platform, launched this month in beta, plans to go live fully in 2022.

Nigeria’s education system is a stark representation of what exists in most countries in Africa: poorly equipped classrooms, few high-quality teachers, terrible infrastructure, irrelevant curriculum, and ridiculous student-to-teacher ratios (it’s been as high as 46:1 in Nigeria for the primary level).

As a result of these challenges, the average parent seeks after-school classes for their kids. Ogundeyi experienced this during her schooling days in Nigeria, and she said she started Edukoya after contrasting K-12 experiences in the West African country and the U.K.

“Sometimes, even the most brilliant students can be let down by the system,” she said. “If my parents hadn’t made the sacrifice for me to go abroad, all the successes that I’ve had in my career would have been completely different. Now, I have two kids, and seeing that same problem of going to school and struggling with some subjects made me look into getting after-school teachers. And it just struck me that this thing hasn’t changed pretty much for the last 50 years. If we look at all the innovation across different industries, Africa’s education system has remained untouched for 50 years; it’s been stagnant.”

At the end of every K-12 education, the goal of most students is to get into a university. Like in the U.S., where the SAT is the standardized test for college admissions, the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) and West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) are the equivalents for university admissions in Nigeria.

Students typically practice for these exams with materials containing previous test questions. Edukoya bundled these practice tests for both entrance exams (about 20,000) into its mobile application. Edukoya said it provides step-by-step solutions to “solve tough problems on past examination papers,” and students can connect to experienced tutors to help them out whenever they are stuck.

The platform then provides insights with scores, time spent per question and other stats to help students identify their strengths and areas for improvement.

In the few months that the platform has been in beta with a handful of users, Edukoya claims that 96% of students using its platform received higher marks during recent tests than when they didn’t use Edukoya.

Edukoya isn’t the first edtech startup to have launched an online learning or test preparation application in Nigeria. So many similar platforms cropped up in the last five years that it seemed it was the only brand of edtech that could be built in the country.

A lot of them have closed or achieved little or no scale. Edukoya has yet to do either. But after raising the largest pre-seed round in Nigeria and on the continent, the startup is poised to achieve a grander scale than its predecessors, which only secured paltry sums of VC money.

Furthermore, Ogundeyi believes Edukoya’s approach to learning makes it stand out from its competition and previous platforms.

“This model is unique in that we are reaching parents and learners 100% online and supporting them not only across exams but also the day-to-day learning, homework, support, etc.

“Edukoya goes beyond exam prep. First, it’s an educational partner to parents and learners in primary and secondary school. We’ve seen people tackle smaller pockets in different ways, but not in a holistic way that we’re thinking about it,” she said.

Image Credits: Edukoya

Most edtechs that play in this space tend to launch their platforms for grades 1-12. Edukoya is looking at it differently. Its platform is only available to students in grades 10-12, the segment taking exams into tertiary institutions.

Ogundeyi said that once the company tests with this very tight segment and five core subjects, it will open up to cover more subjects and other grade levels.

Explaining why the company adopted this strategy, the CEO said, “I think that’s from my core focus -- one of the things I got from Google, which is to make a core group of people love you first. We are working with the last three grades, which are very important in Nigeria because that’s where people take those exams. And we think this is a good sort of test bucket to work with a really core group of people who need an intervention in that space. Once we have proven that it works here, it’s easier for us to expand it across other curriculum years and grades.”

Edukoya is free now, but Ogundeyi said the company would explore a freemium model where premium products are used to upsell students or parents.

Ogundeyi noted that Edukoya would need to keep sourcing experienced teachers to provide tutoring services for this to happen. For new-age edtechs, including YC-backed Kenyan startup Kidato, Tencent and Owl Ventures portfolio company uLesson, targeting these three communities (students, teachers and parents) is paramount from day one.

This isn’t the CEO’s first spell at running a startup. In 2014, she founded Fashpa, a Nigerian fashion e-commerce store. Her professional career spans consulting and managerial roles at McKinsey & Company, Ericsson, Google and UK-Nigeria Tech Hub.

She was also the founding CMO of Kuda, the Nigerian neobank founded Babs Ogundeyi. He is one of the angel investors in this round; others include his co-founder Musty Mustapha, Paystack CEO Shola Akinlade, Stash founders Brandon Krieg and Ed Robinson, and Aux Money CEO Raffael Johnen.

Lina Chong, the investment director at Target Global, confirmed her firm’s investment, saying, “Edukoya’s mission to provide better quality to millions of African students, combined with the team’s ability to execute on this ambition, left an immediate impression on myself and the whole team at Target Global. Their business has the potential to unlock learner potential and improve lives across generations.”

Ogundeyi mentioned that a bulk of the pre-seed funding would expand its team and learner base and build out the technology for its learning platform, including support for its pan-African and European developer hubs.

The CEO was one of the earliest female founders in Nigeria. Seven years after her first startup, she has now raised the largest round at this stage in this “minority group.” Though she’s impressed by the quality of female founders springing forth and the check sizes they are commanding, she said it’s still early days for her clique.

“I’ve been in this space for a long time and I’m particularly passionate about female founders and expanding the scope of what we can do. I don’t make that segmentation so much. Given the right opportunity and the right experience, female founders can build big valuable businesses. This is just day one for us as part of that journey.”

Recommended Stories

  • My 3 Favorite REITs Right Now

    If you follow the stock market regularly, you've almost certainly noticed that volatility has picked up lately. If you're worried about market volatility or just want to offset some of the ups and downs of the growth stocks in your portfolio, the real estate sector could be a great place to look. Real estate investment trusts, or REITs, tend to be less volatile than the overall stock market and still offer excellent long-term total return potential. American Campus Communities (NYSE: ACC) is the only REIT exclusively focused on student housing.

  • UK removes all 11 countries from red list

    The UK has taken all 11 African countries off England's red list, easing travel restrictions.

  • One State Is Using ‘Saturday Academies’ to Address Students’ COVID Learning Loss

    State education officials are pushing the federal Department of Education to clarify expectations for state school accountability systems that have been largely halted by two years of pandemic disruption and cancelled state summative tests. “In some cases, we simply don’t have the data to calculate accountability scores using normal business rules,” said a Georgia Department […]

  • Biden administration confirms it’s time to start repaying student loans in February. What you need to know

    The student loan payment pause is slated to end on January 31, 2022. We offer tips on how you can prepare.

  • Quest Chairman & CEO Named to 2021 NJ Business Hall of Fame

    Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, CEO and President, was recently inducted into the New Jersey Business Hall of Fame™ (NJBHOF).

  • What will happen if schools are forced to shut again

    Last Wednesday, as Messrs Johnson, Vallance and Whitty addressed the nation wearing their doom-faces and calling yet again for “the slides”, Nadhim Zahawi, the Education Secretary, was tweeting upbeat messages: “Measures [announced tonight] will… help keep children and young people in childcare, school, college and uni, with their friends and teachers.”

  • Iowa just released ratings for all its public schools. Find your school's rating here.

    The federally required ratings are based largely on Iowa student scores from the state's standardized tests.

  • Sandy Hook shooting survivor, now Salve Regina freshman, works to honor victims on campus

    Anne Marie Carlson was in fourth grade at Sandy Hook Elementary when a gunman shot and killed 26 of her peers and fellow community members.

  • Lawsuit From Howard University Alumni Claims Governing Board is Excluding students, Alumni and Faculty Illegally

    It’s been a month since Howard University students stopped their protest because of the poor housing conditions they were dealing with on campus. Now, another issue has arisen, alumni of the prestigious HBCU have filed a lawsuit that claims the governing board of the University is excluding students, alumni and faculty from its board of trustees according to the story from The Washington Post.

  • 'This is a wake-up call': Rate of Arizona students who go to college drops significantly

    If the patterns continue, more than 75% of current ninth graders will have only a high school diploma or less six years after their class graduates.

  • Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect make first in-person court appearance

    James and Jennifer Crumbley, whose 15-year-old son, Ethan Crumbley, is accused of killing four students at Oxford High School, appeared in person in court for the first time on Tuesday. The parents are charged with involuntary manslaughter in relation to the school shooting.

  • Princeton, Cornell Move Finals Online as Omicron Is Detected

    (Bloomberg) -- Princeton University moved final exams online after the school saw an increase in Covid-19 cases among undergraduates during the last 24 hours, including suspected cases of the highly contagious omicron variant.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe move follows

  • Detroit Center for Innovation to Be Built in The District Detroit

    Detroit Center for Innovation to Be Built in The District DetroitPR NewswireDETROIT, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Related Companies, Olympia Development of Michigan, and the University of Michigan today announced that the Detroit Center for Innovation (DCI) will be built in The District Detroit, a premier sports and entertainment destination featuring residential, retail, educational, and office space in the heart of the city.

  • Teaching Kids to Read—The Right Way. Why One School Changed Its Entire Approach

    This is the second in a series of four essays that reflect on a Knowledge Matters Campaign tour of school districts across Massachusetts. Part of a larger set of stories detailing the journey of educators across the country that have embraced a new vision of teaching and learning through implementation of high-quality instructional materials, this […]

  • Trio Of 2021 MBA Employment Reports Pushes 2020 Further Into Rearview

    The Tepper School of Business has launchd a new branding campaign and positioning statement 2020 continues to recede in memory. A cavalcade of MBA employment reports this fall have shown the top business schools ... The post Trio Of 2021 MBA Employment Reports Pushes 2020 Further Into Rearview appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Hong Kong officials distance themselves from Nanking footage

    Hong Kong officials distanced themselves from the screening of a 1937 Nanking massacre video in a primary school that left some children in tears, saying schools are not required to screen such graphic footage. The clip, which came from a documentary of the Nanking massacre, depicted Japanese soldiers killing civilians in the former Chinese capital. “While learning history is of paramount importance, how to learn is something that we will defer to the education sector, because we have very well-trained teachers, we have well-run schools,” Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said during a press conference on Tuesday.

  • After initial doubts, Peoria teachers happy with test run of modified school calendar

    Though the modified calendar creates a shorter summer, it incorporates longer breaks into the school year.

  • Critical Race Theory Is Being Masked as Social Emotional Learning: One Utah School District Says, "Enough!"

    Critical Race Theory Is Being Masked as Social Emotional Learning: One Utah School District Says, "Enough. 14, 2021Canyons School District parents and Parents of Patriots organization encourage school district to rethink curriculumSANDY, Utah, Dec.

  • StudyFree, an international student scholarships and grants platform, raises $3M seed

    StudyFree — which connects students with international educational opportunities via a community-driven B2C SaaS model — has raised a $3 million seed investment round led by I2BF Global Ventures, TMT Investments and Techstars. Also participating was PandaDoc CEO Mikita Mikado and Google's ex-director of product, Andrey Doronichev. StudyFree has now received a total of $3.6 million in funding. The new funds will be used to attract new members to the community, expand into new markets, marketing and platform development.

  • Consequences for school threats

    Authorities are seeing an increase in threats made at Central Florida high schools and the consequences can be serious.