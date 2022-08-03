U.S. markets open in 2 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,113.00
    +19.25 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,510.00
    +145.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,982.50
    +58.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.50
    +13.50 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.18
    -0.24 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.60
    -8.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    19.98
    -0.16 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0210
    +0.0044 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.41
    +0.57 (+2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2204
    +0.0039 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1840
    +0.0320 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,350.54
    +433.67 (+1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.63
    +15.81 (+3.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,411.74
    +2.63 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,741.90
    +147.17 (+0.53%)
     

Target Hospitality Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TH

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Hospitality Corp. ("Target Hospitality", "Target" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TH), one of North America's largest providers of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The Company has also scheduled a conference call for Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 9:00 am Eastern Time (8:00 am Central Time) to discuss the results.

The conference call will be available by live webcast through the Investors section of Target Hospitality's website at www.TargetHospitality.com.

Second Quarter Conference Call Information

Date:

Tuesday August 9, 2022

Time:

9:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM CT

Domestic:

1-888-317-6003

International:

1-412-317-6061

Passcode:

9505091

Please register for the webcast or dial into the conference call approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available through the Investors section of Target Hospitality's website.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality is one of North America's largest providers of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services in the United States. Target builds, owns and operates a customized and growing network of communities for a range of end users through a full suite of value-added solutions including premium food service management, concierge, laundry, logistics, security and recreational facilities services.

Investor Contact
Mark Schuck
(832) 702 – 8009           
ir@targethospitality.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/target-hospitality-announces-second-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-schedule-301598461.html

SOURCE Target Hospitality

Recommended Stories

  • AMD stock drops despite steady second-quarter earnings report

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Dan Howley details AMD's stock performance amid an even second-quarter earnings report.

  • AMD follows Intel in warning that the PC market is falling apart

    The red-hot PC market is rapidly slowing after surging during the COVID-19 pandemic, and powerhouse chip players AMD and Intel are feeling the financial pain.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian

    In 2019, global e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) placed an order to purchase 100,000 electric utility vehicles from Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) to help fulfill its goal to have an entirely green energy-powered delivery fleet by 2030. Along with the order, Amazon accumulated a stake in the electric vehicle maker. Fresh off its recent 20-for-1 stock split, Amazon posted its second-quarter 2022 financial results on July 28.

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares. Related: Like Dividends? Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Investments Of the nearly 50 stocks in Buffett’s portfolio, the four dividend-paying stocks that currently provi

  • Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at a low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ p

  • ‘The midterms could be a positive catalyst for stocks in Q4′ says RBC. Here are 2 stock picks with at least 70% upside

    Covering the stock scene for RBC Capital, US equity strategy head Lori Calvasina has pinpointed the upcoming US midterm elections as a major positive catalyst for stocks heading into the year’s end. That may sound counter intuitive – American politics being anything but positive these days – but Calvasina lays out a strong case for a market rally in Q4. "The midterms are a potential positive catalyst later this year. Not only do stocks tend to rally in the 4th quarter of midterm election years,

  • Stocks to watch in after hours: Airbnb, Robinhood, PayPal, Match Group

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights four stocks to watch in after-hours trading.

  • Grab 5 Stocks Before Their Earnings After Closing Bell Today

    Five companies will report earnings results today after the market closes. These are ALB, ATO, LUMN, HST and PAA.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $20.18, making no change from the previous trading session.

  • Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Occidental (OXY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 7.85% and 10.22%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Occidental Petroleum Tops Profit Estimates, Pays Down Debt

    The energy company's performance probably pleased its biggest owner, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

  • AMC Entertainment (AMC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

    AMC Entertainment's (AMC) second-quarter 2022 results are likely to have benefited from a sharp increase in global attendance.

  • PayPal Surges as Analysts Cheer ‘Tough Love’ From Elliott

    (Bloomberg) -- PayPal Holdings Inc. jumped after saying activist investor Elliott Investment Management is now one of its largest shareholders and recent cost-cutting moves will result in savings of $900 million this year. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised AlarmsSuch

  • HKD, AMTD, WTF? The stock you haven't heard of that's up 30,000% in 2 weeks

    Shares of little-known Hong Kong IPO AMTD Digital are currently trading above $2,500, despite IPO'ing on July 15th at $7.80. What?

  • PayPal earnings packed in much more than just numbers

    After seeing its shares lose roughly two thirds of their value over the past year, PayPal Holdings Inc. delivered a packed earnings report for its second quarter, announcing a new chief financial officer, buyback authorization, and cost-savings program, while also confirming that activists at Elliott Management have taken a stake in the company.

  • 3 Fidelity Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Fidelity Investments is the country’s fourth-largest mutual funds manager with more than $4.3 trillion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2022, the most recently available information. The quality of a fund can be approximated using Morningstar's star ratings, which ranges from 1 star (the lowest quality) to 5 stars (the highest). Here's a look at three of Fidelity's funds that are rated 5 stars by Morningstar.

  • Warren Buffett's 3 Favorite Sectors to Invest His Money

    Although there are 11 sectors to choose from, Buffett's investment history clearly shows he favors three above all others.

  • SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

    SolarEdge (SEDG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -32.14% and 0.28%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Transocean (RIG) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to turn the call over to your host Ms. Alison Johnson, investor relations. Joining me on this morning's call are Jeremy Thigpen, chief executive officer; Keelan Adamson, president and chief operating officer; Mark Mey, executive vice president and chief financial officer; and Roddie Mackenzie, executive vice president and chief commercial officer.

  • Miller Value Partners’ Top Detractor: Endo International (ENDP)

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Miller Value Partners Income Strategy” second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Miller Income Strategy lost 17.7% in the second quarter of 2022, underperforming the 10.0% decline for the ICE BofA US High Yield Index. Go over the fund’s top 5 […]