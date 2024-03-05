Target launches paid membership program, Circle 360, with free unlimited same-day delivery

Target's Circle program is expanding with unlimited same-day delivery.

Target is launching a new paid membership that comes with some extra perks, including unlimited same-day delivery.

The retailer announced Tuesday it would expand its existing Target Circle program, which was originally launched in 2019. Since then, according to the chain, over 100 million customers have signed up for the free loyalty program, which allows shoppers to access deals and other rewards.

The re-launch of the new and improved Target Circle will offer three different membership tiers, one of which is not free but offers additional benefits.

“We’ve prioritized building strong relationships with guests since Target’s inception, and our reimagining of Target Circle continues that commitment,” Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief guest experience officer, said in a company blog post.

New Target Circle membership options

There are three membership options Target Circle customers can choose from.

Target Circle

This free membership, launching in its new iteration on April 7, with some of the same benefits as before, including Target Circle Bonuses and Target Circle Rewards. Members will also receive automatic deals applied at checkout, personalized sales and partner perks like free trials.

Target Circle Card

Previously known as the Target RedCard, the Target Circle store credit card offers cardholders an extra 5% off purchases, an extra 30 days to return items and free two-day shipping from Target.com. Signing up for the car initially is free, and also comes with a discounted price for a Target Circle 360 membership.

Target Circle 360

The Target Circle 360 membership is the newest, paid option, which also launches on April 7. With this option, subscribers get free same-day delivery from Target and its retail partners on orders over $35, with delivery speeds as fast as an hour.

Free two-day shipping and delivery to your door are also included in the service, along with all the rewards afforded in the basic Circle program.

Target Circle 360 runs $99 per year, though an intro offer at the time of launch will let new members pay $49 from April 7 to March 18. Owners of Target Circle Cards can also receive a discounted price of $49 per year.

