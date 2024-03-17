Target limits self-checkout to 10 items or less: What shoppers need to know

If you want to use Target's self-checkout lanes, you'll have to start limiting your cart to 10 items or less.

Starting March 17, nearly all 2,000 Target stores will make self-checkout lanes exclusively available to shoppers with 10 items or less, the company said in an announcement on Thursday. Stores will also open more traditional checkout lanes with a cashier for those with a fuller cart.

"During the pandemic, many guests preferred using self-checkout for all their purchases because it offered them a contactless option," the company said.

But four years later, things are different. Based on pilot program testing "Express Self-Checkout" with 10 items or less, the company said "self-checkout was twice as fast ... (and) guests who were surveyed told us the overall checkout experience was better, too."

Dollar General also looking at self-checkout changes

Several companies have been experimenting recently with changes in their self-checkout strategies.

Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos said it would remove self-checkout from more than 300 of its stores, where the most "shrink," occurs. The retailer would also begin converting some or all of the self-checkout registers to assisted-checkout lines in about 9,000 stores, he said during the company's fourth quarter 2023 earnings call with investors on Thursday.

In stores with self-checkout, customers will be limited to five items or less, Vasos said.

Many retailers increased self-checkout during the pandemic to make it easier for customers and staffers to avoid close contact – and to cope with lack of staffing. Now, retailers are shopping for new models that reflect "the need to control losses and ensure a reasonably acceptable customer experience," Adrian Beck, emeritus professor in the Department of Criminology at the University of Leicester in the U.K., told USA TODAY this week.

Is Walmart charging for self-checkout?

No, Walmart is not charging a fee for self-checkout.

However, some Walmart locations are reserving self-checkout for their delivery service drivers and for those with a Walmart+ subscription.

According to Walmart, Walmart+ memberships cost $98 per year.

Spark drivers reported how self-checkout lanes, available exclusively for them and Walmart+ members, were showing up at the stores they work out of in recent days, Business Insider reported. At the same time, posts on social media also note how self-checkout is being limited at some Walmart stores.

Self-checkout has been a hot topic on Reddit for several months, with Walmart employees noting how some managers are opting to restrict self-checkout lanes, possibly for losses due to theft or incorrect input on food products.

