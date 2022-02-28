U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,324.75
    -55.25 (-1.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,603.00
    -391.00 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,011.50
    -169.00 (-1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,014.40
    -24.60 (-1.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.32
    +3.73 (+4.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,912.50
    +24.90 (+1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.43
    +0.41 (+1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1196
    -0.0076 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.64
    +2.32 (+7.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3403
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5060
    -0.0540 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,293.58
    -1,448.93 (-3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.92
    +3.81 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,409.49
    -79.97 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Target to Set New Starting Wage Range and Expand Access to Health Care Benefits to More Team Members

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CP
  • TGT

These investments are part of Target's long-standing commitment to investing in its team, and mark a significant milestone in the retailer's ambitions through Target Forward to accelerate opportunity and equity for its team, partners and guests

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced another milestone in its long-standing commitment to its team: plans to set a new starting wage range and expand access to health care benefits for its team members and their families. These expanded offerings help advance key portions of the company's Target Forward strategy that aim to create equity and opportunity for Target's team, partners and communities.

Target to Set New Starting Wage Range and Expand Access to Health Care Benefits to More Team Members
Target to Set New Starting Wage Range and Expand Access to Health Care Benefits to More Team Members

"Our team is at the heart of our strategy and success, and their energy and resilience keep us at the forefront of meeting the changing needs of our guests year after year. We continuously listen to our team members to understand what's most important to them, then use the feedback to make investments that meet their needs across different career and life stages," said Melissa Kremer, chief human resources officer, Target. "We want all team members to be better off for working at Target, and years of investments in our culture of care, meaningful pay, expanded health care benefits and opportunities for growth have been essential to helping our team members build rewarding careers."

With these enhancements to Target's robust pay and benefits package, the retailer will invest up to $300 million more in its team in the year ahead.

New Starting Wage Range

Target led the retail industry by announcing in 2017 that it would raise its starting wage to $15 per hour, hitting the milestone nearly two years ago. The company is now taking its next meaningful step by setting a new starting wage range from $15 to $24. The new approach will apply to hourly team members working in Target stores, supply chain facilities and headquarters locations, positioning Target as a wage leader in every market where it operates. The exact starting wage within the range will depend on the job and the local market, with market-level wages set by the retailer based on industry benchmarking, local wage data and more.

Expanding Access to Health Care Benefits

Beginning in April with its new benefits cycle, Target also will roll out broader, faster access to health care coverage for its hourly team members, in addition to new and enhanced benefits. These actions include:

  • Expanded access: About 20% of Target's team will now be newly eligible for comprehensive health care benefits. Hourly store team members who work a minimum average of 25 hours a week will be eligible to enroll in a Target medical plan, down from the previous requirement of 30 hours per week.

  • Reduced enrollment waiting periods: Target also will reduce the waiting period for all eligible hourly team members to enroll in a Target medical plan. Depending on position, eligible team members can access comprehensive health care benefits three to nine months sooner.

  • Enhanced benefits: Target will provide additional benefits, including virtual physical therapy at no cost, enhanced fertility benefits and other new wellness offerings, as part of most Target medical plans. Team members also will gain faster access to 401(k) plans.

Most Rewarding Careers

Today's investments build upon many enhancements Target has made to its pay and benefits, offering team members a total package that responds to their evolving needs. In the past five years, the company has invested in:

  • An industry-leading debt-free education assistance program with access to more than 40 schools and 250+ business-aligned programs.

  • Access to health care for all team members via virtual doctor visits and mental health counseling, as well as online resources to support mental, emotional and physical well-being.

  • Family-focused investments, including adoption and surrogacy reimbursement and paid family leave.

  • Access to more stable schedules and one-on-one meetings with team leaders to accommodate team members' desired hours.

  • Ongoing coronavirus benefits, including providing free backup care for all team members, offering paid leaves, providing all U.S.-based hourly team members with two hours of pay per dose (including boosters) when they get the coronavirus vaccine, and providing all U.S.-based team members with free Lyft rides to get to and from their vaccine appointments.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at more than 1,900 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center and by following @TargetNews.

Target Logo (PRNewsfoto/Target Corporation)
Target Logo (PRNewsfoto/Target Corporation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/target-to-set-new-starting-wage-range-and-expand-access-to-health-care-benefits-to-more-team-members-301491226.html

SOURCE Target Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Insiders are Buying PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) After the Decline - Fundamentals May Reveal Why

    With its stock down 41% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL). But recent developments indicate that insiders have started buying up company stock, which is something they do if they feel that the company is undervalued. We are going to look at insider activity and the possible fundamentals underlying this behavior.

  • Russia’s Sberbank plunges amid warnings over collapse

    Shares in Russia’s biggest state-controlled lender Sberbank have plunged as much as 74pc, as the European Central Bank warned it faced collapse. London-listed shares in Sberbank hit a record low on Monday, after The Sunday Telegraph revealed that City law firms were preparing for the sanctions against the bank this week. The European Central Bank warned that “owing to a deterioration of their liquidity situation”, Sberbank and its subsidiaries were “failing or likely to fail”.

  • Rouble plunges against US dollar as Russia doubles interest rates

    Russia's central bank has raised its key interest rate from 9.5% to 20% in an attempt to shore up the rouble after it plunged 30% to a record low against the dollar.

  • Russian Banks Raise Key Rates to 20% in Desperate Measure to Save Ruble

    The country faces sanctions from the West as the war against Ukraine transcends into economic and financial cripples.

  • Russia refuses to open stock market as sanctions hammer FTSE 100 - live updates

    Rouble plunges and interest rates double as Russian economy reels from sanctions Oil surges above $103 a barrel; Gas prices leap 40pc FTSE 100 falls 1.2pc as global markets slide BP severs ties with energy giant Rosneft Lucy Burton: It’s high time to crack down on London lawyers protecting Putin’s oligarchs Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • European stocks tumble as oil soars and rouble crashes

    European markets were in the red on Monday after an escalation in economic sanctions against Russia.

  • Russia’s Swift Exclusion Could See More Cyber War. 10 Stocks That Could Benefit.

    Russia already has launched digital attacks on Ukraine in this conflict. Tough new financial sanctions from the West could spur wider cyber aggression.

  • PayPal, Intel and Paramount Stock Hit Multiyear Lows. Insiders Scooped Up Shares.

    Shares of PayPal, Intel, and the former ViacomCBS are trading at levels not seen in years. Executives and directors at the companies bought up stock last week.

  • SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision to exclude various Russian lenders from the SWIFT messaging system could result in missed payments and giant overdrafts within the international banking system and spur monetary authorities to reactivate daily operations to supply the market with dollars, according to Credit Suisse Group AG strategist Zoltan Pozsar. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon

  • Toyota to Shut Down all Japan Plants Tuesday

    The car maker said it wasn’t clear how long the factories, which represent roughly a third of its annual production, would remain closed after one of its suppliers had an issue with its computer system.

  • China EV Maker Nio to List in Hong Kong; Won’t Raise Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-car maker Nio Inc. will start trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange next week, choosing a path to listing that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising any money.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaSWIFT Russian Ban Could

  • Corporate America condemns Russia — what that means for stock market: Morning Brief

    Multinational corporations stake out positions on what the tense situation between Russia and the West will mean to markets. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, February 28, 2022.

  • Viatris to contribute its biosimilars portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 billion, shares jump 4% premarket

    Viatris Inc. , the company formed by the merger of Mylan and Pfizer Inc. unit Upjohn in 2020, said Monday it has reached an agreement to combine its biosimilars portfolio with Biocon Biologics Ltd. for up to $3.335 billion. The company said the move is the first in a planned series of asset sales that could generate pretax proceeds of up to $6 billion by the end of 2023, as it moves to reshape its business. Under the terms of the deal, Viatris will receive $2 billion in cash upfront, and $1 bill

  • Roth IRA Contributions with No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • Russia, Ukraine Officials Meet as Ruble Sinks: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- A Ukrainian delegation led by the defense minister began talks with Russian officials on the fifth day of an invasion that triggered a wave of sanctions against Moscow and sent Russian markets into a tailspin. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine Plea

  • Arbutus files patent infringement lawsuit against Moderna

    The lawsuit comes after a federal appeals court in December rejected Moderna's challenge to patents belonging to Arbutus Biopharma that were licensed to Genevant Sciences Inc. The court let stand an administrative panel's findings that Arbutus' patents - which may cover technology used in the vaccines - were valid, as the science involved was not previously known. Moderna did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • War, Inflation, Rising Interest Rates: 6 Stocks for Tumultuous Times

    Turmoil has created bargains in multiple sectors of the market. For investors spooked by global upheaval, try these companies.

  • Foot Locker's (NYSE:FL) Decline Looks Fundamentally Exaggerated

    It is rare for companies to experience a double-digit decline in a day, but when they happen, the investors certainly take notice. Among such examples is Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), which declined 30% on the latest news, spooking the market with the latest guidance.

  • The 1 FAANG Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist for the First Half of 2022 (and Beyond)

    Amid the turmoil in the markets, here is perhaps the best risk-reward choice among FAANG stocks today. Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is a FAANG stock one can buy today with confidence. Thanks to the technology sell-off, Alphabet is down about 13% from its recent all-time highs, in spite of a blowout recent earnings report.

  • Shell faces pressure over Gazprom after rival BP pulls plug on $25bn Russia assets

    ENERGY giant BP’s move to sever links with Kremlin-controlled Rosneft has piled pressure on other oil majors to follow suit, with FTSE 100 rival Shell facing calls to dump its Russian assets. BP’s share price plunged by 7.5% today, despite a surge in Brent Crude and natural gas prices, as investors were taken by surprise at its decision to abandon a 20% holding in the state-run oil company, ending a lucrative 30-year association with Russia. Rosneft accounted for almost a fifth of BP’s $12.8 billion profits in 2021.