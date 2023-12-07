Target wants to open store in Flemington

RARITAN TOWNSHIP – It's too late for this year's holiday shopping, but Target wants to come to the Flemington Marketplace on Route 202.

The proposed Target would move into the 75,230-square-foot space formerly occupied by Burlington, which has moved a mile away to the space formerly occupied by Bed Bath & Beyond on Route 202-31.

The proposed Target would include a CVS Pharmacy and a Starbucks.

The township Zoning Board of Adjustment is scheduled to hear on Dec. 21 the application by REEP-RTL, the owner of the shopping center, for construction to make the space available for Target.

The project requires a use variance because Target would be considered a conditional use in the zone.

Variances will also be sought for signage and number of parking spaces.

The shopping center is managed by Levin Management of North Plainfield.

The Target would be close to Kohl's, one of the anchors, in the 239,000-square-foot shopping center that has 1.7 million annual visits. according to Levin's brochure on the property.

The shopping center also has Aldi, Michaels, Panera Bread, Poke Cafe, Hallmark, Verizon and Chili's.

The nearest Targets to Flemington are in Bridgewater, Phillipsburg and Watchung.

Target, based in Minneapolis, has 2,000 stores in all 50 states. There are 49 in New Jersey.

No date has been set for the grand opening.

