Targeted Bioscience Launches Innovative Solutions for Biotech Industry

·2 min read

Company Offers Targeted Spatial Profiling and Precision Medicine Solutions to Help Clients Achieve Their Goals Faster and More Effectively

JUPITER, Fla., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Targeted Bioscience, a leading biotechnology tools provider of innovative solutions, has quickly become known for its cutting-edge technologies and dedication to helping customers push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of biotechnology. The company, founded in 2019, offers targeted spatial profiling and precision medicine solutions tailored to the unique needs of each researcher and clinician, helping them achieve their goals faster and more effectively. Targeted Bioscience's spatial profiling portfolio enables users to identify, select and profile the complex tissue microenvironment to uncover unique biomarkers.

The innovations developed by Targeted Bioscience will benefit science and accelerate translational and clinical research to advance precision medicine. We provided targeted spatial profiling multi–omics solutions to drive meaningful insights into health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Additionally, the advanced algorithms and data analysis techniques offered by Targeted Bioscience can help scientists and researchers better understand complex biological processes. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and plant and animal research laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. The team at Targeted Bioscience brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table and is committed to delivering the best possible solutions to its clients.

"At Targeted Bioscience, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the world of biotechnology. Our team of experts is committed to delivering the best possible solutions to our clients, helping them to achieve their goals faster and more effectively. We are excited to be at the forefront of this rapidly-evolving industry, and we are committed to driving the industry forward." – Alan Carpino CEO, Targeted Bioscience

In addition to its core technology offerings, Targeted Bioscience provides support services, including training, technical support, and consulting. This allows the company to offer a complete end-to-end solution to its clients, from the initial consultation all the way through to implementation and ongoing support.

At Targeted Bioscience, the team is passionate about helping its clients succeed. The company believes that biotechnology has the power to change the world and is dedicated to supporting the industry in any way it can. Whether a client is a small startup or a large multinational corporation, Targeted Bioscience is here to help them achieve their goals and drive the industry forward.

About Targeted Bioscience, Inc.

Targeted Bioscience is a leading provider of innovative solutions for the biotech industry. The company offers targeted solutions tailored to each client's unique needs, helping them achieve their goals faster and more effectively. Interested parties are invited to learn more about Targeted Bioscience and its offerings by visiting the company's website at www.targetedbioscience.com. There, they can find out more about the team, the technology, and the support services offered by the company. Thank you for considering Targeted Bioscience for your biotechnology needs.

Media Contact
Targeted Bioscience, Inc.
Liza B. Gonzalez
Marketing Director
350790@email4pr.com
(561) 309-8189
United States

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/targeted-bioscience-launches-innovative-solutions-for-biotech-industry-301705371.html

SOURCE Targeted Bioscience, Inc.

