Targeted recovery support for Canadian arts, culture and heritage organizations to help welcome back audiences and boost revenues

The Government of Canada continues to support the viability of arts, culture and heritage organizations as the sector recovers.

GATINEAU, QC, June 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Our arts, culture and heritage sectors have been some of the hardest hit throughout the pandemic, especially organizations that depend on in-person attendance. As tourism begins to recover and visitors gradually return to our theatres, museums and galleries, we continue to be there to help organizations that have been most affected by the impacts of COVID-19.

Today, the Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez announced details of the Canada Arts and Culture Recovery Program (CACRP), which will provide targeted support for cultural organizations that still face significant financial challenges in the third year of the pandemic.

As announced in Budget 2022, the Government of Canada is investing $50 million to support Canadian arts, culture and heritage organizations that have experienced revenue losses due to public health restrictions and capacity limits and the ongoing hesitancy of audiences to return. This funding will reinforce the two-year, $300-million Recovery Fund for the Arts, Culture, Heritage and Sport Sectors and the $200-million Reopening Fund from Budget 2021.

This recovery fund will help organizations ease the financial risks of organizing activities in an unpredictable operating environment. CACRP will help offset declines in a broad range of self-generated income.

This funding will be delivered over the coming weeks and months through the following Canadian Heritage existing programs and portfolio Crown corporations:

Canada Arts Presentation Fund

Museums Assistance Program

Canada Music Fund

Canada Council for the Arts

Telefilm Canada

The attached backgrounder provides details for each CACRP funding component.

Quotes

"Canada's cultural sector has shown incredible resilience in the face of COVID-19. We can't wait for arts organizations and workers to stage more performances and events, welcome back audiences and rebuild revenues. Our arts, culture and heritage organizations contribute to our economy in important ways, especially in drawing tourists and creating jobs in communities big and small throughout the country. We will always be there to support the arts."

—Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"As we continue to work towards a rebuilding and strengthening of the arts sector in Canada, I welcome the additional support that the Canada Arts and Culture Recovery Program will enable. The $9.2 million allotted to the Canada Council will be administered in alignment with our commitment to establishing a more sustainable, inclusive and vibrant arts and culture workforce in Canada. While working with, and in support of arts organizations, we are keeping artists at the center of our thinking."

—Simon Brault, Director, and Chief Executive Officer of the Canada Council for the Arts

"As the effects of COVID-19 continue to be felt, Telefilm Canada will continue to be there for Canadian film exhibitors and distributors. During this recovery period, while Canadians safely return to their local movie theatres and film festivals, this additional targeted support from the Government of Canada is both essential and greatly appreciated."

—Christa Dickenson, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Telefilm Canada

Quick Facts

The 2020 Fall Economic Statement committed to supporting Canadian arts and live events workers in response to COVID-19 and provided $181.5 million to help provide work opportunities for Canadian artists and cultural workers and stabilize the overall environment.

Budget 2021 provided $500 million over two years to support the reopening and recovery of Canada's arts, culture, heritage and sports sectors. This included funding to support Canadian festivals, outdoor theatres and local museums in delivering in-person experiences and events to draw visitors to our communities and encourage the safe return of audiences.

The 2021 Economic and Fiscal Update outlined $60 million in 2022-2023 to create the Canada Performing Arts Workers Resilience Fund. This temporary program supports Canadian performing artists and behind-the-scenes workers who were financially affected by public health restrictions and closures.

Budget 2022 also committed $12.1 million for the National Arts Centre to support the creation, co-production, presentation, promotion and touring of productions with Canadian commercial and not-for-profit performing arts companies.

Backgrounder

Backgrounder: Targeted recovery support for Canadian arts, culture and heritage organizations as they welcome back audiences and rebuild revenues.

The Government of Canada has announced details of the Canada Arts and Culture Recovery Program (CACRP), which will provide $50 million in 2022-23 to help Canadian arts, cultural and heritage organizations who are experiencing reduced revenues while dealing with capacity reductions and audiences hesitant to return to in-person activities, due to COVID-19.

This temporary support will be delivered through existing Canadian Heritage, Canada Council for the Arts and Telefilm Canada programs.

This investment will respond to the needs of organizations that own or operate venues, museums and heritage sites. It will also help organizations that self-present or self-produce as well as distribution organizations that are dependent on revenue from in-person attendance.

Eligible recipients will include professional arts presentation venues, non-profit museums and heritage organizations, Canadian-owned live music venues, concert promoters and concert producers supporting the career development of Canadian artists, Canadian-controlled cinema operators/exhibitors, Canadian film distributors as well as arts organizations involved in creation, production and presentation, including non-profit and for-profit professional live performing arts organizations.

Participating CACRP delivery partners will implement a targeted approach. Applicants will be able to receive CACRP funding from one of the participating delivery programs. Please consult the webpages of the individual CACRP delivery partners for more information.

Implementation details will be made available online through the following CACRP funding delivery programs and Crown corporation webpages.

CACRP funding delivery program / Crown corporation Funding budget and program details



Museum Assistance Program $13.6 million in 2022-23 to support ongoing operating costs for heritage organizations to allow them to continue to care for their heritage collections, as they seek to recover from pandemic-related losses. Rollout timeline: The launch of this funding component is scheduled for June 27, 2022. Canada Music Fund $14 million in 2022-23 to support specific Canadian-owned music venues, concert promoters and concert producers facing continued pandemic-related financial challenges. It is focused on ensuring Canadian artists continue to have access to stages, and the live sector infrastructure needed to build and grow their careers beyond the pandemic. The CMF's third party administrators, FACTOR and Musicaction, will deliver the funding to the Anglophone and Francophone music markets respectively under an initiative called 2022-23 Continuation of Emergency Support to Canadian-Owned Music Venues, Concert Promoters and Producers. Rollout timeline: The launch of this funding initiative is scheduled for late June 2022. Canada Council for the Arts The Canada Council will receive $9.2 million in 2022-23, to support underserved and marginalized core-funded organizations that have had their artistic creations, rehearsals, productions or presentations affected by public health measures. To be eligible, arts organizations must prove they are honouring their financial commitments to pay fees and salaries for artists, technicians and cultural workers, which will ensure the funds flow into the hands of artists and other workers. Rollout timeline: The launch of this funding component is expected for summer 2022. Canada Arts Presentation Fund The fund will provide $4 million in 2022-23 to existing program recipients that own or operate indoor facilities as a presentation venues, whether purpose-built or adapted, as well as other non-profit organizations that can demonstrate they regularly provide indoor presentation venues, whether purpose-built or adapted, for the live performing arts. Rollout timeline: The launch of this funding component is scheduled for early September 2022. Telefilm Canada Telefilm will receive $9.2 million in 2022-23 to provide financial support to two core client groups—cinema exhibitors and film distributors—whose business operations were affected by public health measures requiring complete closure or reduced capacity, which affected their financial capacity. Rollout timeline: The launch of this funding component is expected in early fall 2022.

Organizations can contact one of the CACRP funding delivery programs above for more information about this recovery support funding.

