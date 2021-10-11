U.S. markets open in 4 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,369.50
    -12.75 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,560.00
    -66.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,747.75
    -60.50 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,220.50
    -8.60 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.30
    +1.95 (+2.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.90
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    -0.11 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1577
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.27
    +0.73 (+3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3647
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.8750
    +0.6600 (+0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,452.32
    +761.69 (+1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,347.64
    +42.04 (+3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.16
    +3.61 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,498.20
    +449.26 (+1.60%)
     

Targeted Therapeutics Market

ReportLinker
·4 min read

Report Scope: The scope of this study entails the worldwide market for targeted therapeutics. The report covers the entire market for targeted therapeutics, which incorporates two main types, small molecules and monoclonal antibodies.

New York, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Targeted Therapeutics Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06173683/?utm_source=GNW


Based on application, targeted therapeutics is divided into lung cancer, breast cancer, blood cancer, colorectal cancer and others.

By geography, the market has been divided into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. Detailed analyses of major countries: the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India are covered. For market estimates, data has been provided for the year 2020 as the base year, with forecasts for 2021-2026. Estimated values are based on drug manufacturer total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Report Includes:
- 24 data tables and 29 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for targeted therapeutics within the biopharmaceuticals sector
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation of current market size and market forecast for targeted therapeutics, technological advancements, and corresponding market share analysis by type, application and geographic region
- Detailed description of the target-specific functionality, advantages of target therapeutics, their production and processes, and discussion on their ability to provide therapeutic treatments for various chronic diseases
- Coverage of disease and economic burden of cancer, types of cancer therapy and insights into cancer treatment strategy timeline
- Insight into global R&D activities related to oncology drugs, industry structure, product launches, clinical trials, and regulatory scenario affecting the future marketplace
- Competitive landscape and pipeline analysis of the key companies operating in the global market, their company share analysis, and relevant oncology drug licensing deals and M&A deals
- Company profiles of major industry players, including Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer, Novartis, Merck & Co., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Summary:
Cancer was the leading cause of death in 2020, accounting for 10 million deaths, globally.This disease includes multi gene mutations that produce altered proteins controlling the signaling pathway of cells.

Usually, proteins encoded by these genes control cell growth, apoptosis, DNA repair, division and checkpoint, creating cancerous cells. But changes in these genes produce altered proteins that enable cancer.

Targeted therapeutics is an emerging and promising approach for oncology treatment, targeting the proteins that stimulate the growth of cancer cells. Small molecules offer more advantages than monoclonal antibodies, targeting molecules inside the cells (along with surface receptors) to modulate protein function.
The dynamic field of cancer R&D offers specialization in targeted therapies, which play a crucial role as mediators in cancer and other diseases, modulating diverse cellular activities.

The market for targeted therapeutics has increasing demand. As the field of targeted therapy matures, market leaders must use technologies and methods for novel targets and therapeutic approaches.

Market Size and Evolution

The global targeted therapeutics market was valued at around REDACTED in 2020 and is expected to reach REDACTED by 2026.

The United States led the market for targeted therapeutics with around REDACTED in sales in 2020. The U.S. market for targeted therapeutics is expected to increase at a CAGR of REDACTED from 2021-2026. The Asia-Pacific region generated nearly REDACTED in sales in 2020 and is expected to grow with the second highest CAGR REDACTED during the forecast period. The Rest of the World market segment revenue in 2020 was REDACTED and will grow slowly in the coming years. The European market for targeted therapeutics was worth REDACTED in 2020 and will reach REDACTED in 2026. It is forecast to increase at a CAGR of REDACTED through 2026.

Emerging markets, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, have shown growth potential in recent years.Rising affluence in these countries brings change in lifestyles, resulting in increased incidence of cancer.

Developing countries in Africa and elsewhere are still battling some of the highest proportions of immune-mediated diseases. The need for affordable and innovative medicines drives growth in the targeted therapeutics market in the low- and middle-income developing countries.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06173683/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Beyond Evergrande, China’s Property Market Faces a $5 Trillion Reckoning

    Developers have run up huge debts. Now sales are down, Beijing is imposing borrowing curbs, buyers are balking at prices, and even demographics are looking dimmer. The government is trying to address the situation without damaging the economy.

  • Lenovo stock drops 17% after withdrawing Shanghai listing application

    Lenovo Group Ltd saw its stock fall more than 17% on Monday, its biggest intraday decline in over a decade, after the Chinese technology giant withdrew its application for a 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) share listing in Shanghai. The world's biggest personal computer maker on Friday said it would withdraw its application, days after it had been accepted by Shanghai's STAR Market. On Sunday, Lenovo said it had done so because of the possibility of the validity of financial information in its prospectus lapsing during the application's vetting.

  • Oil Surges Past $80 With Global Power Crisis Set to Boost Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged past $80 a barrel as the global power crunch rattled a market in which OPEC+ has only been restoring output at a modest pace. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a S

  • China Coal Futures Surge to Record as Flood Swamps Mine Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Heavy rains and flooding expanded mine shutdowns in China’s biggest coal-producing region, sending prices to a record and hindering efforts by Beijing to boost energy supplies for winter.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt Mounta

  • Vaxart May Be a COVID Vaccine Game Changer -- but Is It Too Late?

    Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) soared to stardom when its shares advanced 1,500% last year. The biotech company is developing a coronavirus-vaccine candidate in pill form. With 56% of Americans fully vaccinated, though, your question now may: Will Vaxart be too late to carve out market share?

  • Regeneron Could Have a Big Catalyst Coming in 2022

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) and Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) announced last month that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had accepted their jointly developed cancer drug, Libtayo, for priority review as a treatment for patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer whose disease continued to worsen during or after chemotherapy treatment. The agency is planning to deliver its decision on Libtayo's fourth cancer indication by Jan. 30.

  • The future of China's work culture

    In a late-August ruling, China’s supreme court declared one of the country’s most infamous work practices illegal. Indeed, while the August 26 Supreme Court decision and issuance of guidelines from the Ministry of Human Resources will impact tech firms and their well-educated, well-compensated employees, the case itself dealt with a worker much farther down the digital economy hierarchy: a logistics worker making a salary of 8,000RMB (roughly $1,240) per month, which is just slightly below the average of the country’s 37 largest cities. China’s regulators appear to be sending a message to employers and employees alike that the rules that define their relationship must change.

  • Shiba Inu – Daily Tech Analysis – October 10th, 2021

    After a bearish Saturday, Shiba Inu would need to move back through to $0.000028 levels to support a bullish day ahead.

  • US wages are going up, and those who don’t adapt to the new reality will fail

    Labor is in short supply, so it’s more expensive. It’s simple economics and hankering for pre-pandemic times won’t help Hiring now: a jobs fair in Los Angeles, California, this week. Photograph: Étienne Laurent/EPA There is a significant shortage of labor across the United States. Yes, federal unemployment Covid payments ran out after Labor Day. But still, many workers are reluctant to return to work, wary of their health and safety as the Delta variant continues to rage. Many are looking to swi

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Unexpected Demand from Fuel Switching Put $100 Crude on Radar

    The event that could eventually send prices to $100 per barrel is that some industries have begun switching fuel from high priced gas to oil.

  • Fauci Says No Covid Victory Yet; U.K. Needs Pilots: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtAnthony Fauci said infections in the U.S. remain too high for a return to normal. “We have to just be careful that we don’

  • Honeywell raises outlook for business jet deliveries as demand rebounds

    The U.S. industrial conglomerate forecast up to 7,400 new business jet deliveries worth $238 billion from 2022 to 2031, up 1% from the same 10-year forecast a year ago. Wealthy travelers wanting to fly with fewer people during the pandemic has put pressure on the availability of new corporate aircraft and led to a shortage of pre-owned business jets. "The increased demand for used jets is estimated at more than 6,500 units over the next five years, putting pressure on an already record low inventory and driving additional demand for new jets," said Heath Patrick, president of Americas aftermarket for Honeywell Aerospace.

  • Mukesh Ambani joins Musk, Bezos, and Buffett in club of world’s richest

    He's the richest person in Asia and has joined Musk, Bezos, Buffett, and 7 others in the 12-figure club.

  • Better Bet on COVID Pills: Merck or Pfizer?

    Until now, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has reigned in the coronavirus space. The big pharma company is the leading seller of coronavirus vaccines and expects its vaccine to generate more than $33 billion in revenue this year. At the same time, Pfizer is testing a coronavirus treatment candidate -- a pill -- in phase 3 trials.

  • COVID-Infected Allen West Goes on Unhinged Anti-Vax Rant—From Hospital

    DOMINICK REUTERRight-wing firebrand Allen West on Sunday followed up the previous day’s news that he contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalized with an off-the-rails Twitter rant against vaccination.The former congressman, who is not vaccinated, wrote that he and his wife Angela received monoclonal antibody treatments at an emergency room in Dallas on Saturday. “The results were immediate,” he claimed before noting that his wife, who is vaccinated, was allowed to go home while he stayed at the hos

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy in October

    Three Motley Fool contributors offered their best stock picks that can safely grow your money over the long term. Here's why they chose Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). John Ballard (Walt Disney): Disney has entertained generations of fans for nearly a century and will still be entertaining people decades from now.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    E-commerce is gaining market share, and both of these companies should benefit from this massive trend.

  • Why India is on the brink of an unprecedented power crisis

    More than half of India's 135 coal-fired power plants are running on fumes - as coal stocks run low.

  • Fifth of critically ill Covid patients are unvaccinated pregnant women

    A fifth of all critically ill Covid patients are unvaccinated pregnant women, new data reveal, with health bosses urging them to get their jabs.

  • Walmart Is Pulling This One Food From All of Its Stores Immediately, FDA Says

    About 42 percent of Americans visit Walmart in person or online at least once a week, many of whom are buying groceries, the retailer reports. And if you're one of them, and you've already done your shopping at Walmart this week, there's a new recall announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that you need to know about. One food product that was distributed nationally to Walmart stores and sold via its website is being recalled because of its levels of arsenic. To find out if you