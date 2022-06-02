U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,181.25
    +6.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,267.00
    +44.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,915.00
    +21.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,898.90
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.17
    +0.30 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.00
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    +0.12 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0752
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    -0.0180 (-0.61%)
     

  • Vix

    24.72
    -0.97 (-3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2575
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9610
    +0.0910 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,408.02
    +688.97 (+2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    660.55
    +13.92 (+2.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,413.88
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Targeted Victory Acquires TMA Direct to Expand Political Division With Scaled Digital Marketing Services

·2 min read

ARLINGTON, Va., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Targeted Victory, a digital-first agency built for the mobile age, has acquired TMA Direct, a direct response firm in the political data and marketing arena, to expand its political division's capability to build national coalitions of grassroots advocates. Together, they will raise over $1.5 billion for campaigns and causes this cycle.

Targeted Victory, a digital-first agency built for the mobile age, acquired direct response marketing leader TMA Direct.

The combined entity will provide marketing expertise and infrastructure, as well as integrated data and technology offerings to modernize how political campaigns are funded and managed.

"Voters are more in tune with what's happening in the political sphere than ever before, but their involvement doesn't just stop and start at the ballot," said Zac Moffatt, CEO, Targeted Victory. "They're motivated by grassroots advocacy and increasingly embracing the role of digital services in their engagement. This acquisition will support our clients' efforts to meet the demands of the modern, digitally forward voter."

TMA Direct CEO Mike Murray will assume the role of Political Chairman at Targeted Victory, where he will play a key leadership role in the expansion of its political division.

"With voters turning out in record numbers, campaigns today demand best-in-class marketing solutions that are powered by data and technology," said Mike Murray, CEO, TMA Direct. "We're excited to build on Targeted Victory's unparalleled success as the industry-leading digital marketing agency on the right to deliver a critical competitive edge for clients."

About Targeted Victory
Targeted Victory is a digital first agency built for the mobile age. Built by digital marketers, we have spent the past seven election cycles honing tactics and leveraging award-winning expertise to build the leading digital marketing and advertising agency on the right. We focus on winning and moving at the speed of politics to provide outstanding, senior-level service intended to scale with our clients.

We have raised our clients more than $1.5 billion in online fundraising, managed over $330 million in digital advertising, delivered over 13 billion emails and 3 billion texts and produce over 10,000 unique creatives each month.

Targeted Victory is the proud recipient of the 2022 Reed Award for Best Employer, 2021 Campaign Tech Award for Best Employer, 2021 Reed Award for Best Employer: Work-From-Home Transition, and 2015 Washington Post Best Place to Work. www.targetedvictory.com

About TMA
TMA is a direct response marketing leader in big data innovation. We combine unparalleled marketing expertise with technology that connects our clients to customers utilizing both traditional and cutting-edge media channels. We build customized data solutions that achieve organizational goals. www.tmadirect.com

Press Contact:
Matt Gorman
mgorman@targetedvictory.com

Targeted Victory
Targeted Victory

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/targeted-victory-acquires-tma-direct-to-expand-political-division-with-scaled-digital-marketing-services-301560681.html

SOURCE Targeted Victory

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk’s remote-work policy at Tesla exposes one of the company’s biggest problems

    Elon Musk is calling Tesla executives back to the office—and using factory workers’ demanding schedules to justify his orders. The Tesla CEO sent out an email on May 31 entitled “Remote work is no longer acceptble (sic)” arguing for the company to succeed, executives needed to be back in Tesla’s main offices. “Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla,” the electric-vehicle magnate wrote in the internal email reported by Bloomberg.

  • 'Nein danke': Musk's office ultimatum faces pushback in Germany

    Elon Musk’s demand that Tesla staff stop "phoning it in" and get back to the office got short shrift from Germany’s largest trade union on Thursday. The Tesla chief executive waded into the future of work debate by telling staff at the electric carmaker that they must return to the office for at least 40 hours a week or leave the company, according to an email seen by Reuters. The IG Metall union in Berlin-Brandenburg-Sachsen, where Tesla's plant is located, said it would support any employee who opposed Musk’s ultimatum.

  • Elon Musk tells workers to return to the office or quit. The gloves are off: ‘Tesla is kick-starting its own local Great Resignation’

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon recently clarified his stance on remote work after employees proved resistant to returning to the office full time.

  • I want my 401(k) and IRA to go to my spouse when I die — should I name them or my trust as beneficiary?

    Then they can convert the retirement plans to their own IRA and take withdrawals on their own schedule. Trusts are also used in estate tax planning. If you live in one of those states, a trust may protect this amount from being taxed upon the death of the survivor of yourself and your spouse.

  • GM to cut prices on EV Chevrolet Bolt up to 18 percent

    GM is cutting prices on the Bolt by around $6,000 and by as much as 18% for the lowest-price version, which will start at $26,595, down from $32,495. "This change reflects our ongoing desire to make sure Bolt EV/EUV are competitive in the marketplace," GM said in a statement, adding "affordability has always been a priority for these vehicles." GM said it plans to build more Bolt EVs and EUVs this year than in any other year since it launched in 2016.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Growth Opportunities Energy Transfer Investors Won't Want to Overlook

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a lot of growth coming down the pipeline to expand its existing operations. The master limited partnership (MLP) has several pipeline projects under way and in development, along with building new processing and export capacity. Two that investors might have missed are its potential expansion into Panama and the emerging carbon capture and storage (CCS) market.

  • How Russia Has Remained One Step Ahead Of Western Sanctions

    The West has piled on massive sanctions on Russia to chip away at Moscow’s war chest, but Putin has managed to stay one step ahead

  • Oil ends higher as OPEC+ boosts output, U.S. crude inventories tumble

    Oil futures end higher after OPEC+ agreed to boost output by larger increments in July and August, while U.S. inventories showed a much larger-than-expected drop.

  • Ford Wants to Rattle Rivals

    Ford unveils big plans as it looks to transform 'for the next era of American manufacturing.'

  • Top Copper Stocks for Q3 2022

    The copper industry is comprised of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, development, and production of copper, one of the most widely used metals. Copper demand is closely tied to economic cycles as it's used for a broad range of applications, including construction, electronics, industrial machinery, transportation, power generation, and transmission.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk issues ultimatum to remote workers

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to detail Tesla CEO Elon Musk's demand that the company's workers and executives should be expected to return to the office.

  • Ford adds 6,200 new US jobs to boost EV, gas-powered car production

    Ford says it will invest $3.7 billion and add more than 6,200 new UAW (United Auto Worker) jobs in factories in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri, and the automaker will convert close to 3,000 temporary workers to full-time status, as well as provide healthcare benefits to all hourly employees when they start working with Ford.

  • 3 Growth Stocks I'm Ready to Buy If the Market Crashes in June

    After thriving for more than a decade in a near-zero interest rate environment, growth stocks are getting hammered now that the Federal Reserve has signaled multiple rate hikes in 2022. Shares of businesses in a high growth phase have been sinking because nobody knows how severely to discount their future cash flows yet. Interest rate uncertainty is enough to batter growth stocks on its own, but this isn't the only weight on the minds of investors right now.

  • Ford to invest $1.5B in Sheffield Village plant to assemble new electric vehicle

    The automaker is aiming at producing 2 million electric vehicles a year globally by the end of 2026.

  • Gas prices: 7 U.S. states top $5 per gallon as inflation bites

    Seven states are now at an average of $5 or higher per gallon, with Illinois becoming the latest to join California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, and Alaska.

  • Amazon lost a bid to kill a California lawsuit over work-from-home expenses

    The class-action suit, filed by an employee who worked out of the e-commerce giant's office in Santa Cruz, relates to remote work expenses incurred during the Covid pandemic.

  • A Pension Fund That Lost Billions in Allianz Funds' Collapse Is Now Pointing Fingers

    (Bloomberg) -- No one seemed to buy the sales pitch coming out of Allianz Global Investors US more than Jamey Sharpe. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio ShrinkStocks Decline as Data Show a Still-Hot Economy: Markets WrapOver the years, Sha

  • FedEx explores distribution center in Manassas as sign of booming e-commerce, last-mile market

    FedEx Ground (NYSE: FDX) is considering leasing space for a distribution center in northern-central Prince William County as the pandemic continues to fuel online retail, spurring a broader expansion for the company in the region. The shipping titan is “in discussions for the potential leasing of a package distribution center in Manassas,” spokesperson Allie Addoms confirmed to the Washington Business Journal, declining to comment on specifics "until all aspects have been finalized." Its deal may be tied to a 28-acre vacant parcel located at 10920 Balls Ford Road in Manassas, next to the Sudley Road ramp for Interstate 66, according to a May 31 entry in Construction Journal, a proprietary contracts database.

  • Google’s Owner Paid $296,000 to a Typical Worker. Here’s What Other Firms Pay

    Nearly 150 companies in the S&P 500 said their median employee earned more than $100,000, and 44 companies reported a salary below $30,000.

  • Penn Foster names new CEO; Former chief takes C-level role at Starbucks

    Penn Foster Inc., a provider of online workforce training classes with presence in greater Boston, has named Misty Frost as CEO. She's taking the reins from Frank Britt, 56, who led Penn Foster for a decade.