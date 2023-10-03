Target's 2023 top toy list with Disney and FAO Schwarz exclusives; many toys under $25

Target is teaming up with Disney and FAO Schwarz for a holiday toy lineup with a wish list of exclusive products, most of which are under $25 and several under $8.

The retailer announced its Bullseye’s Top Toys list for the holidays on Tuesday, with nearly half of the 58 toys and games available only at Target. Among the exclusives: a Disney100 Retro Reimagined Disney Princess Ariel fashion doll ($29.99), Marvel Avengers 60th Multipack (with Thor, Iron Man Hulk, Captain America and Black Panther action figures; $24.99), and a Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie Liberty & Junior Patrollers vehicle playset ($24.99).

Beyond its top toys list, Target also has thousands of additional toys under $25 "to ensure we really have toys that work for all budgets," Jill Sando, Target's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, told USA TODAY. "We know that value and affordability is so front and top of mind for our guests right now, that that is priority number one."

Target's Top Toys 2023

Target, the nation's sixth largest retailer in sales, is also giving customers the chance to shop at its new 360-degree online store, a virtual shop with Barbie, Play-Doh and other products.

Check out some of the offerings on Target's Bullseye’s Top Toys holiday toy list.

Disney100 Retro Reimagined Collection

As part of Disney’s 100th anniversary — Walt and Roy Disney founded the studio in 1923 — Target has a lineup of exclusive, limited-time retro Disney toys, clothing and decor items such as Mickey Mouse and Marvel-themed Christmas stockings and other products, more than half priced under $25 (coming to stores and Target.com on Nov. 5, with select items available for preorder now).

Toys include (those with an asterisk are exclusive to Target):

Disney Holiday Belle Doll

Disney Princess Ariel Fashion Doll*

Pixar Buzz Lightyear and Woody Celebration 2-Pack

Funko Pop! Mickey Mouse*

Funko Pop! Boba Fett*

Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures Tenoo Jedi Temple Playset

Spidey and his Amazing Friends Figure Collection 7 Pack*

Spidey and his Amazing Friends Amazing Metals Track Set

Star Wars Mandalorian Lightsaber Forge Masterworks Set

4D Build – Star Wars R2-D2 Model Kit Puzzle

The Disney100 Retro Reimagined Disney Princess Ariel fashion doll is among the offerings on Target's Bullseye’s Top Toys holiday toy list.

Target toys: FAO Schwarz, Paw Patrol and Hot Wheels

This is the second year of a partnership between FAO Schwarz and Target, which co-designed nearly 140 items with the toy brand. The toys include:

FAO Schwarz Pottery Wheel All-In-One Studio*

FAO Schwarz Ultimate Makeup Kit*

FAO Schwarz Ultimate Dollhouse*

FAO Schwarz Giant 69” Dance-On Piano Mat

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie Liberty & Junior Patrollers Vehicle Playset*

Tonies Paw Patrol Toniebox Bundles – Liberty and Skye*

PAW Patrol Movie Marine Headquarters Playset

Hot Wheels Transforming City T-Rex Ultimate Hauler

Hot Wheels City Ultimate Garage Playset

The FAO Schwarz Pottery Wheel All-In-One Studio is among the offerings on Target's Bullseye’s Top Toys holiday toy list.

Target toys: Barbie, LEGO and Pokémon

Barbie Dreamhouse

LEGO DREAMZzz Mrs. Castillo’s Turtle Van 2-in-1 Building Set

LEGO Ideas Viking Village*

LEGO Friends Autumn's Horse Stable Building Set

LEGO Speed Champions 2 Fast 2 Furious Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) Building Set

Pokémon Pikachu 14" Squishmallows Holiday Plush*

MEGA Construx Pokémon Motion Charizard

The LEGO Ideas Viking Village is among the offerings on Target's Bullseye’s Top Toys holiday toy list.

Target's top toys: Transformers, Play-doh, games and more

Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Smash Changers Scourge Action Figure*

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Ultimate Ice Cream Toy Truck Playset

Nerf Elite 2.0 Double Punch

Jetson Pixel Hoverboard*

Power Pony Princess rideable pony*

Game of Life: Target Edition – Exclusive

Twister Air

Target Bullseye Plush Dog*

Target Toy Shopping Cart*

Target Toy Cash Register with accessories*

Melissa & Doug Wooden Vending Machine*

Melissa & Doug Disney Mini Snack Cart*

The Power Pony Princess tis among the offerings on Target's Bullseye’s Top Toys holiday toy list.

