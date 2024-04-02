Target's car seat trade-in event kicks off April 14. Here's what to know.

The Target car seat trade in event gives a place to donate seats they may have outgrown.

Target's annual car seat trade-in event is nearly here, and parents are counting down the days.

The event will run from April 14 to April 27 this year, Target has announced.

Those who trade-in an old car seat will be given a 20% coupon to put towards a new seat, stroller, travel system or home gear like play yards, highchairs, swings, rockers, bouncers and so much more, according to the retailer.

Target will accept all types of car seats, including infant car seats, convertible car seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats, as well as car seats that are expired or damaged.

Since its launch 2016, Target has recycled over 2.6 million car seats amounting to 39 million pounds.

Here's how Target's car seat trade-in works

Drop off an old car seat or base at your local Target in the designated box inside the store. You will find it close to the Guest Services desk. Scan the QR code on the drop-off box that will take you to the Target App. You will click "Add to Target Circle Bonus." Find your offer in the Target App where it will remain until it expires. Save money! Your bonus will be applied to your next qualifying purchase and can be redeemed twice. Click the + to save the offer. You can place an order online or scan the barcode at a cash register in-store.

The bonus is valid until May 11, 2024, and can be combined with other item offers. If at any time you need assistance, you can talk to a Team Member at Guest Services.

As for your old chair, it will be recycled by Target’s partners to create new products such as pallets, plastic buckets and construction materials such as steel beams and carpet padding, according to Target.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When is the Target car seat trade-in event? Locations, dates, details