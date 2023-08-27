Target's new fall-themed products include pumpkin ravioli, apple cookies and donuts

Target's fall assortment includes more than 20 new seasonal products, including Honey Pumpkin Goat Cheese Ravioli.

Target will have a new assortment of fall-themed products available in stores and on Target.com starting Sunday, Aug. 27.

Target already had its Favorite Day Pumpkin Spice Whipped Dairy topping available – part of the pumpkin spice product wave hitting stores – but will be adding more than 20 additional seasonal products from Target-only brands Good & Gather and Favorite Day.

"We're building on that viral hit with new Favorite Day products we know our guests will love – like Favorite Day Caramel Apple Bourbon Trail Mix, Favorite Day Apple Pie Filled Cookies, and so much more," the company said in news release.

Some of the other new products include a Good & Gather-branded Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew and Honey Pumpkin Goat Cheese Ravioli, and Favorite Day Pumpkin Spice Dipped Sandwich Cookies.

The new fall products come on the heels of Target adding Starbucks to its curbside delivery feature at 1,700 stores.

The service has been in the works since late 2021, "after guests overwhelmingly requested the feature," according to according to a press release from the company. "Drive Up with Starbucks" will roll out to more than 1,700 Target stores with both a Starbucks and curbside service by early October.

Target's quarterly sales dipped for the first time in six years in the latest quarter, hurt in part by conservative backlash to the company's Pride Month display.

The Favorite Day Caramel Apple Hot Cider Drink Bomb is one of more than 20 new seasonal products coming to Target on Sunday, August 27.

Comparable sales were down 5.4% in the second quarter, pushing Target to lower its full-year sales and profit expectations. Total revenue was down 4.9% from last year to $24.8 billion.

CEO Brian Cornell said shifting consumer interests hurt sales, with shoppers hit hard by inflation and spending more money on experiences.

“Consumers are choosing to increase spending on services like leisure travel, entertainment and food away from home, putting near-term pressure on discretionary products,” Cornell said during an August call with investors.

Contributing: Emily DeLetter and Bailey Schulz, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Target fall 2023 assortment of new products comes to stores August 27