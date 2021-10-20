U.S. markets open in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,511.75
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,339.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,394.75
    -3.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,272.60
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.33
    -0.63 (-0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.00
    +5.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1628
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.74
    -0.57 (-3.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3772
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3500
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,964.15
    +1,664.29 (+2.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,481.66
    +18.30 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,215.74
    -1.79 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Targovax ASA appoints Dr. Erik Digman Wiklund as new CEO

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, today announces the appointment of Dr. Erik Digman Wiklund as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Dr. Wiklund has intimate knowledge of the company and its technology having served as Chief Business Officer (CBO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Targovax since 2017.

Dr. Erik Digman Wiklund said: "I am very excited to be entrusted with the opportunity to lead Targovax into the next stage of development. The ONCOS-102 program has set us up with a unique, clinically validated platform system, and I believe we are in a great position to expand beyond ONCOS-102 to build a pipeline of novel, cutting edge product candidates. I am especially excited to explore the potential for utilizing ONCOS as a delivery tool for novel RNA concepts, where we intend to move into the emerging space of circular RNA that has recently attracted significant interest from both industry and investors. In parallel, we continue planning for the ONCOS-102 platform trial in anti-PD1refractory melanoma, and we are in active discussions with prospective collaboration partners who have complementary therapeutics that may act synergistically with ONCOS-102".

Targovax's current CEO, Øystein Soug, will remain with the company following the appointment of Dr. Wiklund. Mr. Soug will act as a special advisor and also serve as interim CFO providing important strategic and management continuum for the company.

Damian Marron, Chairman of the Board, commented the transition: "Øystein Soug has effectively led the company through an important period executing the phase 1/2 development program of ONCOS-102, and we would like to place on record our profound thanks for Øystein's leadership and contribution to Targovax. Øystein's tenure has culminated in a strong data package for the lead asset ONCOS-102 demonstrating promising clinical efficacy and powerful immune activation in several cancer forms and treatment combinations. We believe that these data confirm the tremendous potential of ONCOS as a versatile delivery vector for targeted anti-cancer payloads, and we wish to pursue this opportunity by expanding our pipeline repertoire. With his deep scientific expertise and intimate knowledge of Targovax and our technology, Erik is the ideal CEO to capture this opportunity and lead the company into the future".

The Board of Directors of Targovax has initiated a search process for a new CFO, a position Øystein Soug will fill in the interim period. Mr. Soug was the CFO of Targovax in 2015-2016, before he was appointed CEO, and has previously held the position as CFO of Algeta ASA.

Øystein Soug commented: "It has been a privilege to lead Targovax through an exciting and rewarding period. I fully support the Board's decision to increase the scientific focus and expand our pipeline to fully exploit the potential in the ONCOS platform, and I am delighted that Erik has accepted to take over as CEO to execute this vision. In my view, Erik, with his blend of deep scientific competence and commercial experience, is the best candidate to lead Targovax into the future."

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Damian Marron, Chairman of the Board
Phone: +44 (0)7402 281573
Email: damian.marron@gmail.com

Erik Digman Wiklund, CEO
Phone: +47 413 33 536
Email: erik.wiklund@targovax.com

Oystein Soug, Special Advisor and interim CFO
Phone: +47 906 56 525
Email: oystein.soug@targovax.com

Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 922 61 624
Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media enquires:

Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47 9300 1773
Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/targovax/r/targovax-asa-appoints-dr--erik-digman-wiklund-as-new-ceo,c3436253

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/targovax-asa-appoints-dr-erik-digman-wiklund-as-new-ceo-301404279.html

SOURCE Targovax

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tilray Stock Climbed More Than 14% Tuesday

    The Canadian cannabis retailer made a big leadership move and saw its stock rise the most in one day since mid-July.

  • ASML edges past analyst estimate for Q3 profit amid chip shortage

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip makers, posted slightly better-than-expected quarterly net income of 1.74 billion euros ($2 billion) on Wednesday, amid strong demand for its products and a global semiconductor shortage. Analysts had forecast a net income of 1.6 billion euros for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, according to Refinitiv data. In the third quarter of 2020, ASML had reported a net income of 1.1 billion euros on revenue of 3.96 billion euros.

  • Cramer Says These Cloud Stocks Are Ready To Rally

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money," Jim Cramer said some of the fast-growing cloud stocks seemed “ready to roar.” Analyzing charts based on technical analysis by Tim Collins, Cramer said ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) and Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) seemed to be “primed for a breakout,” He added that this makes sense because these companies were labor-saving and could continue to work even if other technology companies start feeling the pressure due to accelerating inflation. America’s annual inflation rate edged

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • Tesla Will Probably Beat Earnings Estimates. Why the Stock Might Not Move.

    Tesla will easily beat earnings expectations Wednesday. Tesla, however, doesn’t provide guidance, so investors have to rely on Wall Street estimates to judge whether the company “beat” or “missed.” Tesla delivered a record 241,300 vehicles in the third quarter, up from 201,250 in the second quarter.

  • Netflix rides 'Squid Game' success in earnings

    Santosh Rao, head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners, talks why the streaming giant found success with the South Korean thriller series.

  • Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss top 10 stocks in Goldman Sachs portfolio . If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the firm’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stocks. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is one of the world’s leading investment banking and […]

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

    Shares of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) had fallen roughly 10% as of 11:25 a.m. EDT after the company reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year. The bank has built a payments platform called the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN), which allows two parties on the network to clear transactions instantaneously. This is particularly attractive for institutional traders and cryptocurrency exchanges because cryptocurrencies trade nonstop.

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • United Airlines climbs on earnings

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferré covers the airline as it annouces its Q3 2021 results.

  • Is BlackBerry Stock A Buy? What Fundamentals, Fund Metrics, Chart Say

    Right now, short interest in BlackBerry stock — or total shares sold short on Wall Street — is no longer extreme.

  • Jack Ma’s Terrible Year Ends With Ant Group IPO Stuck in Limbo

    (Bloomberg) -- Days after China snuffed out the biggest initial public offering in history, Ant Group Co. gathered its investment bankers at a Hong Kong convention center overlooking Victoria Harbour. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emission

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.7% through 10:35 a.m. EDT trading Tuesday after the cruise company announced, after close of trading yesterday, that it has closed on a "previously announced incremental first-priority senior secured term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $2.3 billion." Investors are presumably reacting to the reminder that Carnival Corporation carries a lot of debt -- nearly $25 billion more than it has cash on hand -- and now seems to be taking on $2.3 billion more. As Carnival explained yesterday, the entire proceeds of its new loan will be used to redeem a batch of "11.500% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2023."

  • Bitcoin nears all-time high on heels of ETF excitement

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins Yahoo Finance to discuss&nbsp;

  • China’s Economy Is Getting Slammed. The S&P 500 Could Take the Next Hit.

    Stocks of European companies are already suffering, but pain could still be ahead for U.S. multinationals.

  • Grace Period Nears End; Kaisa Under Scrutiny: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group investors remain in the dark about the property developer’s progress in negotiating stake sales to meet its looming debt obligations, as a grace period on some of its dollar notes enters its final days.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBe

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, including one that has fallen nearly 56% since peaking in February.

  • 7 Stocks Paying Super-Size Dividends Are Actually Doing Great

    What's the use of an S&P 500 stock paying a giant dividend — like AT&T — if you're only going to miss out on price gains?