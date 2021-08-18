Targovax ASA: second quarter and first half year 2021 results

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, today announces its second quarter and first half year 2021 results.

Targovax's management will give an online presentation and update on the clinical program to investors, analysts and the press at 10:00 CET today (details below).

FIRST HALF YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Reported class-leading median overall survival in Targovax's ONCOS-102 trial in mesothelioma at the 24-month follow-up

Received Fast-Track designation and scientific advice from the US FDA for ONCOS-102 in PD-1-refractory advanced melanoma

Received Fast-Track designation from the US FDA for ONCOS-102 in malignant pleural mesothelioma

Completed enrollment in the phase 1/2 trial with ONCOS-102 in combination with durvalumab in patients with advanced colorectal cancer with peritoneal metastases

Entered a research collaboration with Papyrus Therapeutics to develop novel ONCOS viruses with receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor functionality

Announced Dr Lone Ottesen's appointment as Chief Development Officer and Dr Sonia Quaratino's election as a new member of the Board

FINANCIALS - KEY FIGURES



Amounts in NOK thousands 2Q 2021 2Q 2020 1H 2021 1H 2020 FY 2020











Total operating revenues

272

590 624 Total operating expenses -24 529 -29 985 -47 539 -59 579 -104 524 Operating profit/loss -24 529 -29 713 -47 539 -58 989 -103 901 Net financial items -1 026 -3 649 -513 -371 -4 503 Income tax 15 71 31 147 277 Net profit/loss -25 539 -33 291 -48 020 -59 214 -108 126











Basic and diluted EPS (NOK/share) -0.30 -0.44 -0.55 -0.80 -1.40











Net change in cash -24 276 -33 824 -51 130 31 036 51 893 Cash and cash equivalents start of period 95 468 135 289 122 321 70 429 70 429 Cash and cash equivalents end of period 71 192 101 465 71 192 101 465 122 321

The interim financial information has not been subject to audit.

Øystein Soug, CEO commented: "Targovax has conducted a broad early-stage clinical development program, documenting the clinical effects of ONCOS-102. We have shown promising and important benefits in patients without raising safety concerns. The main focus going forward is to take ONCOS-102 eagerly forward in clinical development in PD1-refractory melanoma. The feedback and discussions with the FDA have provided further guidance on what is the best next step, which will be a platform trial in PD1 refractory melanoma. The trial is intended to test ONCOS-102 in monotherapy and multiple combinations, including PD1 checkpoint inhibitor and potentially other novel immunotherapies to further enhance the efficacy beyond the promising response rate we saw in our previous melanoma trial. This will provide an opportunity to differentiate ONCOS-102 from other approaches and potentially open up development avenues into the commercially highly attractive front-line melanoma therapy indication."

For further information, please contact:

Oystein Soug, CEO

Phone: +47 906 56 525

Email: oystein.soug@targovax.com

Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations

Phone: +47 922 61 624

Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media enquires:

Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)

Phone: +47 9300 1773

Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

