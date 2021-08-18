U.S. markets open in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,445.50
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,245.00
    -14.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,013.25
    +15.75 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,181.10
    +6.70 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.03
    +0.44 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.90
    +6.10 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.78
    +0.13 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1729
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.91
    +1.79 (+11.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3739
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5950
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,330.92
    -378.60 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,136.43
    -44.92 (-3.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Targovax ASA: second quarter and first half year 2021 results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, today announces its second quarter and first half year 2021 results.

Targovax's management will give an online presentation and update on the clinical program to investors, analysts and the press at 10:00 CET today (details below).

FIRST HALF YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Reported class-leading median overall survival in Targovax's ONCOS-102 trial in mesothelioma at the 24-month follow-up

  • Received Fast-Track designation and scientific advice from the US FDA for ONCOS-102 in PD-1-refractory advanced melanoma

  • Received Fast-Track designation from the US FDA for ONCOS-102 in malignant pleural mesothelioma

  • Completed enrollment in the phase 1/2 trial with ONCOS-102 in combination with durvalumab in patients with advanced colorectal cancer with peritoneal metastases

  • Entered a research collaboration with Papyrus Therapeutics to develop novel ONCOS viruses with receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor functionality

  • Announced Dr Lone Ottesen's appointment as Chief Development Officer and Dr Sonia Quaratino's election as a new member of the Board

FINANCIALS - KEY FIGURES

Amounts in NOK thousands

2Q 2021

2Q 2020

1H 2021

1H 2020

FY 2020







Total operating revenues


272


590

624

Total operating expenses

-24 529

-29 985

-47 539

-59 579

-104 524

Operating profit/loss

-24 529

-29 713

-47 539

-58 989

-103 901

Net financial items

-1 026

-3 649

-513

-371

-4 503

Income tax

15

71

31

147

277

Net profit/loss

-25 539

-33 291

-48 020

-59 214

-108 126







Basic and diluted EPS (NOK/share)

-0.30

-0.44

-0.55

-0.80

-1.40







Net change in cash

-24 276

-33 824

-51 130

31 036

51 893

Cash and cash equivalents start of period

95 468

135 289

122 321

70 429

70 429

Cash and cash equivalents end of period

71 192

101 465

71 192

101 465

122 321

The interim financial information has not been subject to audit.

The interim financial information has not been subject to audit.

Øystein Soug, CEO commented: "Targovax has conducted a broad early-stage clinical development program, documenting the clinical effects of ONCOS-102. We have shown promising and important benefits in patients without raising safety concerns. The main focus going forward is to take ONCOS-102 eagerly forward in clinical development in PD1-refractory melanoma. The feedback and discussions with the FDA have provided further guidance on what is the best next step, which will be a platform trial in PD1 refractory melanoma. The trial is intended to test ONCOS-102 in monotherapy and multiple combinations, including PD1 checkpoint inhibitor and potentially other novel immunotherapies to further enhance the efficacy beyond the promising response rate we saw in our previous melanoma trial. This will provide an opportunity to differentiate ONCOS-102 from other approaches and potentially open up development avenues into the commercially highly attractive front-line melanoma therapy indication."

Presentation

We invite to a live webcast today at 10.00 CET. You can join the webcast here. It will be possible to ask questions during the presentation.

Reporting materialTRVX Q2 reportTRVX Q2 presentation

The quarterly report and presentation are also available at the website www.targovax.com

For further information, please contact:

Oystein Soug, CEO
Phone: +47 906 56 525
Email: oystein.soug@targovax.com

Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 922 61 624
Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media enquires:

Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47 9300 1773
Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/targovax/r/targovax-asa--second-quarter-and-first-half-year-2021-results,c3397894

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/17093/3397894/9aa98e1060a7fede.pdf

TRVX Q2 report

https://mb.cision.com/Public/17093/3397894/a1f15ea8085fb74c.pdf

TRVX Q2 presentation

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/targovax-asa-second-quarter-and-first-half-year-2021-results-301357595.html

SOURCE Targovax

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s what Vanguard found to be the most potent inflation-fighting asset class

    Quantitative analyst at index fund manager Vanguard found the most potent inflation-fighting asset classes.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • SoftBank Sold About $14 Billion in Listed Stocks Last Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. sold roughly $14 billion worth of listed stocks last quarter, nearly triple the amount in the previous period, as the company increases pace of investment in technology startups.The company probably raised over $6 billion liquidating its holdings in Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc., Salesforce.com Inc. and Netflix Inc. in the three months ended June 30, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data disclosed by SoftBank in quarterly reports wi

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • Nvidia Reports Earnings Wednesday. Here’s Why Cryptocurrencies Matter.

    The tech company expects to see a jump in revenue from chips that crypto miners use to conduct their business.

  • Palantir Buys $51 Million in Gold Bars, Accepts Payment in Gold

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. said it’s preparing for another “black swan event” by stockpiling gold bars and inviting customers to pay for its data analysis software in gold.The company spent $50.7 million this month on gold, part of an unusual investment strategy that also includes startups, blank-check companies and possibly Bitcoin. Palantir had previously said it would accept Bitcoin as a form of payment before adding precious metals more recently.A spokeswoman for Palantir said

  • Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sentiment is Increasing and the Recent Infrastructure Bill may Become a Catalyst

    Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), shares saw an 11% drop to US$25.10 in the week since the company reported its quarterly result. On the whole, it seems that the stock has stabilized back to fundamentals after a high enthusiasm run from the beginning of 2021. We will take a better look at the fundamentals and see what analysts are expecting for the company.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • These 2 Warren Buffett Stocks Made Big Moves Tuesday

    The stock market took a hit on Tuesday, although losses for major market averages were limited to less than 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all came under pressure, with worries about retail sales and the state of the consumer economy weighing on market sentiment. Warren Buffett still gets a lot of attention, even in his 90s, and the leader of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has plenty of people watching his investment moves.

  • Nasdaq sinks, Home Depot & Roblox drop, Cathie Wood counters new 'Big Short' short

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • If You Had $5,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Tesla, Nio, Workhorse, Plug Power Or FuelCell?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 2,000 Benzinga visitors on clean energy investing: If you had $5,000, would you put it on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS), Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) or FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) right now? Tesla: 3

  • Why 23andMe Stock Soared Today

    If you own shares of the recent special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) IPO, you can thank Credit Suisse for that. Last night after close of trading, analysts at the Swiss investment bank initiated coverage of 23andMe stock with an outperform rating and a $13 price target, as StreetInsider.com reports. "23andMe offers investors a platform that enables novel discoveries into the causes and potential treatments of a wide variety of diseases at unprecedented statistical power," explained a Credit Suisse analyst.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) crashed in Tuesday trading and are down 11.5% as of 1:20 p.m. EDT. Who's to blame for Lithium Americas investors' recent run of bad luck, though? You may be surprised to learn that it's actually larger lithium miners Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) -- and the bank that warned against buying them yesterday.

  • Why Is the Stock Market Dropping Today? Here Are 4½ Reasons.

    Covid-19, China, disappointing economic data, investors and Afghanistan—that's ½—hung over the market Tuesday.

  • More Top Funds Dump Chinese Stocks While Big IPO Bet Flops

    Big hedge funds soured on Chinese stocks in Q2 as Beijing's regulatory crackdown across the private sector ramped up.

  • We're Hopeful That Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. Indeed, Cassava Sciences...

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    The best investors in the world swear by holding high-quality companies for decades on end. These stocks fit that bill.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, Williams-Sonoma Among 13 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Williams-Sonoma, BABA stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Palantir's Unusual Investments In SPACs And Gold: What You Need To Know

    Data analytics company Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) has grown its clientele through corporate partnerships and tie-ups with startups. Palantir's ‘Win-Win' Proposition: Palantir has been forging unique relationships with startup companies, using the investment route to bring them under its client umbrella. Palantir has entered into agreements to purchase shares of entities, including SPACs and/or other privately-held or publicly-traded entities, the company revealed in the 10-Q filed w