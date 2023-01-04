U.S. markets closed

Targus Introduces New Lineup of Laptop Cases and Tech Accessories at CES 2023 to Empower a Seamless Life and Sustainable Future

·4 min read

Celebrating 40 years in business, Targus' solutions enable today's connected and mobile consumers to carry, connect, and protect their tech, while doing more to impact less

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (CES®, Booth #15901, Central Hall) – Targus®, a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, will unveil an exciting lineup of innovative solutions at CES® 2023 to empower a seamless and productive life, while helping to protect our environment. They include premium, sustainable accessories made from up to 85 percent of post-consumer recycled plastic, a Zero-Waste Backpack that uses its own packaging as a functional part of the backpack to reduce waste, and a Triple Video, Keyboard/Video/Mouse (KVM)-enabled docking station that controls up to two laptops at once.

Targus introduces new 2023 product range to empower a seamless life
Targus introduces new 2023 product range to empower a seamless life

Celebrating 40 years in business, Targus' solutions empower a seamless life, while doing more to impact less.

"Our 2023 product lineup addresses the needs and priorities of today's consumers for quality, productivity-boosting, and eco-friendly products that complement their busy and connected lifestyles," says Andrew Corkill, Vice President of Global Marketing & eCommerce at Targus. "We are proud to bring to market this exciting new product range, designed to enable our customers to succeed by getting the most out of the technology they use every day."

Doing More to Impact Less

Targus is further strengthening its commitment to sustainability with the expansion of its EcoSmart® Collection of premium laptop bags and tech accessories.

Its new lineup of sustainable tech accessories includes the Energy Harvesting EcoSmart Keyboard, named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree, Ergonomic EcoSmart Keyboard, and Ergonomic Ambidextrous EcoSmart Mouse, featuring a unique, six-button ergonomic ambidextrous design to easily convert from a right- to left-handed mouse.

Each of these products is made with up to 85 percent of post-consumer recycled (PCR) ABS plastic, comes in packaging made from recycled materials, and uses ultra-low-power Bluetooth® technology to reduce power consumption and extend battery life. As an added bonus, they also include Targus' DefenseGuard™ Antimicrobial Protection.

The Energy Harvesting EcoSmart and Ergonomic EcoSmart Keyboards will be available next month for $119.99. The Ergonomic Ambidextrous EcoSmart Mouse will arrive in March, priced at $59.99.

Another new addition to the EcoSmart Collection is Targus' Zero-Waste Backpack, a foldable backpack made from 20 recycled plastic bottles per bag that uses its own recycled-plastic packaging to function as an integral part of the bag by serving as the laptop protection system. Its foldable and sustainable design allows all components of the product to work together efficiently, while preventing the packaging from going to waste.

The Zero Waste EcoSmart Backpack, arriving in Q2 2023, will retail for $69.99.

Delivering Increased Productivity and Seamless Experiences

Targus continues to lead the industry in the docking solutions category. This year, Targus is introducing its new DOCK750: Triple Video and KVM Docking Station with Dual 100W Power. This powerful, flexible dock features a built-in Keyboard/Video/Mouse (KVM) switch to easily alternate between two separate PCs or networks at the same time, triple 4K hybrid video technology, as well as Dual simultaneous USB-C PD3.0 100W delivery.

The DOCK750 is ideal for professionals working on two separate networks/systems at once who need to collaborate quickly and easily in the office, or switch between a personal and work PC in a home office.

Available this spring, DOCK750 will retail for $499.

Lastly, as a leading B2B accessories partner to Samsung®, Targus has introduced a new mPOS Solution for Samsung Tab Active tablets, designed for businesses across retail, hospitality, banking, and more, to enable frictionless and seamless point-of-sale (POS) transactions.

This easy, all-in-one solution transforms  Samsung Tab Active 3, Tab Active Pro, and Tab Active 4 Pro tablets into the ultimate desktop computing and POS experience. Complete with Targus Field-Ready Tablet Case, Tablet Cradle Workstation, 3-in-1 payment module, HDMI® dock, and AC adapter, the mPOS Solution is ideal for all types of businesses from retail, hospitality, banking, restaurants, and more.

The mPOS Solution is available now, starting at $599.

Targus will be displaying its 2023 product lineup and much more at CES 2023 at Booth #15901, Central Hall. 

About Targus

For 40 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers, alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at targus.com, like or follow us on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

*Targus, DefenseGuard, and EcoSmart are trademarks or registered trademarks of Targus International LLC in the U.S. and in certain other countries. All logos and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

 

