The Tariff Trial Balloon Was Popped on Take Off: Taking Stock

(Bloomberg) -- The setup today will be telling after a pair of investor favorites dropped bombshells that could reverberate through their respective sectors.

Netflix and Tesla are sure to get the most attention (with the latter just within the last hour or so producing a soft pre-announcement via company blog) as they do most days even in the absence of tangible developments. And from the early going, the former seems to be benefiting from the overall market tone to the upside.

Netflix’s revenue miss (despite growth expectations of 24%-- not too shabby for a $155 billion company) initially sent shares down by nearly 5%. But early reactions from some of the more than 30 bulls on the street are generally positive:-- A "fairly clean" quarter, said Nomura; buy rated Goldman Sachs analysts described the fourth quarter subscriber results as having exceeded consensus; Morgan Stanley said results "reinforce" their thesis concerning its pricing power and accelerating net adds Shares have pared much of the early losses, now down just 1.8%

Tesla’s surprise announcement -- mainly that they are cutting 7% of their headcount (Musk was quick to describe how their headcount had recently grown 30%) and expecting a lower GAAP profit for 4Q than 3Q (backed by Street ests. that also expected a decline) -- is souring shares early, down nearly 8%. In any other day, the earlier commentary from Morgan Stanley’s Jonas on Tesla (expecting the EV maker’s dominance of the EV market to continue to rise), may have provided the slight boost.

But futures are still up (just 12 handles at last glance), even with the twin drags on the market. The latest EPFR data as cited by BofAml, also called the current positioning "bearish", with equity investors pulling $4.8 billion from equity funds in the week ending Jan. 16.

Hot Air Ballooning

The yearning for anything -- anything to latch on to buy equities was palpable Thursday, as evidenced by the lurch midday by a curiously timed (and what can only be described as an epic trial balloon) report that the U.S. was considering rolling back tariffs on China. We’ve discussed "fomo" in this column before (as recently as last Friday), and it appeared Thursday was no different.

Caution was immediately thrown to the wind. No more tariffs?! Why not? (it feels like a movie we’ve seen before). Within seconds (ok a couple minutes) the U.S. Treasury denied such a program was in the works and neither Mnuchin nor Trade Rep. Lighthizer had made any tariff recommendations.

Sure, we were already up on the day, no thanks to the "housekeeping" (read: kitchen sinking) results from one of the largest investment banks on the planet. They even needed to extend their conference call (kudos to management) to fully explain what went wrong after its competitor just the day before blew away expectations.

But back to that timing. After spending much of the day within a few points of the 50-DMA (discussed in Thursday’s Taking Stock) amid what could only be described as anemic volumes, the report surfaced, if by fate to end the equity benchmark’s near 3-month struggle below said technical level. You can question the sanctity of that technical break given the details of the report and prompt denial, but the market had plenty of time to digest it and closed 10 handles above the 50- DMA. It did this with solid breadth and a bullish tilt -- more than 6 advancers to every 1 decliner in the S&P and defensives lagging.

Sectors in Focus

Trade proxies like Boeing, UPS, Caterpillar, which ended the day leading the industrials sector higher after the tariff report. Intermodal carrier JB Hunt may also boost trucking industry after their results confirmed Knight-Swift Transportation’s positive outlook given earlier in the day.

Signet and jewelry names including Tiffany, after the former’s results sent shares tumbling to its lowest in nearly a decade Thursday. Tiffany is out now with fresh data on their holiday sales, citing strong sales growth in China (though lowered their range of views for EPS).

Cloud and business productivity firms could get a boost, like Workday, Zendesk, Splunk, as Atlassian’s results have it poised to open at a record high above $98.21; at least two analysts are describing the billings growth data as at least partially attributed to renewal pull forward, and as executives described as a "ripper" of a quarter

