Tarkett: Eline Cormont-Girardey is appointed General Counsel

Eline Cormont-Girardey is appointed General Counsel of Tarkett Group

PARIS, FRANCE, February 2, 2023 – Tarkett, a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, announces the appointment of Eline Cormont-Girardey as Group General Counsel and Secretary of the Supervisory Board. In this capacity, she is joining Tarkett’s Executive Management Committee.

Fabrice Barthélemy, CEO of Tarkett, said: « I am delighted to welcome Eline to our Group Executive Management Committee. She has extensive industry experience and has been actively supporting our business on all legal matters for the last 14 years. She will be instrumental in the transformation of Tarkett as part of our strategic plan ImpacT2027, contributing to our ambition: to be the easiest, most innovative and most sustainable flooring and sport surfaces company to work for and with.”

In this role, Eline succeeds Audrey Dauvet who has decided to pursue her career outside Tarkett after three years of strong commitment and support.

Eline Cormont-Girardey joined Tarkett in 2009 as EMEA international in-house counsel. In 2014, she became Group compliance officer / senior legal counsel and was then appointed EMEA-LATAM Legal Director in 2016. Prior to Tarkett, Eline worked for PSA Peugeot Citroën as International Legal Counsel within the Purchasing Legal Affairs Department. Eline holds a master’s degree in International Business Law from the University of Tours and a master’s degree of Legal Translator from the Institut Supérieur d’Interprétation et de Traduction (ISIT) of Paris.

About Tarkett

With a history of 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, with net sales of € 2.8 billion in 2021. Offering a wide range of products including vinyl, linoleum, rubber, carpet, wood, laminate, artificial turf and athletics tracks, the Group serves customers in over 100 countries across the globe. Tarkett has 12,000 employees and 34 industrial sites, and sells 1.3 million square meters of flooring every day, for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields. Tarkett is committed to building “The Way to Better Floors” with circular economy and to reducing its carbon footprint. The Group has implemented an eco-innovation strategy based on Cradle to Cradle® principles, fully aligned with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext regulated market (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT). www.tarkett-group.com

