Tarkett - Information on the total number of voting rights and shares in Tarkett’s share capital as of May 31, 2022

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares in Tarkett's share capital as of May 31, 2022

PARIS, FRANCE, June 7, 2022 - Information on the total number of voting rights and shares in Tarkett’s share capital as of May 31, 2022

(Article L233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers)

Date

Total number of shares in the share capital

Total number of voting rights

As of May 31, 2022

65,550,281

Number of theoretical voting rights:

65,802,231

Number of exercisable voting rights:
65,554,676*

* After deduction of the treasury shares without voting rights.

***


Investor Relations Contact
investors@tarkett.com

Media contacts
Tarkett - communication@tarkett.com
Brunswick - tarkett@brunswickgroup.com - Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83

About Tarkett

With a history of 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative flooring and sports surface solutions, with net sales of € 2.8 billion in 2021. Offering a wide range of products including vinyl, linoleum, rubber, carpet, wood, laminate, artificial turf and athletics tracks, the Group serves customers in over 100 countries across the globe. Tarkett has 12,000 employees and 34 industrial sites, and sells 1.3 million square meters of flooring every day, for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields. Committed to change the game with circular economy and to reducing its carbon footprint, the Group has implemented an eco-innovation strategy based on Cradle to Cradle® principles, fully aligned with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT). www.tarkett-group.com

