Tarkett launches 2030 Climate Roadmap

Independent organization Science Based Targets (SBTi) begins today evaluation of the company’s greenhouse gas reduction targets

PARIS, FRANCE, February 3, 2022 – Tarkett, a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, announced today its new Climate Roadmap for 2030, in full alignment with the Paris Climate Agreement objective to limit global warming to 1.5°C. The company will deliver a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions across its entire value chain by 20301. Today, the independent organization Science Based Targets (SBTi) has started the evaluation and approval of Tarkett's greenhouse gas reduction targets.2

Tarkett’s Climate Roadmap for 2030 covers reductions in greenhouse gas emissions from its own activities (Scope 1) and its purchased energy (Scope 2) – as well as those arising from the rest of its value chain, from suppliers to end customers (Scope 3).

The SBTi is a partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). Science-based targets are designed to keep the planet within its global carbon budget in order to limit the increase of global temperatures and the effects of climate change. The building industry can make a major contribution to resource preservation and the mitigation of climate impact, since it represents around 40% of global GHG emissions (production, transport & incineration) and 60-70% of total waste3.

"Together with our teams, we have set climate targets consistent with the Paris Agreement,” said Arnaud Marquis, Chief Sustainability and Innovation Officer at Tarkett. “Now we are working closely with the SBTi to assess and approve our targets and to accelerate our contribution to a carbon-neutral world by 2050. These targets are extremely challenging, as only 10% of our emissions are linked to our own manufacturing operations. The rest comes from the use of raw materials, and the treatment and incineration of our products at end-of-use. Setting these targets for the entire value chain is a win-win situation – it helps to reduce our own greenhouse gas emissions and those of our customers. We have an important responsibility to change the game in our industry. We need all our stakeholders to join us on that journey, ensuring swift progress."

Story continues

Over the last decade, Tarkett has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 38% (Scope 1 and 2)4 and is now accelerating that progress under the 2030 Climate Roadmap. The company has recently achieved a B score by CDP5. This represents the second highest level of maturity a company can reach at the world’s leading climate performance platform, illustrating the strong commitment of Tarkett teams involved in the Climate Roadmap. Greenhouse gas reductions are already being achieved through increased energy efficiency at production sites, renewable energy sourcing and eco-designed products. Through eco-design, Tarkett teams are selecting and using high-quality materials with a low carbon footprint. This approach based on Cradle to Cradle® principles diminishes the need for virgin raw materials while reducing the company’s carbon footprint. As part of its circular economy strategy, Tarkett has developed a dedicated flooring take-back and recycling program called ReStart®. This program helps customers diverting end-of-use flooring from incineration and landfill, ensuring recycling while reducing their carbon footprint.

Find out more about Tarkett’s climate action on the new website.

About Tarkett

With a history of 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative flooring and sports surface solutions, with net sales of € 2.6 billion in 2020. Offering a wide range of products including vinyl, linoleum, rubber, carpet, wood, laminate, artificial turf and athletics tracks, the Group serves customers in over 100 countries across the globe. Tarkett has more than 12,000 employees and 33 industrial sites, and sells 1.3 million square meters of flooring every day, for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields. Committed to change the game with circular economy and to reducing its carbon footprint, the Group has implemented an eco-innovation strategy based on Cradle to Cradle® principles, fully aligned with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT). www.tarkett-group.com

Media contacts

Tarkett

Thomas Isaak - communication@tarkett.com

Brunswick - tarkett@brunswickgroup.com - Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83

1 Versus 2019, scope 1, 2 and 3

2 Science-Based Targets is an independent organization that defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting, and independently assesses and approves companies’ targets to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy. For more information: https://sciencebasedtargets.org/companies-taking-action

3 2019 Global Status Report for Buildings and Construction & International Energy Agency (IEA) & Eurostat).

4 Between 2010 and 2020, scope 1 & 2, absolute values in kg of CO2e

5 More than 13,000 companies worth over 64% of global market capitalization disclosed environmental data through CDP in 2021.

Attachment



