Tarku Announces the Grant of Stock Options

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2022 /Tarku Resources Ltd (TSXV:TKU)(FRA:7TK)(OTCQB:TRKUF) (the "Company" or "Tarku") announces that the board of directors has approved the grant of 1,500,000 stock options ("Options") pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. The options, which were granted to directors and officers of the Company, are exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share. If not exercised, the Options will expire on February 16, 2027, subject to earlier expiration in accordance with the Stock Option Plan and the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Tarku Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: TKU - FRA: 7TK - OTCBQ: TRKUF)

Tarku is an exploration company focused on new discoveries in favourable mining jurisdictions such as Quebec and Arizona. In Quebec, Tarku owns 100% of the " Three A 's" exploration projects, (Apollo, Admiral and Atlas Projects), in the Matagami Greenstone Belt, which has been interpreted by management as the eastern extension of the Detour Belt, and which has seen recent exploration successes by Midland Exploration Inc., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd., Probe Metals Inc. In Arizona, in the Tombstone District, Tarku owns the option to acquire 75% on 20km 2 in the Silver Strike Project.

