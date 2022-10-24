Tarot Cards Market Size to Grow by USD 214.34 Mn, global Leisure Products Considered as Parent Market - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tarot cards market has been categorized as a part of the global leisure products market within the global household durables market. The parent market, the global leisure products market, covers several categories such as musical instruments, home fitness equipment, recreational vehicles, camping equipment, toys, bicycles, and other consumer-oriented games. The growth of the global leisure products market will be driven by factors such as growing memberships in health and fitness clubs, an increase in awareness about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, the rising number of dual-income households, and strong growth in online sales. Some of the key issues faced by the global leisure products market include the threat from counterfeit products, stringent regulatory compliances for toy manufacturers, and increased trade barriers.
The tarot cards market size is expected to grow by USD 214.34 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.11% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing disposable income of consumers is driving the tarot cards market growth. However, disapproval of tarot reading activities by people is challenging the tarot cards market growth.
Tarot Cards Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio offers a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from numerous sources. The tarot cards market report covers the following areas:
Tarot Cards Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
Aeclectic Tarot, Abusua Pa, Art of Play, Hello Merch, AzureGreen, Liminal 11 Ltd, Lisa Sterle, Sage Centauress, TarotArts, Tarotopia, The Tarot Shop UK, and U.S. Games Systems Inc. are among some of the major market participants. Competitors should focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.
Tarot Cards Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Type
Geography
Tarot Cards Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period of 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist tarot cards market growth during the next five years
Approximation of the tarot cards market size and its contribution to the parent market
Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the tarot cards market
Analysis of the competitive landscape of the market and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of tarot cards market vendors
Tarot Cards Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.11%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 214.34 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
2.86
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 52%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, France, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Abusua Pa, Aeclectic Tarot, Art of Play, AzureGreen, Hello Merch, Liminal 11 Ltd, Lisa Sterle, Sage Centauress, TarotArts, Tarotopia, The Tarot Shop UK, and U.S. Games Systems Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Type
5.3 French suited tarot decks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 German suited tarot decks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Italo Portuguese suited tarot decks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Non occult Italian suited tarot decks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Abusua Pa
10.4 AzureGreen
10.5 Hello Merch
10.6 Liminal 11 Ltd
10.7 Lisa Sterle
10.8 Sage Centauress
10.9 TarotArts
10.10 Tarotopia
10.11 The Tarot Shop UK
10.12 U.S. Games Systems Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tarot-cards-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-214-34-mn-global-leisure-products-considered-as-parent-market---technavio-301655160.html
SOURCE Technavio