Tarot Cards Market Size to Grow by USD 214.34 Mn, global Leisure Products Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tarot cards market has been categorized as a part of the global leisure products market within the global household durables market. The parent market, the global leisure products market, covers several categories such as musical instruments, home fitness equipment, recreational vehicles, camping equipment, toys, bicycles, and other consumer-oriented games. The growth of the global leisure products market will be driven by factors such as growing memberships in health and fitness clubs, an increase in awareness about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, the rising number of dual-income households, and strong growth in online sales. Some of the key issues faced by the global leisure products market include the threat from counterfeit products, stringent regulatory compliances for toy manufacturers, and increased trade barriers.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tarot Cards Market 2022-2026

The tarot cards market size is expected to grow by USD 214.34 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.11% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing disposable income of consumers is driving the tarot cards market growth. However, disapproval of tarot reading activities by people is challenging the tarot cards market growth.

Tarot Cards Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio offers a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from numerous sources. The tarot cards market report covers the following areas:

Tarot Cards Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Aeclectic Tarot, Abusua Pa, Art of Play, Hello Merch, AzureGreen, Liminal 11 Ltd, Lisa Sterle, Sage Centauress, TarotArts, Tarotopia, The Tarot Shop UK, and U.S. Games Systems Inc. are among some of the major market participants. Competitors should focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Tarot Cards Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Geography

Tarot Cards Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period of 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist tarot cards market growth during the next five years

Approximation of the tarot cards market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the tarot cards market

Analysis of the competitive landscape of the market and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of tarot cards market vendors

Tarot Cards Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.11% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 214.34 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 2.86 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abusua Pa, Aeclectic Tarot, Art of Play, AzureGreen, Hello Merch, Liminal 11 Ltd, Lisa Sterle, Sage Centauress, TarotArts, Tarotopia, The Tarot Shop UK, and U.S. Games Systems Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

